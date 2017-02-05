send
Klavan at the Prayer Breakfast
Klavan On The Culture
What I Saw at the Prayer Breakfast
The real source of hope and change
By
Andrew Klavan
,
2017-02-05T09:04:35
Assange, Pam Anderson an Item?
Trending
Julian Assange, Pam Anderson an Item?
Strange bedfellows make good copy.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-05T12:13:19
McConnell on Trump's Russia Remarks: No Moral Equivalency Between U.S., 'Thug' Putin
News and Politics
McConnell on Trump's Russia Remarks: No Moral Equivalency Between U.S., 'Thug' Putin
President: "We got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?"
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-02-05T10:00:41
Trump Outrageously Disses America While Defending Putin
Trending
Trump Outrageously Disses America While Defending Putin
Something Obama would say?
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-02-05T10:18:12
Middle School Boy Beaten on the Bus For Wearing a Trump Hat
Parenting
Middle School Boy Beaten on the Bus for Wearing a Trump Hat
"You want to build a wall??? You want to build a f***ing wall???"
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-02-05T07:16:25
How Does Eight Million Deportations Sound?
Election
How Does Eight Million Deportations Sound?
Los Angeles Times
calculates that many could be affected under new immigration rules.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-04T17:36:42
Appeals Court Denies DoJ Request to Reinstate Visa Ban
Trending
Appeals Court Denies DoJ Request to Reinstate Visa Ban
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-02-05T07:12:33
Aging Rocker Springsteen 'Embarrassed' by Trump
Lifestyle
Aging Rocker Springsteen 'Embarrassed' by Trump
Whereas music-lovers are embarrassed by Bruce's music.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-03T19:21:43
Gates: North Korea Will be Trump’s ‘Earliest’ National Security Challenge
News and Politics
Gates: North Korea Will be Trump’s ‘Earliest’ National Security Challenge
Obama "reacted pretty weakly to some of these challenges," says former Defense secretary.
By
Nicholas Ballasy
,
2017-02-03T18:31:38
.Trump Vows to Overturn Order Lifting Ban on Muslim Travelers by 'So-Called' Judge
Trending
Trump Vows to Overturn Order Lifting Ban on Muslim Travelers by 'So-Called' Judge
The president's dangerous challenge to the constitutional order.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-02-04T14:38:44
CNN's Marc Lamont Hill Can't Name One Example of Right-Wing Rioters on Campuses
Video
CNN's Marc Lamont Hill Can't Name One Example of Right-Wing Rioters on Campuses
"Tell me the last time a bunch of conservatives went to a college campus and acted this way."
By
PJ Video
,
2017-02-04T02:00:37
Soros-Funded Group Gave 50K to Goons Who Provoked Berkeley Riot
Trending
Soros-Funded Group Gave 50K to Goons Who Provoked Berkeley Riot
"Refuse Fascism" may be something of a joke, but their call for violence is dead serious.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-02-04T12:15:14
So Much for the 'Lone Wolf' Theory of Islamic Terrorism
Homeland Security
So Much for the 'Lone Wolf' Theory of Islamic Terrorism
How ISIS recruits, trains and activates "random" acts of terrorism.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-04T12:17:13
States Seeking New Legal Means to Regulate Protests
Trending
States Seeking New Legal Means to Regulate Protests
Come back, General Sherman, your country needs you.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-04T13:16:36
Where Black Lives Don't Matter — Campus 'Rape Culture' Tribunals
Trending
Where Black Lives Don't Matter — Campus 'Rape Culture' Tribunals
Even those proven innocent are branded as "rapists."
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-02-02T10:09
Concern Growing in the House Over Funding Trump's Wall
Trending
Concern Growing in the House Over Funding Trump's Wall
Budget hawks asking serious questions about how to pay for it.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-02-04T08:49
Time for Trump to Release Full Details of the Iran Nuclear Deal
Roger L. Simon
Time for Trump to Release Full Details of the Iran Nuclear Deal
Do it, Mr. President!
By
Roger L Simon
,
2017-02-03T21:24:52
Is Justin Trudeau ‘Trumpable?’
PJ Media
Is Justin Trudeau ‘Trumpable'?
A Canadian Trump-like challenger would face even greater odds.
By
David Solway
,
2017-02-03T16:18:22
5 Reasons You Should Be Signing Up for Netflix Right Now
Lifestyle
5 Reasons You Should Be Signing Up for Netflix Right Now
The streaming giant offers more than first class original shows.
By
Christian Toto
,
2017-02-03T13:17:52
Bush-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump's Travel Ban Nationwide
News and Politics
Bush-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump's Travel Ban Nationwide
DOJ will seek emergency stay; White House walks back description of ruling as "outrageous."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-02-03T20:26:50
Shocking 'Der Spiegel' Cover Depicts Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty
Trending
Shocking 'Der Spiegel' Cover Depicts Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty
Magazine highlights the unbalanced opposition to Trump.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-02-03T15:48:41
Trump Orders Dodd-Frank Review, Says He Wants to Cut 'a Lot'
News and Politics
Trump Orders Dodd-Frank Review, Says He Wants to Cut 'a Lot'
"Because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that had nice businesses -- they can't borrow money."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-02-03T16:49:06
NBC News Confuses 'Musicians' with 'Muslims'
Lifestyle
NBC News Confuses 'Musicians' with 'Muslims'
Oops.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-03T17:54
In Wake of Hillary's Loss, the Clinton Foundation Is Collapsing
Trending
In Wake of Hillary's Loss, the Clinton Foundation Collapse Continues
Couldn't happen to a nicer charity.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-02-03T17:36:49
