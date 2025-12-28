How Long Before Tim Walz Is Indicted?

The big question on everyone’s mind right now must be, “When will Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) face indictment for the fraud that didn’t merely take place on his watch, but was allegedly allowed to continue unchecked?" It’s a fair question to ask, given the circumstances. The political ground beneath Walz is looking increasingly shaky. Between mounting scrutiny and unresolved allegations, things are not breaking in his favor.

Advertisement

As PJ Media previously reported, independent journalist Nick Shirley and his crew hit the streets, sniffing out over $110 million in fraud in a single day. They targeted outfits posing as child care spots, autism hubs, and welfare fronts—all sucking up government cash. For example, the Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis, licensed for 99 kids, pulled in $1.9 million this year alone. Shirley showed up and found an empty building. Zero kids. Oh, and the sign? Spells "learning" wrong.

"There's no one here," Shirley reveals while standing outside the center.

"Don't open up. It's ICE!” A woman is heard screaming on the video.

"4 million dollars of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, Tim Walz?" House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) wrote in a post on X.

Now, Elon Musk is straight-up calling on prosecutors to go after the governor. In a post on X sharing the video from Shirley, Musk didn’t hold back.

Shirley calls it potentially the biggest fraud scam in U.S. history. Billions were funneled through Somali-run shells, with some cash trickling to Al-Shabaab terrorists back in Somalia. “These fraudsters have worked hand-in-hand with the Minnesota government as they enabled billions of dollars to be given to fraudulent businesses underneath welfare purposes,” Shirley noted. “Some of this money eventually landed in the hands of terrorist groups in Somalia, like the Al-Shabaab, and others enriched themselves all at the US taxpayers’ expense.”

Advertisement

For our VIPs: The Ghost of Kamala Will Haunt the Democrats in 2026

Making the situation even worse is the fact that state workers waved red flags years back, but nothing happened, except for retaliation. Nobody wanted to rattle the Somali voting bloc that keeps Democrats in power. Over 400 Department of Human Services employees pinned it square on Walz. They say “Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” and insist they warned him early but “got the opposite response.” Instead of help, they say Walz “systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression,” backed by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party allies and “an indifferent mainstream media.”

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer has already launched an investigation into what Walz knew and why he did nothing. "The walls are caving in on Tim Walz," he warned. Walz tried brushing off Congress, swearing he'd handle it solo. Comer laughed that off. "No one in America believes that." He predicts Walz's career will hit the skids soon.

Prediction markets sense prosecution is coming, too.

Kalshi pegs the odds of Walz facing federal charges at 69% by 2027.

BREAKING: 69% chance Tim Walz is charged with a federal crime pic.twitter.com/fXsCjTNQoP — Kalshi (@Kalshi) December 27, 2025

Advertisement

Every road in this scandal leads back to Tim Walz, and more people are starting to realize that this story will end badly for him. At this point, the real question no longer seems to be whether he’ll be indicted, but when.

Give yourself an ad-free reading experience this holiday season. PJ Media VIP lets you focus on the real news that matters, from a conservative voice you can trust. Our Christmas and New Year’s sale makes it easy to join—use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Support fearless journalism and help keep PJ Media thriving as the new year begins.