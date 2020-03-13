April 30, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Will This Pandemic Throw the Election to the Drooling Idiot Biden?
A month and a half ago I would have said that this drooling moron had no chance of winning this election.
Now, however, some of this nation’s Democratic governors have managed to shut down their states and make people suffer for purely political purposes.
Economic ruin is Joe Biden’s best friend.
I’m still thinking that not even coronavirus could get Biden elected, but I’m also still thinking he might not actually be the nominee.
Posted by Stephen Green at 8:58 am
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: We’re Still Open for Business! “We here at PJ Media are lucky, we are all still working while so many in the country aren’t. Somebody has to write about all of this insanity, and these are heady times for those of us who have been working remotely for years. What we are calling ‘social distancing’ now used to be referred to as my mood. Once I realized that I had enough toilet paper and vodka I knew that this was the crisis I’ve been prepping for.”
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Screw It America, I’m Beer Blogging. “There is no end game to any of the cancellation madness. If there were, it would all make more sense. Put some metrics in place that would trigger the end of the postponements and cancellations. What we’ve seen in the last two days is all-out panic, which is never useful.”
