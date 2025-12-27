Things Just Keep Getting Worse for Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is already under fire for billions of dollars of fraud that have occurred on his watch, and if you thought things couldn’t get worse for him, you were wrong.

A viral video showing a Minneapolis daycare that received millions in public funding has reignited questions about oversight failures during his tenure.

The Quality Learning Center, licensed to care for up to 99 children, appears completely empty in footage that independent videographer Nick Shirley recorded. But that emptiness isn't even the most embarrassing part. The facility can't spell "learning" correctly on its own sign.

If you try to knock on the doors of Somali-owned daycares that have received millions of tax dollars from the Minnesota government, liberal white women will accuse you of being ICE. pic.twitter.com/FJ4YAa5qtP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 26, 2025

"There's no one here," Shirley says on camera while standing outside the center. When Shirley and another man approach the building, a woman on the premises starts yelling to others inside.

"Don't open up. It's ICE!” she screams.

Hmmm. Nothing suspicious about that.

Fox News Digital has more.

The third-ranking leader in the House of Representatives, who also happens to hail from Minnesota, demanded answers from Gov. Tim Walz after a YouTuber tried to confront employees of an alleged daycare center that had misspelled signage and no signs of activity outside but reportedly received $4 million in state funds. The video went viral this week amid the burgeoning scandal enveloping the Walz administration that notably included at least $1 billion lost to alleged social services fraud largely tied to the Somali community in the Twin Cities. A portion reportedly ended up in the hands of the Somali terror group Al-Shabab.

"4 million dollars of hard-earned tax dollars going to an education center that can’t even spell learning correctly. Care to explain this one, Tim Walz?" Emmer wrote in a post on X.

The Quality Learning Center also recently made news for collecting 95 violations from the state human services agency between 2019 and 2023, according to St. Paul’s ABC affiliate. Such violations range from failure to keep hazardous items away from kids to the daycare not having any records for more than a dozen listed children, according to the outlet. Documentation reviewed by Fox News Digital showed the site’s current license does not expire until the end of 2026.

Shirley released a separate 43-minute video entitled "I Investigated Minnesota's Billion Dollar Fraud Scandal.” He says he spent a single day visiting questionable daycares and health services offices, and uncovered over $110 million in apparent fraud. Another viral clip on X shows Shirley visiting a building that houses multiple healthcare companies.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

In the video, Shirley said, “potentially the largest fraud scandal in US history is taking place in Minnesota as literally billions of dollars have been funneled through Somali-run fraudulent businesses. So much fraud, it could actually almost replace the entire GDP of Somalia.”

He added, “These fraudsters have worked hand-in-hand with the Minnesota government as they enabled billions of dollars to be given to fraudulent businesses underneath welfare purposes. Some of this money eventually landed in the hands of terrorist groups in Somalia, like the Al-Shabaab, and others enriched themselves all at the US taxpayers’ expense.”

Between a growing pile of viral videos and the mounting calls for an investigation into Walz's role in allowing Minnesota's exploding multi-billion-dollar welfare fraud schemes to go unchecked, things are looking worse for the former vice presidential candidate daily.

