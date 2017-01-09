send
Roger L. Simon

Iran Shows Obama, Not Trump, Putin's Biggest Lackey

By Roger L Simon, 2017-01-09T09:45:59
Trending

College Progressives Try to Label Conservative Students as 'Hate Group'

Because sometimes tolerance means crushing dissent.
By Tom Knighton, 2017-01-09T09:17:41
Trending

Leftist Media, Having Invented 'Fake News,' Now Crying Uncle

Washington Post just can't take it any more.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-09T09:39:46
Lifestyle

This Is Where You Should Start Your New Year's Strength Training Resolution

Just dumbbells and treadmills won't work. Do it right this year.
By Mark Rippetoe, 2017-01-09T08:47:23
Trending

Trump Shoots Back: Meryl Streep is 'A Hillary Flunky Who Lost Big'

He also called her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood."
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-09T06:28:08
Lifestyle

Ten Tips to Prevent Kidnapping

And what to do if it happens anyway.
By Jeff Sanders, 2017-01-07T19:08:18
Video

Here's the Hollywood-Produced Farewell Video to Obama We've All Been Waiting For...

"I never cried before from election results."
By PJ Staff , 2017-01-09T02:00:54
Lifestyle

Meryl Streep Bashes Trump in Golden Globes Speech Because 'Responsibility' or Something

By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-08T22:48:20
Homeland Security

Nobel Peace Prize Update: More U.S. Troops Land in Germany

Largest contingent of American forces since the end of the Cold War.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-08T12:23:35
Video

The Horrifying Moment Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Started His Rampage

Video shows Santiago walking through baggage claim, then suddenly pulling out a 9 mm handgun.
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-08T21:22:51
Lifestyle

Queer Activist Arrested for Murder, Friend Insists He Goes By 'They'

He may be a murderer, but unless you call him "they," you're a bigot.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-08T15:39:36
Homeland Security

Truck Jihad in Jerusalem: 4 Killed in Terror Attack

Netanyahu says terrorist appeared to be "a supporter of the Islamic State."
By Avner Zarmi, 2017-01-08T18:48:37
Homeland Security

ISIS Shows Preschooler Killing Victim Tied to Carnival Ball Pit

In gory new video, 7-year-old jihadist also beheads man tied to spinning disk ride.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-08T12:27:20
Trending

What Germany Needs Now is More Secret Police

Radicalism on rise since the "welcoming culture" opened its arm. How about that?
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-08T11:22:09
Klavan On The Culture

Atrocity in Chicago and in the Media

The media's racial pathology distorts everything.
By Andrew Klavan, 2017-01-08T08:36:16
Trending

GOP Worrywarts Worry About Obamacare Repeal

Kill it first, worry about replacing it later. Otherwise, voters will never forgive you.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-07T13:24:27
Roger L. Simon

What We Learned, or Didn't, from the 'Russian' Hackers

By Roger L Simon, 2017-01-07T21:27:32
News and Politics

Sharpton Promises ‘Season of Civil Disobedience’ in Response to Sessions Nomination

Civil rights activists call for a delay of Tuesday and Wednesday hearing.
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-07T20:20:06
Faster, Please!

Trump's Great Iranian Opportunity

Here's how to tell the mullahs, and the world, that things have indeed changed.
By Michael Ledeen, 2017-01-07T11:29:16
Trending

Fake News: CBS Radio Report Implies Chicago Torturers Were White, Victim Was Black

The report deceptively suggesting that the roles were reversed.
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-07T16:02:10
Parenting

Don't Blame My Kid for Thinking Your Cross-Dressing Child Is Weird

You don't have to conform to the world. But neither must it conform to you.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-05T11:52:53
Trending

Freddie Gray Fallout: Judge Allows Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit Against Mosby to Go Forward

By Debra Heine, 2017-01-07T13:53:53
Trending

DHS Declares Electoral Systems 'Critical Infrastructure'

What can DHS do to secure elections that states aren't already doing or capable of doing?
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-07T11:33:46
Trending

Obama: Republicans Should Have Told Me About Their Better Healthcare Ideas in 2009

"They can call it TrumpCare, they can call it McConnellCare or RyanCare."
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-07T06:45:08
