The Morning Briefing: I've Known Maxine Waters Is Evil for a Very Long Time

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing stalwarts. I don’t even think Welsh people understand Welsh.

I don’t know about you, but I’m certainly glad I don’t live in a tolerant liberal city like Minneapolis or Portland right now. Being surrounded by all of that peaceful protesting might put me in a feel-good overload.

Meanwhile we’re still supposed to believe that a drunk guy in a viking helmet almost overthrew the United States government in January 6th.

It’s almost as if we can’t trust the media.

It has not been my fortune throughout much of my adult life to live in places where my political interests were well represented in Washington, D.C. There were, of course, all of my years in Los Angeles. By the time I moved back to my beloved Arizona, my hometown Tucson had gone completely bat you-know-what lefty. My current representative is Raúl Grijalva, who is a member and former chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. For much of my time in West Los Angeles my rep was the now-retired Henry Waxman. Prior to that, I lived in Maxine Waters’s district for a few years.

Lucky, lucky me.

I lived in Waters’s district from 1999 to 2003, so I have been aware of her awfulness for quite a while. I can assure you that she has always been pretty terrible. I was rather fond of emailing and calling her office to express my displeasure as a constituent back in the day, which was a frequent occurrence.

Waters has never distinguished herself in Congress but that’s not really a prerequisite for rising or hanging around in the Democratic party. Just ask Joe Biden.

Mad Maxine’s biggest claim to fame in the last few years is using her rarely shut mouth to stir up unrest whenever she can.

In the summer of 2018, Waters exhorted Democrats to publicly confront and harass Trump officials:

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, at a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters urged.

She’s a foul, bitter woman.

Because she’s constitutionally incapable of shutting up, Waters decided to throw fuel on the powder keg surrounding the trial of Derek Chauvin, which Victoria has been writing about:

Just moments after the jury got the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, the defense attorney demanded a mistrial be declared because of prejudicial and incendiary comments by Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Saturday night. Defense attorney Eric Nelson told Judge Peter Cahill that it’s “literally impossible” that the jury hasn’t heard about Congresswoman Waters’s comments.

Judge Cahill acknowledged that Waters may have done some damage:

Judge Cahill, anticipating the request for a mistrial, denied it, but said “Congressman Waters could give you something on appeal,” suggesting he could use her incendiary presser in the middle of active, violent protests and riots as an appealable point should Chauvin be convicted.

We’re just playing by the Democrats’ rules here. Blaming “rhetoric” for violence has long been their thing. These are the lunatics who tried to blame a target on political literature for Jared Loughner shooting Gabby Giffords, after all. In their tiny minds, however, it’s only Republicans who have inflammatory rhetoric. They’ve been lying about Trump since Jan. 6th and now they’re running cover for Waters’s actually inflammatory words.

Maxine Waters is a horrible human being. She’s practically excited by the prospect of violence after the Chauvin verdict, regardless of what it is. If there’s one thing we’ve really learned about the Democrats since last summer it’s that they lust for this unrest in their liberal hellhole cities. Elected Democratic officials have repeatedly condoned and urged on rioters. Waters is merely carrying on the tradition now.

But some dude in a viking helmet or something.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Happy tenth birthday to branch manager of the year, Filbert! pic.twitter.com/6Hm542B4Rr — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) April 19, 2021

