Schumer: Trump Did 'Terrible Thing' to Homeowners on First Day
News and Politics
Schumer: Trump Did 'Terrible Thing' to Homeowners on First Day
GOPs had argued that HUD mortgage-fee reduction would be destabilizing for FHA.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-20T22:20:48
Do We Elect a President to 'Put America Second'?
Trending
Do We Elect a President to 'Put America Second'?
What's wrong with being "nationalistic"?
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-21T12:00:12
Michael Moore Promises to 'End Trump Carnage'
Trending
Michael Moore Promises to 'End Trump Carnage'
Have they closed the buffet line at Golden Corral to this guy yet?
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-21T14:30:49
The Mainstream Media Was in Rare Form During Trump's Inauguration
Video
The Mainstream Media Was in Rare Form During Trump's Inauguration
Here are some of the ridiculous things "journalists" said...
By
PJ Video
,
2017-01-20T09:44:58
Before Leaving White House Obama Bombs CIA-Vetted Syrian Rebels Embedded with Al-Qaeda
Homeland Security
Before Leaving White House Obama Bombs CIA-Vetted Syrian Rebels Embedded with Al-Qaeda
By
Patrick Poole
,
2017-01-21T09:00:48
Seattle Man Shot at Milo Yiannopoulos Event
Trending
Seattle Man Shot at Milo Yiannopoulos Event
Protesting Trump's presidency turns nearly fatal in Washington State.
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-21T09:43:27
Trump Executive Order: 'Ease the Burden' of Obamacare Pending Repeal
News and Politics
Trump Executive Order: 'Ease the Burden' of Obamacare Pending Repeal
Priebus also directs government agencies to freeze any new regulations.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-20T20:42:58
5 Political Movies We All Can Agree Are Good
Lifestyle
5 Political Movies We All Can Agree Are Good
From the good "Doctor" to a high school election on steroids, these films can unite us.
By
Christian Toto
,
2017-01-18T20:44:20
Pamela Anderson: Hillary's 'Truthful Words' Influenced Election, Not WikiLeaks
News and Politics
Pamela Anderson: Hillary's 'Truthful Words' Influenced Election, Not WikiLeaks
By
Nicholas Ballasy
,
2017-01-20T03:05:03
Stop Making Me Defend Trump!
PJ Media
Stop Making Me Defend Trump!
He drives EVERYONE over the edge.
By
Charlie Martin
,
2017-01-20T19:45:10
SNL Writer Tweets That Barron Trump Will Be Country's 'First Homeschool Shooter'
Parenting
SNL Writer Tweets That Barron Trump Will Be Country's 'First Homeschool Shooter'
The Twitterverse is piling on Barron—a 10-year-old—with the vilest insults imaginable.
By
Megan Fox
,
2017-01-20T16:54:07
Trump's First Cabinet Nominees Confirmed: Mattis, Kelly Sail Through Senate
News and Politics
Trump's First Cabinet Nominees Confirmed: Mattis, Kelly Sail Through Senate
Senate GOPs wanted many more confirmations on Trump's opening day.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-20T16:34:07
Trump Expresses 'a Lot of Respect' for Clintons at Hill Luncheon
News and Politics
Trump Expresses 'a Lot of Respect' for Clintons at Hill Luncheon
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-20T15:23:36
Photos of Ugly Left at the Inaugural: Satanists, Pussy, and Red Fists
PJ Media
Photos of Ugly Left at the Inaugural: Satanists, Pussy, and Red Fists
Vulgar anti-Trump lunatics hurt Democrats and scare Middle America.
By
J. Christian Adams
,
2017-01-20T12:57:30
Helpless Liberal Protester Screams 'NO!' As Trump Becomes President
Video
Helpless Liberal Protester Screams 'NO!' as Trump Becomes President
The delicious taste of liberal tears...
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-20T13:41:02
'This Is Just a Little Pit Stop,' Obama Says Before Leaving D.C.
News and Politics
'This Is Just a Little Pit Stop,' Obama Says Before Leaving D.C.
"This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America," former president says at Andrews AFB.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-20T13:27:04
Andy Card Describes the Terrifying Moment When the President Gets the Nuclear Football
Video
Andy Card Describes the Terrifying Moment When the President Gets the Nuclear Football
"When you say the code and push the buttons...things will happen."
By
Paula Bolyard
,
2017-01-20T11:34:46
Franklin Graham to the Clueless Liberal Media: 'Rain Is A Blessing'
Faith
Franklin Graham to the Clueless Liberal Media: 'Rain Is a Blessing'
Praying for rain, and witnessing it, at Trump's inauguration.
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-20T12:22:33
Donald Trump: Purveyor of Cheerfulness
Roger’s Rules
The Sun Also Rises
The possibilities for the country now are glorious.
By
Roger Kimball
,
2017-01-20T05:29:01
Donald Trump, American Hero
Spengler
Donald Trump, American Hero
The incarnation of America's greatest literary characters.
By
David P. Goldman
,
2017-01-20T06:57:44
It Didn't Take Long for the Media to Compare Trump to 'Hitler's Rise'
Video
It Didn't Take Long for the Media to Compare Trump to 'Hitler's Rise'
"They were infiltrated by the Nazis, many of them are anti-Semitic..."
By
PJ Video
,
2017-01-20T11:34:44
Drunkblogging the Dawn of the Trump Administration
PJ Media
Drunkblogging the Dawn of the Trump Administration
The peaceful transition of power and Plymouth Gin begins at 12:00 noon eastern time.
By
Stephen Green
,
2017-01-20T06:45:08
Dutch PM Rutte Warns Britain: 'You'll Pay a Big Price for Migration Curbs'
Trending
Dutch PM Rutte Warns Britain: 'You'll Pay a Big Price for Migration Curbs'
But he's unpopular, as the Netherlands considers an EU exit, too.
By
Michael van der Galien
,
2017-01-20T10:10:08
Never Say Never Again: Trump Is Now
Trending
Never Say Never Again: Accepting Trump's Inauguration
Random thoughts from a "never Trump" Republican on Inauguration Day.
By
Walter Hudson
,
2017-01-20T06:59:25
