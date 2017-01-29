send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Trending

Who's on First? WH Now Says Green-Card Holders Not Subject to Order

The aftermath of the executive order is turning into a cavalcade of comedy.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-29T14:16:10
News and Politics

Priebus: No 'Regret' from White House for Omitting Jews from Holocaust Statement

"Everyone suffering in the Holocaust including, obviously, all of the Jewish people" is "sad."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-29T13:38:08
Trending

Netanyahu: 'Trump is Right on Border Wall'

What worked in Israel will work in US, he says.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-29T10:20:17
Spengler

President Trump's Immigration Ban is Magnificently Right

By David P. Goldman, 2017-01-28T20:53:06
Video

Reince Priebus Says Administration Won't Apologize for the Refugee Ban

"If there are folks that shouldn't be in this country, they're going to be detained."
By PJ Video , 2017-01-29T10:57:07
Roger L. Simon

My Islam Problem and Yours

By Roger L Simon, 2017-01-28T22:10:24
Roger’s Rules

The Real Relevance of '1984' Today

The return of George Orwell.
By Roger Kimball, 2017-01-28T11:47:47
Trending

Soros Bankrolling Effort to Stop Trump’s Temporary Refugee Halt Order

Does the outrage seem kind of manufactured to you?
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-29T00:19:41
News and Politics

Judge Blocks Trump Order After Detentions at Airports

Ruling finds "strong likelihood of success" by lawyers in arguing that due process rights were violated.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-28T22:36:39
Lifestyle

The 7 Creepiest Serial Killers in American History

"There's light and joy, but there's also darkness all around and we can be lost in it." -- David Almond
By John Hawkins,
Trending

Secret Service Agent Who Said She Wouldn't 'Take a Bullet' for Trump Put on Paid Leave

By Rick Moran, 2017-01-28T16:25:48
Faith

John Piper on How Christians Should Live Under a 'Morally Unqualified' President

Why Trump's America is an exile for the faithful, and what to do about it.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-28T13:27:02
Trending

Confusion Abroad, Uncertainty at Home as U.S. Legal Residents Ensnared in Trump's Executive Order

By Rick Moran, 2017-01-28T14:43
Homeland Security

'Vetted Moderate' Syrian Rebel Group Officially Partners with Al-Qaeda

By Patrick Poole, 2017-01-28T14:55:07
Trending

Vetted Iraqi Refugees Detained at JFK Challenge Trump Order in Court; One Released

A man who risked his life helping the U.S. Army in Iraq was held with no explanation.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-28T10:37:43
Trending

DHS Spox: Trump Muslim Ban Includes Green Card Holders

Courts are not likely to view banning permanent residents from returning home favorably.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-28T11:00:58
Parenting

3 Easy Tips for Raising Your Daughter in Trump's America

It boils down to this. Don't be stupid, and train her accordingly.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-26T00:17:34
Video

CNN Thinks Donald Trump Has 'Attention Deficit Disorder'

"A shiny object will catch his attention."
By PJ Video , 2017-01-28T02:00:27
Trending

UN Ambassador Haley: 'We're Taking Names' of Those Who Don't Have Our Back

Haley's maiden speech at the UN puts the world body on notice that things are going to be different.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-28T08:40:33
Trending

MSM BIAS: Headlines From the Women's March vs. March for Life Prove It

No wonder trust in the media is at an all-time low.
By Megan Fox, 2017-01-27T21:28:42
Trending

Trump's Call for Voter Fraud Investigation Based on Misquoted Research

A recent survey shows significant voting by non-citizens but nowhere near the millions Trump claims.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-27T15:30:05
Lifestyle

6 Tips on How to Prevent or Escape A Carjacking

What to do if someone tries to take your car.
By Jeff Sanders, 2017-01-24T15:49:03
Ordered Liberty

The Number of Trump's Executive Orders Is Irrelevant

Democrats are resorting to stupid, easily dismissed talking points
By Andrew C. McCarthy, 2017-01-27T14:45:14
News and Politics

Supreme Court Most Pressing Concern Among March for Life Activists

Protester says Planned Parenthood is "targeting" urban communities and it has to stop.
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-27T16:41:28
Editor's Choice
Big Announcement from American Airlines
comments
McCain: NAFTA Retreat Will Raise Prices, Cost Jobs
comments
Trump Defends Refugee Policy
comments
MSM Still Won't Report on Abortionist Gosnell
comments
Donald Trump Says He's Been Relying on Religion More Now
comments
Jews Not Mentioned in Holocaust Remembrance Statement
comments
Catholic, Jewish Opposition to Trump's Immigration Orders
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 