send
search
rows
Columnists
Instapundit Shop
facebook twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
Klavan On The Culture

What I Saw at the Prayer Breakfast

The real source of hope and change
By Andrew Klavan, 2017-02-05T09:04:35
Trending

Julian Assange, Pam Anderson an Item?

Strange bedfellows make good copy.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-05T12:13:19
News and Politics

McConnell on Trump's Russia Remarks: No Moral Equivalency Between U.S., 'Thug' Putin

President: "We got a lot of killers. What, you think our country is so innocent?"
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-05T10:00:41
Trending

Trump Outrageously Disses America While Defending Putin

Something Obama would say?
By Rick Moran, 2017-02-05T10:18:12
Parenting

Middle School Boy Beaten on the Bus for Wearing a Trump Hat

"You want to build a wall??? You want to build a f***ing wall???"
By Debra Heine, 2017-02-05T07:16:25
Election

How Does Eight Million Deportations Sound?

Los Angeles Times calculates that many could be affected under new immigration rules.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-04T17:36:42
Trending

Appeals Court Denies DoJ Request to Reinstate Visa Ban

By Rick Moran, 2017-02-05T07:12:33
Lifestyle

Aging Rocker Springsteen 'Embarrassed' by Trump

Whereas music-lovers are embarrassed by Bruce's music.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-03T19:21:43
News and Politics

Gates: North Korea Will be Trump’s ‘Earliest’ National Security Challenge

Obama "reacted pretty weakly to some of these challenges," says former Defense secretary.
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-02-03T18:31:38
Trending

Trump Vows to Overturn Order Lifting Ban on Muslim Travelers by 'So-Called' Judge

The president's dangerous challenge to the constitutional order.
By Rick Moran, 2017-02-04T14:38:44
Video

CNN's Marc Lamont Hill Can't Name One Example of Right-Wing Rioters on Campuses

"Tell me the last time a bunch of conservatives went to a college campus and acted this way."
By PJ Video , 2017-02-04T02:00:37
Trending

Soros-Funded Group Gave 50K to Goons Who Provoked Berkeley Riot

"Refuse Fascism" may be something of a joke, but their call for violence is dead serious.
By Rick Moran, 2017-02-04T12:15:14
Homeland Security

So Much for the 'Lone Wolf' Theory of Islamic Terrorism

How ISIS recruits, trains and activates "random" acts of terrorism.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-04T12:17:13
Trending

States Seeking New Legal Means to Regulate Protests

Come back, General Sherman, your country needs you.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-04T13:16:36
Trending

Where Black Lives Don't Matter — Campus 'Rape Culture' Tribunals

Even those proven innocent are branded as "rapists."
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-02-02T10:09
Trending

Concern Growing in the House Over Funding Trump's Wall

Budget hawks asking serious questions about how to pay for it.
By Rick Moran, 2017-02-04T08:49
Roger L. Simon

Time for Trump to Release Full Details of the Iran Nuclear Deal

Do it, Mr. President!
By Roger L Simon, 2017-02-03T21:24:52
PJ Media

Is Justin Trudeau ‘Trumpable'?

A Canadian Trump-like challenger would face even greater odds.
By David Solway, 2017-02-03T16:18:22
Lifestyle

5 Reasons You Should Be Signing Up for Netflix Right Now

The streaming giant offers more than first class original shows.
By Christian Toto, 2017-02-03T13:17:52
News and Politics

Bush-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump's Travel Ban Nationwide

DOJ will seek emergency stay; White House walks back description of ruling as "outrageous."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-03T20:26:50
Trending

Shocking 'Der Spiegel' Cover Depicts Trump Beheading Statue of Liberty

Magazine highlights the unbalanced opposition to Trump.
By Rick Moran, 2017-02-03T15:48:41
News and Politics

Trump Orders Dodd-Frank Review, Says He Wants to Cut 'a Lot'

"Because frankly, I have so many people, friends of mine that had nice businesses -- they can't borrow money."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-02-03T16:49:06
Lifestyle

NBC News Confuses 'Musicians' with 'Muslims'

Oops.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-03T17:54
Trending

In Wake of Hillary's Loss, the Clinton Foundation Collapse Continues

Couldn't happen to a nicer charity.
By Michael Walsh, 2017-02-03T17:36:49
Editor's Choice
Is Trump Getting Enough Sleep?
comments
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Forms Trump Resistance Team
comments
9 Drool-Worthy Dishes for Your Super Bowl Party
comments
'My Greatest Desire Is to Lead Him Right Into Impeachment'
comments
British PM Theresa May Blasts Labour Leader for Insulting Trump
comments
Charter Schools Train Students for Oil and Gas Industry Jobs
comments
Bloodied Trump Supporter Talks About Berkeley Beating
comments
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.
 