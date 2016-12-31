send
News and Politics

Bloody Start to the New Year: Gunman Kills 39 at Istanbul Nightclub

Restaurant owner says U.S. intelligence warned of such an attack, increasing security along the Bosphorus.
By Bridget Johnson, 2016-12-31T20:52:27
Roger’s Rules

A Lesson from Machiavelli

Why Donald Trump should act quickly and boldly when he takes office.
By Roger Kimball, 2016-12-31T06:20:39
Lifestyle

5 'SNL' Skits This Year That Were Actually Funny

Veteran sketch show found the funny between biased bits.
By Christian Toto, 2016-12-30T10:32:15
Homeland Security

Merkel Vows Swift Security Enhancements to Combat 'Most Difficult Trial' of Terrorism

Chancellor "especially bitter" when asylum-seekers make "cruel mockery of helping spirit."
By Bridget Johnson, 2016-12-31T10:48:27
Trending

Mexican Man Charged with Raping Girl on Bus Had 19 Deportations, Removals Since 2003

No comment from U.S. attorney's office that twice dismissed felony re-entry after deportation charges.
By Paula Bolyard, 2016-12-31T14:47:36
Trending

WaPo Publishes Fake News Story of Electric Grid Hack by Russia

The journalists made a mistake a high school reporter wouldn't make.
By Rick Moran, 2016-12-31T12:23:48
Trending

Britain Breaks With U.S., Defends Israel in Face of Obama and Kerry Attacks

The State Department was taken aback by the British statement.
By Michael van der Galien, 2016-12-31T10:44:11
Trending

Gov. Kasich Sides with Environmentalists on Ohio Energy Bill

Fake science wins again.
By Tony Corvo, 2016-12-30T17:45:43
Lifestyle

Dubai New Year's Eve: $500 for IHOP, $300+ for Table at Five Guys

Suddenly the mall's fast-food joints are premium fireworks real estate.
By Bridget Johnson, 2016-12-27T10:47:02
Video

Obama: 'The 1980s Are Calling to Ask For Their Foreign Policy Back'

The president eats his words to Romney in 2012.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2016-12-31T07:17:59
Lifestyle

How We Paid Off 24k in College Debt in Three Years

Don't let the protestors scare you away from taking on some debt for school.
By Brianna Sharbaugh, 2016-12-29T17:01:23
News and Politics

GOPs Slam Obama's 'Arrogant' Designation of Utah Monument

Obama says Bears Ears National Monument drawn in "smallest area compatible with the proper care" of native treasures.
By Bridget Johnson, 2016-12-30T22:31:28
Trending

Reviewer Bashes 'Rogue One' for Thinking 'Solution Is to Blow Things Up'

By Tom Knighton, 2016-12-30T14:53:53
PJ Media

Making Sense of the Russian Hacking Saga

Releasing emails or suborning electors: which is the bigger threat?
By Charlie Martin, 2016-12-30T15:38:06
Video

2016 as a Short Horror Film

THERE IS NO PATTERN
By Stephen Kruiser, 2016-12-30T02:00:01
Trending

Med School Assistant Takes Disability Leave After Seeing Noose in Joke Display

By Tom Knighton, 2016-12-30T14:49:15
Faith

Leftists Team Up to Paint Trump Education Pick Betsy DeVos as Religious Extremist

Why they're dead wrong.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2016-12-29T15:42:22
Faith

Can Christians Watch Movies With Nude Scenes?

If you won't watch porn, why would you watch a mainstream actress take her clothes off?
By John Ellis, 2016-12-29T22:20:52
Lifestyle

2016 Didn't Kill Your Favorite Celebrity

It's a number on a calendar. It has no malice or capacity to kill. Stop your stupid.
By Walter Hudson, 2016-12-30T09:14:46
Roger L. Simon

Obama's Sour Happy New Year to America and the World

By Roger L Simon, 2016-12-30T09:30:47
Trending

At Lawmaker's Behest, Painting of Cops as Pigs Graces U.S. Capital

Included in the painting is a depiction of "St. Michael" being crucified while wearing a graduation cap.
By Debra Heine, 2016-12-30T08:11:25
Homeland Security

CAIR-LA Chief Wishes More Had Been Killed in Russian Plane Crash

Ayloush is an executive board member of the California Democratic Party.
By Robert Spencer, 2016-12-30T07:00:22
Trending

Uber Tells California Where to Shove Their Regulations

Ironically, the "progressive" state stands as an obstacle to actual progress.
By Walter Hudson, 2016-12-29T21:29:29
PJ Media

Election Fraud Nonsense

How did we get into this mess?
By Charlie Martin, 2016-12-29T12:24:43
