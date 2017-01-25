send
search
rows
348962
51818
Follow @PJMedia
Columnists
Instapundit
Shop
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
search
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
facebook
twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
The Latest. Delivered Daily.
Your friends will think you read the whole newspaper
Please select at least one Newsletter or Interest.
Newsletter
Daily Digest
PJ Weekly
PJ Daily
PJ Marketing
PJ Advertising
PJ The Grid
PJ Parenting
Interests
News and Politics
Parenting
Faith
Lifestyle
Special Offers
Election
Thank you for signing up!
Sign Up
Handful of Countries with 'Tremendous Terror' Targeted for Immigration, Visa Block
Homeland Security
Handful of Countries with 'Tremendous Terror' Targeted for Immigration, Visa Block
"The world is a mess. What? You think this is gonna cause a little more anger?" Trump says.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-25T21:40:03
share
facebook
Share
Handful of Countries with 'Tremendous Terror' Targeted for Immigration, Visa Block
twitter
Tweet
Supreme Court Justice ... Ted Cruz?
Trending
Supreme Court Justice ... Ted Cruz?
The Texas senator lays out his long-term plans...
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-25T17:54
share
facebook
Share
Supreme Court Justice ... Ted Cruz?
twitter
Tweet
Report: Trump Freezes Obama's $221 Million Payout to the Palestinians
Trending
Report: Trump Freezes Obama's $221 Million Payout to the Palestinians
The funds are "not expected to be handed over in the immediate future."
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-25T19:18:37
share
facebook
Share
Report: Trump Freezes Obama's $221 Million Payout to the Palestinians
twitter
Tweet
Who is Going to 'Turn the World on With a Smile' Now that Mary is Gone?
Trending
Who is Going to 'Turn the World on With a Smile' Now that Mary is Gone?
The beloved Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80.
By
Rick Moran
,
2017-01-25T16:35:38
share
facebook
Share
Who is Going to 'Turn the World on With a Smile' Now that Mary is Gone?
twitter
Tweet
Evan McMullin Launches 'Stand Up Republic' to Challenge Trump
Election
Evan McMullin Launches 'Stand Up Republic' to Challenge Trump
Former independent presidential candidate says 501(c)(4) needed to defend "liberty, equality, and truth in America."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-25T12:10:32
share
facebook
Share
Evan McMullin Launches 'Stand Up Republic' to Challenge Trump
twitter
Tweet
Pelosi: Democrats Do 'The Lord's Work,' Republicans 'Dishonor God'
Faith
Pelosi: Democrats Do 'the Lord's Work,' Republicans 'Dishonor God'
"They pray in church on Sunday and they prey on people the rest of the week."
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-24T14:51:45
share
facebook
Share
Pelosi: Democrats Do 'The Lord's Work,' Republicans 'Dishonor God'
twitter
Tweet
A Straight Answer to NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof's Straight Question About Jesus
Faith
A Straight Answer to NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof's Straight Question About Jesus
Never mind the “small print,” you need to read the big, bold words.
By
Daniel J. Phillips
,
2017-01-23T22:33:11
share
facebook
Share
A Straight Answer to NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof's Straight Question About Jesus
twitter
Tweet
Hugh Hewitt Predicts Donald Trump Will Get Impeached
Video
Hugh Hewitt Thinks Donald Trump Might Get Impeached
"Republicans will not jump in front of a train to stop it."
By
PJ Video
,
2017-01-25T13:06:35
share
facebook
Share
Hugh Hewitt Predicts Donald Trump Will Get Impeached
twitter
Tweet
Trump Orders 'Immediate' Start to Border Wall, Criminal Deportations
News and Politics
Trump Orders 'Immediate' Start to Border Wall, Criminal Deportations
DHS ordered to release weekly public lists of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes and jurisdictions.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-25T13:39:24
share
facebook
Share
Trump Orders 'Immediate' Start to Border Wall, Criminal Deportations
twitter
Tweet
Durbin: Powell, O’Connor Commission Should Investigate Russia's Election Interference
News and Politics
Durbin: Powell, O’Connor Commission Should Investigate Russia's Election Interference
“People with unquestionable integrity can get to the bottom of it.”
By
Nicholas Ballasy
,
2017-01-24T20:59:39
share
facebook
Share
Durbin: Powell, O’Connor Commission Should Investigate Russia's Election Interference
twitter
Tweet
ABC Apologizes After Being Caught Deceptively Editing Quote About Sean Spicer
Trending
ABC Apologizes After Being Caught Deceptively Editing Quote About Sean Spicer
The #FakeNews media continues to fake it up.
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-25T10:45:55
share
facebook
Share
ABC Apologizes After Being Caught Deceptively Editing Quote About Sean Spicer
twitter
Tweet
Media Covers Fake Mike Flynn News, Ignores Bombshell of Secret Obama/Iran Meetings
Trending
Media Covers Fake Mike Flynn Story, Ignores Bombshell on Secret Obama/Iran Meetings
The incompetent media can't identify real news.
By
David Steinberg
,
2017-01-25T08:04:07
share
facebook
Share
Media Covers Fake Mike Flynn News, Ignores Bombshell of Secret Obama/Iran Meetings
twitter
Tweet
Standing Rock Sioux Vow Legal Action Over Trump's Pipeline Push
News and Politics
Standing Rock Sioux Vow Legal Action Over Trump's Pipeline Push
Tribe says president's directive violates treaties.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-25T08:09:22
share
facebook
Share
Standing Rock Sioux Vow Legal Action Over Trump's Pipeline Push
twitter
Tweet
President Trump Promises 'Major Investigation' into VOTER FRAUD
Trending
President Trump Promises 'Major Investigation' into VOTER FRAUD
Peer-reviewed study: between 38,000 and 2.8 MILLION non-citizens voted — in 2008. How many more last year?
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-25T07:12:10
share
facebook
Share
President Trump Promises 'Major Investigation' into VOTER FRAUD
twitter
Tweet
Pres. Trump Says the Wall Will Be Built in a Few Months
Video
Trump Says the Wall Will Be Built in a Few Months
And he still says Mexico will ultimately pay for it.
By
PJ Video
,
2017-01-25T10:38:23
share
facebook
Share
Pres. Trump Says the Wall Will Be Built in a Few Months
twitter
Tweet
Upend the 'Faux System' of White House Journalism
Roger L. Simon
Upend the 'Faux System' of White House Journalism
Power to the people.
By
Roger L Simon
,
2017-01-24T20:43:51
share
facebook
Share
Upend the 'Faux System' of White House Journalism
twitter
Tweet
Ivanka's Children Make Fashion Waves in Their Inauguration Outfits
Parenting
Ivanka's Children Make Fashion Waves in Their Inauguration Outfits
Could this adorable fashion line launch a Prince George effect in America?
By
Lauren Spagnoletti
,
2017-01-24T18:18:32
share
facebook
Share
Ivanka's Children Make Fashion Waves in Their Inauguration Outfits
twitter
Tweet
Gingrich: ‘Relatively Impossible’ to Prevent Trump from Tweeting
News and Politics
Gingrich: ‘Relatively Impossible’ to Prevent Trump from Tweeting
"He’s not Franklin Roosevelt. He’s not Dwight Eisenhower. He’s not Ronald Reagan. He’s not Barack Obama. He’s Donald Trump."
By
Nicholas Ballasy
,
2017-01-23T20:50:25
share
facebook
Share
Gingrich: ‘Relatively Impossible’ to Prevent Trump from Tweeting
twitter
Tweet
Senior Secret Service Agent Suggests on Facebook That She Wouldn't Take a Bullet for Trump
Video
Senior Secret Service Agent Suggests on Facebook That She Wouldn't Take a Bullet for Trump
'Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her.'
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-25T02:14
share
facebook
Share
Senior Secret Service Agent Suggests on Facebook That She Wouldn't Take a Bullet for Trump
twitter
Tweet
Sean Spicer's 7-Year Feud with Dippin' Dots Appears to be Coming to an End
Lifestyle
Sean Spicer's 7-Year Feud with Dippin' Dots Appears to be Coming to an End
Classy, Dippin' Dots, very classy.
By
Paula Bolyard
,
2017-01-24T17:40:19
share
facebook
Share
Sean Spicer's 7-Year Feud with Dippin' Dots Appears to be Coming to an End
twitter
Tweet
Supreme Court Pick Expected Next Week as Dems Call for 'Mainstream' Nominee
News and Politics
Supreme Court Pick Expected Next Week as Dems Call for 'Mainstream' Nominee
Trump gets Senate "input on what they want, how far he wants to extend himself."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-24T17:13:29
share
facebook
Share
Supreme Court Pick Expected Next Week as Dems Call for 'Mainstream' Nominee
twitter
Tweet
Pizza Delivery Man Shot, Returns Fire
Trending
Pizza Delivery Man Shot, Returns Fire
He knew there was a problem when the address was an abandoned house.
By
Liz Sheld
,
2017-01-24T15:12:46
share
facebook
Share
Pizza Delivery Man Shot, Returns Fire
twitter
Tweet
A Tale of Two Photos at the Women's March
Trending
A Tale of Two Photos at the Women's March
These two pictures tell you everything you need to know.
By
D. C. McAllister
,
2017-01-24T08:25:40
share
facebook
Share
A Tale of Two Photos at the Women's March
twitter
Tweet
These 5 Classic '80s Shows Deserve a Reboot
Lifestyle
These 5 Classic '80s Shows Deserve a Reboot
A few nips and tucks will make these classic shows worth our while.
By
Christian Toto
,
2017-01-20T15:28:36
share
facebook
Share
These 5 Classic '80s Shows Deserve a Reboot
twitter
Tweet
SPONSORED
Editor's Choice
We've All Had Days Like This, Haven't We?
comments
Scientists Planning Their Own March on Washington
comments
#OscarsSoWhite Crisis Averted
comments
Sisters in Their 30s Share Diagnosis of Early Menopause
comments
Watch Theresa May Hammer Her Opposition
comments
Mary Tyler Moore Dies at 80
comments
WATCH: Sean Spicer Cuts Off an MSNBC Reporter!
comments
Show More Stories
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media
All Rights Reserved.