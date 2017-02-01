send
search
rows
348996
52123
Follow @PJMedia
Columnists
Instapundit
Shop
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
search
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
facebook
twitter
Columnists
News & Politics
News & Politics
J. Christian Adams
Trending
Trending
Ed Driscoll
Election
Election
Richard Fernandez
Homeland Security
Homeland Security
Stephen Green
Parenting
Parenting
Victor Davis Hanson
Faith
Faith
Bridget Johnson
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Roger Kimball
Video
Video
Andrew Klavan
Michael Ledeen
Andrew McCarthy
Ron Radosh
Claudia Rosett
Spengler
David Steinberg
Michael Walsh
Diary of a Mad Voter
Roger L. Simon
Dr. Helen
Instapundit
Shop
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
The Latest. Delivered Daily.
Your friends will think you read the whole newspaper
Please select at least one Newsletter or Interest.
Newsletter
Daily Digest
PJ Weekly
PJ Daily
PJ Marketing
PJ Advertising
PJ The Grid
PJ Parenting
Interests
News and Politics
Parenting
Faith
Lifestyle
Special Offers
Election
Thank you for signing up!
Sign Up
Why Donald Trump Would Be Suspicious of Kant
Roger’s Rules
Donald Trump vs. Immanuel Kant
The limits of "universal hospitality."
By
Roger Kimball
,
2017-02-01T08:06:30
share
facebook
Share
Why Donald Trump Would Be Suspicious of Kant
twitter
Tweet
The Word 'Cuck' Broadcasts Much About Its User
Trending
The Word 'Cuck' Broadcasts Much About Its User
There's political correctness. Then there's just simple decency.
By
Walter Hudson
,
2017-01-31T22:09:33
share
facebook
Share
The Word 'Cuck' Broadcasts Much About Its User
twitter
Tweet
An Adopted Girl to Nancy Pelosi: 'Abortion Is Not the Answer for Unplanned Pregnancy'
Video
An Adopted Girl to Nancy Pelosi: 'Abortion Is Not the Answer for Unplanned Pregnancy'
"I am part of the pro-life generation."
By
PJ Video
,
2017-02-01T02:00:26
share
facebook
Share
An Adopted Girl to Nancy Pelosi: 'Abortion Is Not the Answer for Unplanned Pregnancy'
twitter
Tweet
Spare Us Iran's Pieties on U.S. Immigration Policy
The Rosett Report
Spare Us Iran's Pieties on U.S. Immigration Policy
By
Claudia Rosett
,
2017-01-31T23:56:03
share
facebook
Share
Spare Us Iran's Pieties on U.S. Immigration Policy
twitter
Tweet
Trump on Black History Month: Frederick Douglass Did 'an Amazing Job'
News and Politics
Trump on Black History Month: Frederick Douglass Did 'an Amazing Job'
Says he got "real glimpse during the campaign" of African-American community traveling with Carson.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-02-01T09:46:29
share
facebook
Share
Trump on Black History Month: Frederick Douglass Did 'an Amazing Job'
twitter
Tweet
5 Year-Old Iranian-American Boy Handcuffed, Held at Dulles Airport for Hours
Trending
5-Year-Old Iranian-American Boy Handcuffed, Held at Dulles Airport for Hours
Sean Spicer defends this lunacy by arguing the child could pose a threat.
By
Michael van der Galien
,
2017-02-01T02:11:35
share
facebook
Share
5 Year-Old Iranian-American Boy Handcuffed, Held at Dulles Airport for Hours
twitter
Tweet
What Conservatives Are Saying About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Trending
What Conservatives Are Saying About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
The response was deafening.
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-31T18:14:13
share
facebook
Share
What Conservatives Are Saying About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
twitter
Tweet
Delusions of Grandeur: SAG Award Acceptance Speeches Reveal Profound Insecurity
Lifestyle
Delusions of Grandeur: SAG Award Acceptance Speeches Reveal Profound Insecurity
You're just not that important. But hey, that's okay.
By
Walter Hudson
,
2017-01-30T22:28:18
share
facebook
Share
Delusions of Grandeur: SAG Award Acceptance Speeches Reveal Profound Insecurity
twitter
Tweet
Project Veritas Journalist Terrorized by Left-Wing Operatives
Trending
Project Veritas Journalist Terrorized by Left-Wing Operatives
"Bob Creamer sends his regards."
By
Debra Heine
,
2017-01-31T22:00:42
share
facebook
Share
Project Veritas Journalist Terrorized by Left-Wing Operatives
twitter
Tweet
GOPs Deploy for Gorsuch the Word Obama Used to Describe Garland: 'Mainstream'
News and Politics
GOPs Deploy for Gorsuch the Word Obama Used to Describe Garland: 'Mainstream'
With 60 votes to clear, Schumer says nominee must prove he's "within the legal mainstream."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-31T20:40:19
share
facebook
Share
GOPs Deploy for Gorsuch the Word Obama Used to Describe Garland: 'Mainstream'
twitter
Tweet
5 Things You Should Know About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Trending
5 Things You Should Know About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
A nominee truly "in the mold of Antonin Scalia."
By
Tyler O'Neil
,
2017-01-31T17:06:56
share
facebook
Share
5 Things You Should Know About Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
twitter
Tweet
'Friends' Live-Streamed Sexual Assault of Teen on Snapchat While She Slept
Lifestyle
'Friends' Live-Streamed Sexual Assault of Teen on Snapchat While She Slept
"Everybody who knows me in this area saw it."
By
Michael van der Galien
,
2017-01-31T11:16:48
share
facebook
Share
'Friends' Live-Streamed Sexual Assault of Teen on Snapchat While She Slept
twitter
Tweet
Obama Returns to the Fray v. Trump
Election
Obama Returns to the Fray v. Trump
Forgotten, but not yet gone.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-31T12:44:09
share
facebook
Share
Obama Returns to the Fray v. Trump
twitter
Tweet
Ultrasound? Just a Trick to Make You Think Your Fetus Is Alive
Parenting
Ultrasound? Just a Trick to Make You Think Your Baby Is Alive
The depths to which the anti-life side has sunk are nearly unfathomable.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-31T13:08:43
share
facebook
Share
Ultrasound? Just a Trick to Make You Think Your Fetus Is Alive
twitter
Tweet
Thank Obama for Iranian Missile Tests
Ordered Liberty
Thank Obama for Iranian Missile Tests
Obama agreed to remove restraints on Iran's ballistic missile activities.
By
Andrew C. McCarthy
,
2017-01-31T08:12:27
share
facebook
Share
Thank Obama for Iranian Missile Tests
twitter
Tweet
About that 'Muslim Ban...'
Homeland Security
About that 'Muslim Ban...'
Not quite as advertised, but highly popular.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-31T12:27:40
share
facebook
Share
About that 'Muslim Ban...'
twitter
Tweet
The Return of the Bear Republic?
Trending
The Return of the Bear Republic?
California, doing its best imitation of South Carolina c. 1860.
By
Michael Walsh
,
2017-01-31T12:03:23
share
facebook
Share
The Return of the Bear Republic?
twitter
Tweet
Uber Doesn't Owe Taxi Workers Its Solidarity
Trending
Uber Doesn't Owe Taxi Workers Its 'Solidarity'
The ride-sharing service doesn't deserve this week's criticism.
By
Tom Knighton
,
2017-01-31T11:44:43
share
facebook
Share
Uber Doesn't Owe Taxi Workers Its Solidarity
twitter
Tweet
EU President: US Under Trump As Big a Threat As Russia, China and Radical Islam
Trending
EU President: Trump's America as Threatening as Russia, China, and Jihad
The European Union circles the wagons.
By
Michael van der Galien
,
2017-01-31T08:16:07
share
facebook
Share
EU President: US Under Trump As Big a Threat As Russia, China and Radical Islam
twitter
Tweet
PETA Wants Toymaker To Remove Plastic 'Fur' From Plastic Figurines
Trending
PETA Wants Toymaker to Remove Plastic 'Fur' From Plastic Figurines
Even fantasy worlds must conform.
By
Tom Knighton
,
2017-01-31T09:44:08
share
facebook
Share
PETA Wants Toymaker To Remove Plastic 'Fur' From Plastic Figurines
twitter
Tweet
Trump Vows to Keep Obama Order Protecting LGBT Workers 'Intact'
News and Politics
Trump Vows to Keep Obama Order Protecting LGBT Workers 'Intact'
Gay-rights group asks if president will oppose "any executive actions" allowing entities to discriminate.
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-31T08:05:13
share
facebook
Share
Trump Vows to Keep Obama Order Protecting LGBT Workers 'Intact'
twitter
Tweet
Should Sally Yates Be Indicted or Disbarred
Roger L. Simon
Should Sally Yates Be Indicted?
By
Roger L Simon
,
2017-01-30T22:32:58
share
facebook
Share
Should Sally Yates Be Indicted or Disbarred
twitter
Tweet
Helen Skelton Has Parenting Day From Hell When Her Son Is Kicked Out of Playgroup
Parenting
Helen Skelton Has Parenting Day From Hell When Her Son Is Kicked Out of Playgroup
And we've all been there!
By
Lauren Spagnoletti
,
2017-01-30T13:26:26
share
facebook
Share
Helen Skelton Has Parenting Day From Hell When Her Son Is Kicked Out of Playgroup
twitter
Tweet
Anonymous Calls for BDS vs. U.S. to Take Down Trump
News and Politics
Anonymous Calls for BDS vs. U.S. to Take Down Trump
Hacktivist collective tells U.S. government officials, "Resist. Refuse. Leak documents. We need you."
By
Bridget Johnson
,
2017-01-30T23:09:53
share
facebook
Share
Anonymous Calls for BDS vs. U.S. to Take Down Trump
twitter
Tweet
SPONSORED
Editor's Choice
North Dakota Wants Paid Pipeline Protesters to Pay Taxes
comments
Super Bowl Bans Inspirational GNC Ad—Because Supplements or Something
comments
AZ Bill Would Allow Residents to Shoot Nuisance Wildlife
comments
Why I Oppose Transgenderism in Boy Scouts
comments
Sen. Warren Bets Vote to Confirm Betsy DeVos on SuperBowl...
comments
Shocking Number of Pastors Struggle With Porn
comments
Budweiser Tells an Immigrant's Story for a 2017 SuperBowl Ad
comments
Show More Stories
Copyright © 2005-2017 PJ Media
All Rights Reserved.