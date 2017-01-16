send
search
Was MLK's Dream Sincere, or a Con?

Today's radicals want their icon back.
By Walter Hudson, 2017-01-16T00:07:05
Why the Left's Attempt to Boycott L.L. Bean Is Both Foolish and Unnecessary

The company has been targeted by an anti-Trump campaign.
By Ron Radosh, 2017-01-15T16:58:29
Trump Lets Germany Have It with Both Barrels

Trump declares NATO obsolete, praises Brexit, and criticizes Chancellor Merkel's refugee policies.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-15T16:06:44
Parents Furious Over 'Misogynist' Dating Assignment That Encouraged Girls to Be 'Lady-Like'

Boys were told to "Look out for her well-being on a date, be considerate."
By Paula Bolyard, 2017-01-13T17:56:35
How to Cope When Your Toddler Makes You Really Angry

Step 1: Remember that it's completely normal to feel this way.
By Faith Moore,
Feinstein Decries MLK Day Timing of Trump Tweets at Lewis; Priebus, Pence Defend

Atlanta paper unhappy with president-elect's characterization of district as "falling apart."
By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-15T16:48:40
William Peter Blatty, Author of 'The Exorcist,' Helped Exorcise Our Irreverence

The author died Thursday at age 89.
By Quin Hillyer, 2017-01-15T06:00:02
Pop Singer Jennifer Holliday Shamed into Canceling Inaugural Performance

By Rick Moran, 2017-01-15T14:47:27
My Strange Trumpian Glee

He's doing great so far.
By Andrew Klavan, 2017-01-15T08:24:30
Senate Intel Review of Russia - Including Potential Campaign Contacts - Going Forward

By Bridget Johnson, 2017-01-15T14:49:50
Sun Sets on Clinton Global Initiative

By Rick Moran, 2017-01-15T09:17:09
How to Deal with Trump Derangement Syndrome on Campus

By Roger Kimball, 2017-01-15T08:22:16
Will Christians Urge UK Leaders to Seek U.S. Support by Rejecting Paris/UN Anti-Israel Moves?

By PJ Staff , 2017-01-14T22:58:33
Can Peter Thiel Save California?

By Roger L Simon, 2017-01-14T21:35:17
Poor-Baby Obama Thinks Rush Limbaugh and Fox News Have Been 'Harmful'

By PJ Staff , 2017-01-15T02:00:24
Canada's Prime Minister Made Fun of Donald Trump

Apparently he's all for immigration...
By PJ Staff , 2017-01-14T02:00:07
Human Rights Watch Labels U.S. a 'Human Rights Abuser' Because of Trump

Soros-funded HRW is condemning the U.S. for policies that have yet to be enacted.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-14T11:35:56
Episcopal Church Celebrates Epiphany With Muslim Song

Is this even Christianity anymore?
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-12T09:06:43
Prof. Stephen Cohen: Anti-Russia Hysteria Putting United States in Danger

The professor argues that Putin "is far from the greatest threat to America."
By Debra Heine, 2017-01-14T14:46:42
Sharpton: We’ll ‘Bring Home’ Dems Who Don’t Fight Trump on 4 Issues

Activists "need to make some house calls" in congressional offices "because Dr. King died fighting for these rights."
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-14T12:07:48
Homeland Security Has ‘Technology to Deal with’ Illegal Drones at Inauguration

“No specific credible threat” says Jeh Johnson; 28,000 law enforcement officers assigned to security.
By Nicholas Ballasy, 2017-01-13T19:31:22
Rep. Lewis: Trump Not a 'Legitimate President'

Lewis believes that Russian "interference" elected Donald Trump.
By Rick Moran, 2017-01-14T07:53:11
Putin Tried to Hack Report of Downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17

Putin's digital foot soldiers were at it again.
By Michael van der Galien, 2017-01-14T06:36:44
17 Celebrity Obama Donors Who Were Awarded Medals by Obama

Here's how much each Presidential Medal of Freedom cost.
By Tyler O'Neil, 2017-01-12T19:42:41
