News and Politics

Trump Orders Dodd-Frank Review, Says He Wants to Cut 'a Lot'

"Because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that had nice businesses -- they can't borrow money."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-03T16:49:06
Parenting

Lesbian 'Comedian' Bullies First Son in 'Barron Trump, Up Past Bedtime' Show in Chicago

Why is there so much rage directed at a 10-year-old?
By Megan Fox, 2017-02-03T09:36:54
Video

CNN Panel Goes Nuts When Someone Says Trump Cares About Black People

"Does he sound like a kid who hasn't done his homework?"
By PJ Video , 2017-02-03T10:59:42
Faith

Trump Deserves Praise for Vow to Lift Johnson Amendment

It's getting harder for conservatives to dislike this president.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-02-03T08:39:27
Video

Audi Outed for Promoting Fake Equal Pay Nonsense

Audi is promoting misinformation in the name of “progress.”
By D. C. McAllister, 2017-02-03T09:50:07
Trending

MSM Loses Their Minds Over Kellyanne Conway 'Bowling Green Massacre' Slip-Up

Is this administration "posing a great challenge for journalism"?
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-02-03T09:04:22
Video

Someone Threw a Bomb Into a California Cheesecake Factory Last Night

By Nathan Lichtman, 2017-02-03T11:50:02
PJ Media

Kurdish Soccer Teams Assaulted Several Times by Muslims in Turkey

And Turkish police side with the perpetrators.
By Uzay Bulut, 2017-02-03T09:28:03
News and Politics

California Lawmaker Pushes Non-Binary IDs

Family Council says gender selection should be based on more than a feeling.
By Rod Kackley, 2017-02-02T14:59:43
Trending

Trump Responds to 'Allahu Akbar' Louvre Terror Attack: 'GET SMART U.S.'

"We saw death coming for us," says local woman.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-02-03T07:33:58
News and Politics

'Imperative' U.S. Lead World vs. Iran Missile Tests, Senators Tell Trump

Treasury announces expanded sanctions on 25 entities as Tehran slams "wolves like the arrogant U.S. administration."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-03T08:14:15
Trending

Tucker Carlson to Milo: Media Coverage of Violent Berkeley Riot Had a Subtext of 'You Deserve It'

Is the MSM is trying to legitimize violence against conservatives?
By Debra Heine, 2017-02-03T00:07:14
Lifestyle

Sarah Silverman Asks Military to Overthrow 'Fascist' Trump

By Rick Moran, 2017-02-02T16:15:30
Trending

Syrian Artist Says He Won't Apply for a Visa Until Trump is Gone

Yes, it seems he feels safer in Syria.
By D. C. McAllister, 2017-02-02T12:16
News and Politics

Top Intel Dem: Let N. Korea Know Not to 'Mess with Us Again'

By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-02-02T15:30:16
News and Politics

Putin Opponent's Possible Poisoning a 'Test for the Trump Administration,' Says Senator

Kara-Murza on life support day after posting tribute to murdered Putin opponent Nemtsov.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-02T22:22:38
Trending

Questions Remain After Berkeley Allows Violent Mob to Shut Down Conservative Speaker

Only one person arrested???
By Debra Heine, 2017-02-02T15:47:40
Video

Democrat Congresswoman Calls the Berkeley Riot 'A Beautiful Sight'

?!?
By PJ Video , 2017-02-02T11:33:02
Trending

Fake News? Why Is Everyone Going Insane Over Neil Gorsuch and Some Fascist Club?

By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-02-02T15:23:57
News and Politics

White House: Israeli Settlement Construction 'May Not be Helpful' in Peace Process

U.S. official: Netanyahu took "unilateral" action that could "undermine" peace process.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-02T16:57:14
News and Politics

Allow Politicking for Tax-Exempt Churches? Ryan Says Yes

Trump wants to "get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-02T14:33:08
News and Politics

Pelosi: 'White Supremacist' on National Security Council Making America Less Safe

Says breakfast prayers "in stark contrast" with Trump's "unconstitutional, dangerous ban."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-02T13:00:30
Trending

Republicans Suspend Rules to Move EPA Nominee Scott Pruitt Forward Without Dems

A pattern is emerging.
By Debra Heine, 2017-02-02T11:07:35
Trending

[WATCH] Matthew McConaughey Talks Trump: Embrace Him

"It’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact..."
By Liz Sheld, 2017-02-02T12:03:51
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 