Iran Shows Obama Putin's Biggest Lackey, Not Trump
Roger L. Simon
Iran Shows Obama, Not Trump, Putin's Biggest Lackey
By
Roger L. Simon
,
2017-01-09T09:45:59
College Progressives Try To Label Conservative Students As 'Hate Group'
Trending
College Progressives Try to Label Conservative Students as 'Hate Group'
Because sometimes tolerance means crushing dissent.
By
Tom Knighton
,
2017-01-09T09:17:41
Leftist Media, Having Invented 'Fake News,' Now Crying Uncle
Trending
Leftist Media, Having Invented 'Fake News,' Now Crying Uncle
Washington Post
just can't take it any more.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-09T09:39:46
This Is Where You Should Start Your New Year's Strength Training Resolution
Lifestyle
This Is Where You Should Start Your New Year's Strength Training Resolution
Just dumbbells and treadmills won't work. Do it right this year.
By
Mark Rippetoe
,
2017-01-09T08:47:23
Trump Shoots Back: Meryl Streep is 'A Hillary Flunky Who Lost Big'
Trending
Trump Shoots Back: Meryl Streep is 'A Hillary Flunky Who Lost Big'
He also called her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood."
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-09T06:28:08
10 Tips to Prevent Kidnapping
Lifestyle
Ten Tips to Prevent Kidnapping
And what to do if it happens anyway.
By
Jeff Sanders
,
2017-01-07T19:08:18
Here's the Hollywood Produced Farewell Video to Pres. Obama We've All Been Waiting For...
Video
Here's the Hollywood-Produced Farewell Video to Obama We've All Been Waiting For...
"I never cried before from election results."
By
PJ Staff
,
2017-01-09T02:00:54
Meryl Streep Bashes Trump in Golden Globes Speech Because 'Responsibility' or Something
Lifestyle
Meryl Streep Bashes Trump in Golden Globes Speech Because 'Responsibility' or Something
By
Walter Hudson
,
2017-01-08T22:48:20
Nobel Peace Prize Update: More U.S. Troops Land in Germany
Homeland Security
Nobel Peace Prize Update: More U.S. Troops Land in Germany
Largest contingent of American forces since the end of the Cold War.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-08T12:23:35
The Horrifying Moment Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Started His Rampage
Video
The Horrifying Moment Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Started His Rampage
Video shows Santiago walking through baggage claim, then suddenly pulling out a 9 mm handgun.
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-08T21:22:51
Queer Activist Arrested for Murder, Friend Insists He Goes By 'They'
Lifestyle
Queer Activist Arrested for Murder, Friend Insists He Goes By 'They'
He may be a murderer, but unless you call him "they," you're a bigot.
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-08T15:39:36
Truck Jihad in Jerusalem: 4 Killed, 17 Injured
Homeland Security
Truck Jihad in Jerusalem: 4 Killed in Terror Attack
Netanyahu says terrorist appeared to be "a supporter of the Islamic State."
By
Avner Zarmi
,
2017-01-08T18:48:37
ISIS Shows Preschooler Killing Victim Tied to Carnival Ball Pit
Homeland Security
ISIS Shows Preschooler Killing Victim Tied to Carnival Ball Pit
In gory new video, 7-year-old jihadist also beheads man tied to spinning disk ride.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-08T12:27:20
What Germany Needs Now is More Secret Police
Trending
What Germany Needs Now is More Secret Police
Radicalism on rise since the "welcoming culture" opened its arm. How about that?
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-08T11:22:09
Atrocity in Chicago and in the Media
Klavan On The Culture
Atrocity in Chicago and in the Media
The media's racial pathology distorts everything.
By
Andrew Klavan
,
2017-01-08T08:36:16
GOP Worrywarts Worry About Obamacare Repeal
Trending
GOP Worrywarts Worry About Obamacare Repeal
Kill it first, worry about replacing it later. Otherwise, voters will never forgive you.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-07T13:24:27
What We Learned, or Didn't, from the Russian Hackers
Roger L. Simon
What We Learned, or Didn't, from the 'Russian' Hackers
By
Roger L Simon
,
2017-01-07T21:27:32
Sharpton Promises 'Season of Civil Disobedience' in Response to Sessions Nomination
News and Politics
Sharpton Promises 'Season of Civil Disobedience' in Response to Sessions Nomination
Civil rights activists call for a delay of Tuesday and Wednesday hearing.
By
Nicholas Ballasy
,
2017-01-07T20:20:06
Trump's Great Iranian Opportunity
Faster, Please!
Trump's Great Iranian Opportunity
Here's how to tell the mullahs, and the world, that things have indeed changed.
By
Michael Ledeen
,
2017-01-07T11:29:16
Fake News: CBS Radio Report Implies Chicago Torturers Were White, Victim Was Black
Trending
Fake News: CBS Radio Report Implies Chicago Torturers Were White, Victim Was Black
The report deceptively suggesting that the roles were reversed.
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-07T16:02:10
Don't Blame My Kid for Thinking Your Cross-Dressing Child Is Weird
Parenting
Don't Blame My Kid for Thinking Your Cross-Dressing Child Is Weird
You don't have to conform to the world. But neither must it conform to you.
By
Walter Hudson
,
2017-01-05T11:52:53
Freddie Gray Fallout: Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit Against Mosby to Go Forward
Trending
Freddie Gray Fallout: Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit Against Mosby to Go Forward
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-07T13:53:53
DHS Declares Electoral Systems 'Critical Infrastructure'
Trending
DHS Declares Electoral Systems 'Critical Infrastructure'
What can DHS do to secure elections that states aren't already doing or capable of doing?
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-07T11:33:46
Obama: Republicans Should Have Told Me About Their Better Healthcare Ideas in 2009
Trending
Obama: Republicans Should Have Told Me About Their Better Healthcare Ideas in 2009
"They can call it TrumpCare, they can call it McConnellCare or RyanCare."
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-07T06:45:08
Students Fight to Remove 'White Ideas' From Philosophy
comments
Broward Sheriff: Let Guns in 'Less Places, Not More Places'
comments
Shock: Americans Want Originalist Supreme Court!
comments
Democrats Want Trump Cabinet Hearings Delayed
comments
Hillary for Mayor? Not So Fast, Says Friend
comments
Utah Divided Over Obama's Monument Designation
comments
Fisher-Price Toy Promises More TV Time for Toddlers
comments
