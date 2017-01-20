send
News and Politics

Schumer: Trump Did 'Terrible Thing' to Homeowners on First Day

GOPs had argued that HUD mortgage-fee reduction would be destabilizing for FHA.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-20T22:20:48
Trending

Do We Elect a President to 'Put America Second'?

What's wrong with being "nationalistic"?
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-21T12:00:12
Trending

Michael Moore Promises to 'End Trump Carnage'

Have they closed the buffet line at Golden Corral to this guy yet?
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-21T14:30:49
Video

The Mainstream Media Was in Rare Form During Trump's Inauguration

Here are some of the ridiculous things "journalists" said...
By PJ Video , 2017-01-20T09:44:58
Homeland Security

Before Leaving White House Obama Bombs CIA-Vetted Syrian Rebels Embedded with Al-Qaeda

By Patrick Poole, 2017-01-21T09:00:48
Trending

Seattle Man Shot at Milo Yiannopoulos Event

Protesting Trump's presidency turns nearly fatal in Washington State.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-21T09:43:27
News and Politics

Trump Executive Order: 'Ease the Burden' of Obamacare Pending Repeal

Priebus also directs government agencies to freeze any new regulations.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-20T20:42:58
Lifestyle

5 Political Movies We All Can Agree Are Good

From the good "Doctor" to a high school election on steroids, these films can unite us.
By Christian Toto, 2017-01-18T20:44:20
News and Politics

Pamela Anderson: Hillary's 'Truthful Words' Influenced Election, Not WikiLeaks

By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-20T03:05:03
PJ Media

Stop Making Me Defend Trump!

He drives EVERYONE over the edge.
By Charlie Martin, 2017-01-20T19:45:10
Parenting

SNL Writer Tweets That Barron Trump Will Be Country's 'First Homeschool Shooter'

The Twitterverse is piling on Barron—a 10-year-old—with the vilest insults imaginable.
By Megan Fox, 2017-01-20T16:54:07
News and Politics

Trump's First Cabinet Nominees Confirmed: Mattis, Kelly Sail Through Senate

Senate GOPs wanted many more confirmations on Trump's opening day.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-20T16:34:07
News and Politics

Trump Expresses 'a Lot of Respect' for Clintons at Hill Luncheon

By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-20T15:23:36
PJ Media

Photos of Ugly Left at the Inaugural: Satanists, Pussy, and Red Fists

Vulgar anti-Trump lunatics hurt Democrats and scare Middle America.
By J. Christian Adams, 2017-01-20T12:57:30
Video

Helpless Liberal Protester Screams 'NO!' as Trump Becomes President

The delicious taste of liberal tears...
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-20T13:41:02
News and Politics

'This Is Just a Little Pit Stop,' Obama Says Before Leaving D.C.

"This is not a period, this is a comma in the continuing story of building America," former president says at Andrews AFB.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-20T13:27:04
Video

Andy Card Describes the Terrifying Moment When the President Gets the Nuclear Football

"When you say the code and push the buttons...things will happen."
By Paula Bolyard, 2017-01-20T11:34:46
Faith

Franklin Graham to the Clueless Liberal Media: 'Rain Is a Blessing'

Praying for rain, and witnessing it, at Trump's inauguration.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-20T12:22:33
Roger’s Rules

The Sun Also Rises

The possibilities for the country now are glorious.
By Roger Kimball, 2017-01-20T05:29:01
Spengler

Donald Trump, American Hero

The incarnation of America's greatest literary characters.
By David P. Goldman, 2017-01-20T06:57:44
Video

It Didn't Take Long for the Media to Compare Trump to 'Hitler's Rise'

"They were infiltrated by the Nazis, many of them are anti-Semitic..."
By PJ Video , 2017-01-20T11:34:44
PJ Media

Drunkblogging the Dawn of the Trump Administration

The peaceful transition of power and Plymouth Gin begins at 12:00 noon eastern time.
By Stephen Green, 2017-01-20T06:45:08
Trending

Dutch PM Rutte Warns Britain: 'You'll Pay a Big Price for Migration Curbs'

But he's unpopular, as the Netherlands considers an EU exit, too.
By Michael van der Galien, 2017-01-20T10:10:08
Trending

Never Say Never Again: Accepting Trump's Inauguration

Random thoughts from a "never Trump" Republican on Inauguration Day.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-20T06:59:25
