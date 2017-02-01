send
Roger’s Rules

Donald Trump vs. Immanuel Kant

The limits of "universal hospitality."
By Roger Kimball, 2017-02-01T08:06:30
Trending

The Word 'Cuck' Broadcasts Much About Its User

There's political correctness. Then there's just simple decency.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-31T22:09:33
Video

An Adopted Girl to Nancy Pelosi: 'Abortion Is Not the Answer for Unplanned Pregnancy'

"I am part of the pro-life generation."
By PJ Video , 2017-02-01T02:00:26
The Rosett Report

Spare Us Iran's Pieties on U.S. Immigration Policy

By Claudia Rosett, 2017-01-31T23:56:03
News and Politics

Trump on Black History Month: Frederick Douglass Did 'an Amazing Job'

Says he got "real glimpse during the campaign" of African-American community traveling with Carson.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-01T09:46:29
Trending

5-Year-Old Iranian-American Boy Handcuffed, Held at Dulles Airport for Hours

Sean Spicer defends this lunacy by arguing the child could pose a threat.
By Michael van der Galien, 2017-02-01T02:11:35
Trending

What Conservatives Are Saying About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

The response was deafening.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-31T18:14:13
Lifestyle

Delusions of Grandeur: SAG Award Acceptance Speeches Reveal Profound Insecurity

You're just not that important. But hey, that's okay.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-30T22:28:18
Trending

Project Veritas Journalist Terrorized by Left-Wing Operatives

"Bob Creamer sends his regards."
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-31T22:00:42
News and Politics

GOPs Deploy for Gorsuch the Word Obama Used to Describe Garland: 'Mainstream'

With 60 votes to clear, Schumer says nominee must prove he's "within the legal mainstream."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-31T20:40:19
Trending

5 Things You Should Know About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

A nominee truly "in the mold of Antonin Scalia."
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-31T17:06:56
Lifestyle

'Friends' Live-Streamed Sexual Assault of Teen on Snapchat While She Slept

"Everybody who knows me in this area saw it."
By Michael van der Galien, 2017-01-31T11:16:48
Election

Obama Returns to the Fray v. Trump

Forgotten, but not yet gone.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-31T12:44:09
Parenting

Ultrasound? Just a Trick to Make You Think Your Baby Is Alive

The depths to which the anti-life side has sunk are nearly unfathomable.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-31T13:08:43
Ordered Liberty

Thank Obama for Iranian Missile Tests

Obama agreed to remove restraints on Iran's ballistic missile activities.
By Andrew C. McCarthy, 2017-01-31T08:12:27
Homeland Security

About that 'Muslim Ban...'

Not quite as advertised, but highly popular.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-31T12:27:40
Trending

The Return of the Bear Republic?

California, doing its best imitation of South Carolina c. 1860.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-01-31T12:03:23
Trending

Uber Doesn't Owe Taxi Workers Its 'Solidarity'

The ride-sharing service doesn't deserve this week's criticism.
By Tom Knighton, 2017-01-31T11:44:43
Trending

EU President: Trump's America as Threatening as Russia, China, and Jihad

The European Union circles the wagons.
By Michael van der Galien, 2017-01-31T08:16:07
Trending

PETA Wants Toymaker to Remove Plastic 'Fur' From Plastic Figurines

Even fantasy worlds must conform.
By Tom Knighton, 2017-01-31T09:44:08
News and Politics

Trump Vows to Keep Obama Order Protecting LGBT Workers 'Intact'

Gay-rights group asks if president will oppose "any executive actions" allowing entities to discriminate.
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-31T08:05:13
Roger L. Simon

Should Sally Yates Be Indicted?

By Roger L Simon, 2017-01-30T22:32:58
Parenting

Helen Skelton Has Parenting Day From Hell When Her Son Is Kicked Out of Playgroup

And we've all been there!
By Lauren Spagnoletti, 2017-01-30T13:26:26
News and Politics

Anonymous Calls for BDS vs. U.S. to Take Down Trump

Hacktivist collective tells U.S. government officials, "Resist. Refuse. Leak documents. We need you."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-30T23:09:53
Editor's Choice
North Dakota Wants Paid Pipeline Protesters to Pay Taxes
comments
Super Bowl Bans Inspirational GNC Ad—Because Supplements or Something
comments
AZ Bill Would Allow Residents to Shoot Nuisance Wildlife
comments
Why I Oppose Transgenderism in Boy Scouts
comments
Sen. Warren Bets Vote to Confirm Betsy DeVos on SuperBowl...
comments
Shocking Number of Pastors Struggle With Porn
comments
Budweiser Tells an Immigrant's Story for a 2017 SuperBowl Ad
comments
