Pastor Warns Parents: If Democrats Pass AB 495, 'This Is It. Pack Up, Grab Your Kids, Leave California'

A nationally known California pastor is calling on parents of underage school children to pack up and leave the state if Assembly Bill 495 passes and is signed into law. The bill makes all underage California school children the target of traffickers and kidnappers—by design.

"This is the end of [parental rights]," Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs told parishioners last week. "If this bill passes, I'm going to ask you [parents] to leave the state of California. You're going to have to pack up and you're gonna have to get out. You gotta get out. You gotta run with your kids. You gotta go."

With this bill, California Democrats are going all-in on the destroy-the-village-to-save-it rationale for "saving" children illegally in the country, while endangering every other child as well. Indeed, all children legally or illegally in this country could be kidnapped or trafficked under this bill. We don't understand why it's acceptable to allow children illegally in the U.S. to be trafficked, but these Democrats are evil. They don't care about kids or their parents.

A visibly angry Hibbs warned parents attending Calvary Chapel Chino Hills recently that the bill "100% strips parents of their parental rights."

Hibbs calls AB 495 the "California Legislature Trafficking Bill." "It's a meat-market bill. It's a trafficking bill," he said.

Here's how we got here. Last spring, the California Assembly Democrats decided to cleverly switch the language of the California Family Code to somehow "protect" children illegally in the country from feared ICE raids by allowing shirttail relatives or, for that matter, perfect strangers to take them out of school or daycare. This was an apparent attempt to allow NGOs, non-profits, or other groups —you know, the same bunch who lost those more than 300,000 children who were brought over the borders by Joe Biden's cartel buddies and disappeared— to take the kids again without parental permission or notification. The bill also gives these strangers the ability to provide children with medical and dental care. Think abortions, sex change operations, STD checks, mental exams, and female circumcisions.

Just as I suspected: #AB495 is even worse than we thought:



It is 100000% a vehicle to take legal custody away from parents/guardians without due process of law (notice of charges against you and basis thereof + an opportunity to be heard). See Exhibit 4,872: pic.twitter.com/J4JHjVyqaH — Nicole Pearson, Esq. (@NicolePearsonJD) July 6, 2025

Strangers would have to fill out the one-page "Caregivers Authorization Affidavit," in which they attest that they are granting themselves permission to take custody of a child of their choosing—provided they have the child’s name and birth date. Schools would have to take the stranger's word for it because no identification, parental notification, or background check is required to find who they are or if they're a pervert.

Then, the in loco parentis school factotums—or pimps, if you prefer—would bring the victim to the perp.

It's unconscionable.

Hibbs isn't acting and he's not kidding. He's holding a rally and lobbying session in Sacramento on August 19 to get lawmakers to kill the bill that "100% strips parents of their parental rights." He's asking thousands of California parents, grandparents, and others to show up at the state Capitol and stand up for their rights and the safety of their children.

Hibbs says this problem is the result of allowing evil to advance. He told his flock, "Because good people don't vote in California, we've got idiots running this state—perverts." And now, he rued, "your kids are vulnerable to—what?—state-sanctioned—call it kidnapping or trafficking."

The bill has recently gained notice as it wends its way through the legislature.

Attorney Nicole Pearson, who's no conservative and heads the group "Facts Law Truth Justice," testified before a committee and said the bill is "terrifying."

“California wants to let someone that is not related to your child remove her from school, enroll her in any other school in the state, authorize any medical treatment of her, including mental health services and drugs, without the parents’ notice and knowledge or consent," she scolded.

"This is not fear-mongering. I’m not being hyperbolic,” she warned. “These unintended consequences are terrifying, and they are unavoidable.”





