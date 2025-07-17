Here’s Why The Left Is Desperate to Turn Jeffrey Epstein Into a Trump Scandal

The Wall Street Journal just face-planted with a supposed Trump-Epstein “bombshell” that turned out to be yet another nothingburger. After spending hours hyping it up, the end result was something you’d expect from a low-effort smear campaign, not serious journalism.

What was the big scoop? A birthday card, as my colleague Victoria Taft noted. Yes, seriously—a birthday card allegedly from Trump to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003. Trump says he didn’t write it and plans to sue over the report. The rest of the article rehashes old news that has been known for a long time now.

The Wall Street Journal insists this somehow matters because the cards “weren’t publicized before.” Seriously? That’s the new standard? For years, the left has been obsessed with turning Jeffrey Epstein’s scandal into a Trump scandal—but it never stuck. Why? Because Epstein’s real connections overwhelmingly point to powerful Democrats, not Trump. Chief among them is Bill Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express,” dozens of times and visited his private island—yet the media refused to take notice, even after Clinton admitted to riding on Epstein’s plane.

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019 for trafficking minors, the press rushed to change the subject—pivoting hard to Trump. Never mind that Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after he allegedly hit on a teenage girl. That detail? Ignored. The media preferred to harp on the fact that Epstein once showed up at a party at Mar-a-Lago, as if that somehow made Trump guilty by association. Meanwhile, they’ve spent years burying Clinton’s well-documented connections to Epstein.

Even Democrats knew this could get ugly. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Christine, once warned that some of the left’s “faves” could be implicated. And Trump? He’s said he’d release the Epstein client list—something the Biden DOJ conveniently refuses to do.

After Epstein’s arrest, the media’s bias was blatant. Joy Behar tried to smear Trump on “The View” without even mentioning Clinton. George Stephanopoulos reported on Epstein for ABC’s “Good Morning America” and somehow never said a word about his old boss. CBS and NBC played the same game. This has been the media’s playbook from day one. Even before Epstein’s arrest, Joy Reid, then with MSNBC, and Joe Scarborough were already trying to paint Trump as guilty by proximity. Democrats, not so much.

The question we need to be asking is why Democrats are so obsessed with trying to make Epstein a Trump scandal. It’s not just to protect Bill Clinton. Epstein was a major Democratic donor. In fact, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer received more than $7,000 in donations from Epstein, and only donated those contributions to charity after public pressure.

At this point, it’s painfully obvious what’s going on. The media’s desperate attempts to link Trump to Epstein aren’t based on facts—they’re based on fear. Fear of what might happen if the real truth about Epstein’s client list ever comes to light. Fear of who might be exposed. Fear that the public will finally see just how deep the rot goes—and that it overwhelmingly runs through their side of the aisle. So instead, they keep recycling half-baked stories, grasping at birthday cards and blurry associations, hoping something—anything—will stick to Trump.

But it won’t. Because the facts are clear: Trump cut ties with Epstein long before it was politically convenient. Meanwhile, powerful Democrats wined and dined with him for years. That’s the story the media refuses to tell—and that’s exactly why they’re working overtime to distract you.

