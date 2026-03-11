Watch This Shock Voter Fraud Video in California — Then Tell Your Senator to Pass the SAVE America Act

These acts of voter fraud and voter impersonation are so in-your-face that even the California Secretary of State's office says it will investigate. And it's another reason why U.S. senators MUST pass the Save America Act to demand voter identification, citizenship proof such as a birth certificate, and voter roll checks to tie a living person to a vote.

Advertisement

This open-air voter fraud reportedly has been going on for days in areas populated by homeless addicts and other down-and-out folks in San Francisco. The people you'll see in the following video have been paid to sign a petition — not in their own names, but in other people's names. You read that right.

In some ways, this is nothing new. This is how voter impersonation has been happening for years in California. What's shocking is that a street photographer I follow on X caught it on video for you to see with your own eyes.

Watch the entire video.

🎥Mar09 2026 1:54pm Location

6th & Mission

These people are paying people $5 dollars to sign a ballot, but as you watch the video their telling them what name to sign (which is someone else name) and what address to write. Seems kind of suspicious to me. Why not sign your own… pic.twitter.com/GIHdLHaHCl — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

What you have just witnessed are crimes. These ballot-petition signature gatherers are paying homeless addicts and others to sign multiple petitions in exchange for $5. Signature gatherers are often paid. That's not a crime. But they may not give a person signing a petition anything of value in exchange for a signature. That's a crime.

Told You: DOJ Sues Six More Blue States for Hiding Shady Voter Rolls From Feds

But hang on there, because things get worse for these crooks.

Those men you saw in the video lining up to make an easy five bucks of "walking around money" to pay for their next bump have been instructed to illegally sign someone else's name, which is fraud.

Advertisement

Had it not been captured by JJ Smith on video, these signatures would have been accepted and counted, and the initiative petitions would have been put on the ballot with the help of these signatures. Who knows — maybe they'll still be counted. California doesn't really check signatures; these registered voters are on the books as having signed something they didn't. Additionally, in 2024, Governor Gavin Newsom also signed into law a measure that makes it illegal for cities to ask for ID to vote. California already bans ID requirements to vote.

But hold on.

Even the head of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, weighed in to let people know she'd seen this outrageous behavior.

Even one California media outlet in Sacramento was gobsmacked by this outrageous behavior.

Update:

CA Secretary of State is investigating possible petition fraud.@war24182236 posted the video pointing it out in SF. He told me this isn't the first time he's seen this in the area.



Three campaigns acknowledged the circulators in video were carrying their petitions. pic.twitter.com/jFmsU1xAEl — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 11, 2026

The criminals running this operation in San Francisco have a list of names, likely from the Registrar of Voters, and have paid people to sign multiple petitions in the name of a registered voter, usually living in another part of California.

Advertisement

This is the same principle by which actual votes have been stolen in California by people impersonating voters.

FAFO: Massive Coverup Underway in Washington State to Stop Reporting of Somali Daycare Fraud

Voting places used to be required to show a "street register" of people in a precinct who were on the registration list. Those who had already voted were designated on the register. It was quite easy, therefore, to determine who still hadn't voted. People would be dispatched to vote that person's ballot.

It's easy to impersonate mail-in voters as well. Lists are kept and accessed by political parties, and by any group that wants them, to determine which voters have voted and which have not.

For years in California, before COVID-era universal mail-out ballots began wildly distorting the match between vote and voter, 40% of all provisional ballots in America were "voted" in California, and most of those were in L.A. County. That's because people impersonating actual voters who hadn't voted yet would be given the details of the voter and, in the case of federal elections, would be handed a provisional ballot to vote. Some of those votes counted. Maybe even most of them.

And so it is with mail-in ballots. That's why the Save America Act would require ID to vote and proof of citizenship to register. It would also require the states to allow the Department of Homeland Security to check voter rolls versus Social Security rolls to determine how many dead people are on the rolls and scrub their names from the list. In Washington state alone, there are 700,000 voters without Social Security numbers attached to those voters rolls, which isn't required, but state officials swear they check. They don't. Of those, 25,000 "voters" have ZERO identification attached to their registration. And that's only a partial survey.

Advertisement

It's much worse in California.

The campaigns involved those hoping to reverse the proposed California wealth tax, a state government transparency act, and a union effort to establish a state retirement and personal savings act. The campaigns told KCRA TV they want the circulators outed and the petitions by these people tossed out.

It shouldn't be this hard to convince America's Senators to do the right thing and pass the SAVE America Act to protect the voting franchise. It's just not that hard, John Thune. Get on it.

We keep you informed about these crucial stories, but we couldn't do it without our VIP Members.

Our VIP Members get the added benefit of being able to comment, read our stories in an ad-free environment, and take advantage of all of our VIP Member-exclusive stories, podcasts, and other goodies, we've got a great deal going!

Join the club! We're offering a 60% off the regular VIP price right now!

Get exclusive content and support independent journalism with 60% off a PJ Media VIP membership. Use promo code FIGHT and join today!