Homeland Security

Handful of Countries with 'Tremendous Terror' Targeted for Immigration, Visa Block

"The world is a mess. What? You think this is gonna cause a little more anger?" Trump says.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-25T21:40:03
Trending

Supreme Court Justice ... Ted Cruz?

The Texas senator lays out his long-term plans...
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-25T17:54
Trending

Report: Trump Freezes Obama's $221 Million Payout to the Palestinians

The funds are "not expected to be handed over in the immediate future."
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-25T19:18:37
Trending

Who is Going to 'Turn the World on With a Smile' Now that Mary is Gone?

The beloved Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-25T16:35:38
Election

Evan McMullin Launches 'Stand Up Republic' to Challenge Trump

Former independent presidential candidate says 501(c)(4) needed to defend "liberty, equality, and truth in America."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-25T12:10:32
Faith

Pelosi: Democrats Do 'the Lord's Work,' Republicans 'Dishonor God'

"They pray in church on Sunday and they prey on people the rest of the week."
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-24T14:51:45
Faith

A Straight Answer to NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof's Straight Question About Jesus

Never mind the “small print,” you need to read the big, bold words.
By Daniel J. Phillips, 2017-01-23T22:33:11
Video

Hugh Hewitt Thinks Donald Trump Might Get Impeached

"Republicans will not jump in front of a train to stop it."
By PJ Video , 2017-01-25T13:06:35
News and Politics

Trump Orders 'Immediate' Start to Border Wall, Criminal Deportations

DHS ordered to release weekly public lists of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes and jurisdictions.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-25T13:39:24
News and Politics

Durbin: Powell, O’Connor Commission Should Investigate Russia's Election Interference

“People with unquestionable integrity can get to the bottom of it.”
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-24T20:59:39
Trending

ABC Apologizes After Being Caught Deceptively Editing Quote About Sean Spicer

The #FakeNews media continues to fake it up.
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-25T10:45:55
Trending

Media Covers Fake Mike Flynn Story, Ignores Bombshell on Secret Obama/Iran Meetings

The incompetent media can't identify real news.
By David Steinberg, 2017-01-25T08:04:07
News and Politics

Standing Rock Sioux Vow Legal Action Over Trump's Pipeline Push

Tribe says president's directive violates treaties.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-25T08:09:22
Trending

President Trump Promises 'Major Investigation' into VOTER FRAUD

Peer-reviewed study: between 38,000 and 2.8 MILLION non-citizens voted — in 2008. How many more last year?
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-25T07:12:10
Video

Trump Says the Wall Will Be Built in a Few Months

And he still says Mexico will ultimately pay for it.
By PJ Video , 2017-01-25T10:38:23
Roger L. Simon

Upend the 'Faux System' of White House Journalism

Power to the people.
By Roger L Simon, 2017-01-24T20:43:51
Parenting

Ivanka's Children Make Fashion Waves in Their Inauguration Outfits

Could this adorable fashion line launch a Prince George effect in America?
By Lauren Spagnoletti, 2017-01-24T18:18:32
News and Politics

Gingrich: ‘Relatively Impossible’ to Prevent Trump from Tweeting

"He’s not Franklin Roosevelt. He’s not Dwight Eisenhower. He’s not Ronald Reagan. He’s not Barack Obama. He’s Donald Trump."
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-23T20:50:25
Video

Senior Secret Service Agent Suggests on Facebook That She Wouldn't Take a Bullet for Trump

'Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.'
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-25T02:14
Lifestyle

Sean Spicer's 7-Year Feud with Dippin' Dots Appears to be Coming to an End

Classy, Dippin' Dots, very classy.
By Paula Bolyard, 2017-01-24T17:40:19
News and Politics

Supreme Court Pick Expected Next Week as Dems Call for 'Mainstream' Nominee

Trump gets Senate "input on what they want, how far he wants to extend himself."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-24T17:13:29
Trending

Pizza Delivery Man Shot, Returns Fire

He knew there was a problem when the address was an abandoned house.
By Liz Sheld, 2017-01-24T15:12:46
Trending

A Tale of Two Photos at the Women's March

These two pictures tell you everything you need to know.
By D. C. McAllister, 2017-01-24T08:25:40
Lifestyle

These 5 Classic '80s Shows Deserve a Reboot

A few nips and tucks will make these classic shows worth our while.
By Christian Toto, 2017-01-20T15:28:36
We've All Had Days Like This, Haven't We?
Scientists Planning Their Own March on Washington
#OscarsSoWhite Crisis Averted
Sisters in Their 30s Share Diagnosis of Early Menopause
Watch Theresa May Hammer Her Opposition
Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80
WATCH: Sean Spicer Cuts Off an MSNBC Reporter!
