Lessons from Machiavelli for Donald Trump Roger’s Rules A Lesson from Machiavelli Why Donald Trump should act quickly and boldly when he takes office. share Lessons from Machiavelli for Donald Trump

How We Paid off 24k in College Debt in Three Years Lifestyle How We Paid Off 24k in College Debt in Three Years Don't let the protestors scare you away from taking on some debt for school. share How We Paid off 24k in College Debt in Three Years

GOPs Slam Obama's 'Arrogant' Use of Antiquities Act to Designate Utah Monument News and Politics GOPs Slam Obama's 'Arrogant' Designation of Utah Monument Obama says Bears Ears National Monument drawn in "smallest area compatible with the proper care" of native treasures. share GOPs Slam Obama's 'Arrogant' Use of Antiquities Act to Designate Utah Monument

Can Christians Watch Movies With Nude Scenes? Faith Can Christians Watch Movies With Nude Scenes? If you won't watch porn, why would you watch a mainstream actress take her clothes off? share Can Christians Watch Movies With Nude Scenes?

2016 Didn't Kill Your Favorite Celebrity Lifestyle 2016 Didn't Kill Your Favorite Celebrity It's a number on a calendar. It has no malice or capacity to kill. Stop your stupid. share 2016 Didn't Kill Your Favorite Celebrity

Uber Tells California Where to Shove Their Regulations Trending Uber Tells California Where to Shove Their Regulations Ironically, the "progressive" state stands as an obstacle to actual progress. share Uber Tells California Where to Shove Their Regulations