News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Who's on First? WH Now Says Green Card Holders Not Subject to Order
Trending
Who's on First? WH Now Says Green-Card Holders Not Subject to Order
The aftermath of the executive order is turning into a cavalcade of comedy.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-29T14:16:10
Priebus: No 'Regret' for Omitting Jews from Holocaust Statement
News and Politics
Priebus: No 'Regret' from White House for Omitting Jews from Holocaust Statement
"Everyone suffering in the Holocaust including, obviously, all of the Jewish people" is "sad."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-29T13:38:08
Netanyahu: 'Trump is Right on Border Wall'
Trending
Netanyahu: 'Trump is Right on Border Wall'
What worked in Israel will work in US, he says.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-29T10:20:17
President Trump's immigration ban is magnificently right
Spengler
President Trump's Immigration Ban is Magnificently Right
By
David P. Goldman
,
2017-01-28T20:53:06
Reince Priebus Says the Administration Won't Apologize for the Refugee Ban
Video
Reince Priebus Says Administration Won't Apologize for the Refugee Ban
"If there are folks that shouldn't be in this country, they're going to be detained."
By
PJ Video
,
2017-01-29T10:57:07
My Islam ProblemandYours
Roger L. Simon
My Islam Problem and Yours
By
Roger L Simon
,
2017-01-28T22:10:24
The Real Relevance of 1984 to America Today
Roger's Rules
The Real Relevance of '1984' Today
The return of George Orwell.
By
Roger Kimball
,
2017-01-28T11:47:47
Soros Bankrolling Effort to Stop Trump's Temporary Refugee Halt Order
Trending
Soros Bankrolling Effort to Stop Trump's Temporary Refugee Halt Order
Does the outrage seem kind of manufactured to you?
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-29T00:19:41
Judge Blocks Trump Order After Detentions at Airports
News and Politics
Judge Blocks Trump Order After Detentions at Airports
Ruling finds "strong likelihood of success" by lawyers in arguing that due process rights were violated.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-28T22:36:39
The 7 Creepiest Serial Killers in American History
Lifestyle
The 7 Creepiest Serial Killers in American History
"There's light and joy, but there's also darkness all around and we can be lost in it." -- David Almond
By
John Hawkins
,
Secret Service Agent Who Said She Wouldn't 'Take a Bullet' for Trump Put on Paid Leave
Trending
Secret Service Agent Who Said She Wouldn't 'Take a Bullet' for Trump Put on Paid Leave
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-28T16:25:48
John Piper on How Christians Should Live Under a 'Morally Unqualified' President
Faith
John Piper on How Christians Should Live Under a 'Morally Unqualified' President
Why Trump's America is an exile for the faithful, and what to do about it.
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-28T13:27:02
Confusion Abroad, Uncertainty at Home as US Legal Residents Ensnared in Trump's Executive Order
Trending
Confusion Abroad, Uncertainty at Home as U.S. Legal Residents Ensnared in Trump's Executive Order
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-28T14:43
CIA 'Vetted Moderate' Syrian Rebel Group Officially Partners with Al-Qaeda
Homeland Security
'Vetted Moderate' Syrian Rebel Group Officially Partners with Al-Qaeda
By
Patrick Poole
,
2017-01-28T14:55:07
Vetted Iraqi Refugees Detained at JFK Challenge Trump Order in Court; One Released
Trending
Vetted Iraqi Refugees Detained at JFK Challenge Trump Order in Court; One Released
A man who risked his life helping the U.S. Army in Iraq was held with no explanation.
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-28T10:37:43
DHS Spox: Trump Muslim Ban Includes Green Card Holders
Trending
DHS Spox: Trump Muslim Ban Includes Green Card Holders
Courts are not likely to view banning permanent residents from returning home favorably.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-28T11:00:58
3 Easy Tips for Raising Your Daughter in Trump's America
Parenting
3 Easy Tips for Raising Your Daughter in Trump's America
It boils down to this. Don't be stupid, and train her accordingly.
By
Walter Hudson
,
2017-01-26T00:17:34
CNN Thinks Donald Trump Has 'Attention Deficit Disorder'
Video
CNN Thinks Donald Trump Has 'Attention Deficit Disorder'
"A shiny object will catch his attention."
By
PJ Video
,
2017-01-28T02:00:27
UN Ambassador Haley: 'We're Taking Names' of Those Who Don't Have Our Back
Trending
UN Ambassador Haley: 'We're Taking Names' of Those Who Don't Have Our Back
Haley's maiden speech at the UN puts the world body on notice that things are going to be different.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-28T08:40:33
MSM BIAS: Headlines From the Women's March vs. March for Life Prove It
Trending
MSM BIAS: Headlines From the Women's March vs. March for Life Prove It
No wonder trust in the media is at an all-time low.
By
Megan Fox
,
2017-01-27T21:28:42
Trump's Call for Voter Fraud Investigation Based on Misquoted Research
Trending
Trump's Call for Voter Fraud Investigation Based on Misquoted Research
A recent survey shows significant voting by non-citizens but nowhere near the millions Trump claims.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-27T15:30:05
6 Tips on How to Prevent or Escape A Carjacking
Lifestyle
6 Tips on How to Prevent or Escape A Carjacking
What to do if someone tries to take your car.
By
Jeff Sanders
,
2017-01-24T15:49:03
The Number of Trump's Executive Orders Is Irrelevant
Ordered Liberty
The
Number
of Trump's Executive Orders Is Irrelevant
Democrats are resorting to stupid, easily dismissed talking points
By
Andrew C. McCarthy
,
2017-01-27T14:45:14
Supreme Court Most Pressing Concern Among March for Life Activists
News and Politics
Supreme Court Most Pressing Concern Among March for Life Activists
Protester says Planned Parenthood is "targeting" urban communities and it has to stop.
By
Nicholas Ballasy
,
2017-01-27T16:41:28
