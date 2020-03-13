April 30, 2020

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Will This Pandemic Throw the Election to the Drooling Idiot Biden?

A month and a half ago I would have said that this drooling moron had no chance of winning this election. Now, however, some of this nation’s Democratic governors have managed to shut down their states and make people suffer for purely political purposes. Economic ruin is Joe Biden’s best friend.

I’m still thinking that not even coronavirus could get Biden elected, but I’m also still thinking he might not actually be the nominee.