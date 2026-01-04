Massive Coverup Underway in Washington State to Stop Reporting of Somali Daycare Fraud

The far, far left in power in Washington has begun a full-court press operation to hide information about Somali daycare or adult centers in Washington state. The state, the city of Seattle, and legislators in Olympia are more concerned about Somali fraud making the news than they are about the rip-off of American taxpayers.

Washington state officials have begun a sweeping and alarming effort to stop any reporting about potential fraud by Somali daycare center owners — or any owners — by scrubbing public information about these state-licensed daycare facilities from state records. Worse, a proposed bill in the new legislative session would prevent "investigative journalists or media from checking into daycare fraud in Washington state" under a "daycare secrecy bill," as one governmentwatchdog put it.

The newly elected communist mayor of Seattle has dismissed as "extremists" any reporters who ask about any potential fraud and what she plans to do about it. Katie Wilson said in a post, "I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers."

Indeed, Katie Wilson urged Somalis to report overtures from reporters as "hate crimes."

I stand with the Somali childcare providers who have experienced targeted harassment, and condemn the surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers. If you believe yourself to be the victim of a hate crime, please call this hotline: https://t.co/Xu6ifPuf3C pic.twitter.com/oXwrIkAAPh — Katie Wilson for Seattle Mayor (@wilsonformayor) January 1, 2026

As she operates out of the biggest city in the state, in Olympia, Governor Bob Ferguson’s apparatchiks have already begun to scrub the identifying information about in-home daycare owners making money from the government, according to reporters covering this story.

Journalists have discovered that the state began scrubbing public information about these daycare centers from Washington state government documents in real time—by fiat.

The Washington Policy Center’s Paul Guppy, who is nobody’s idea of a political firebrand, characterized the bill proposed by state Senator Lisa Wellman as a way to preempt and restrain investigations and accountability across all news media.

The lawmaker who proposes this law to muzzle the news media, Lisa Wellman, is a Democrat, naturally. She says she wants to protect Somali childcare and adult care centers because Somalis are such a “vulnerable” population, and in doing so, she aims to protect other vulnerable populations as well.

Who will be investigating potential fraud, Lisa Wellman?

She calls for cutting off all access to most information about these centers that Washington taxpayers are subsidizing. She writes in her proposed Senate Bill 5926:

[T]he legislature further finds that child care providers working in licensed centers and other nonresidential care settings also face safety risks, harassment, doxxing, and targeted retaliation when their home addresses, personal phone numbers, photographs, and other identifying information are released publicly.

And if you think making graft harder to find is something new for Washington state, you'll be saddened to learn that it's done with the voter rolls as well. Glen Morgan of We the Governed accuses the state of wiping information about illegal voters as well. Scrubbing their corruption is a feature, not a bug, in Washington state.

In my story on December 4, 2025 titled "DOJ Sues Six More Blue States for Hiding Shady Voter Rolls From Feds," I wrote:

In Washington State, there are an estimated 700,000 people on the voter rolls who are not attached to any Social Security number, which isn't required, but the secretary of state claims they use Social Security verification software to check the veracity and citizenship of the voter. How does that happen if they have no social security number attached to the voter? Worse, the mail-in balloting and sanctuary state that swears it doesn't register ineligible voters — a complete lie — also presides over voter rolls that boast at least 25,000 active voters who have absolutely, positively no identifying information whatsoever attached to their voter registration. It's believed that one in seven voters in Washington is ineligible. A survey of 29 of that state's 39 counties by Washington-based We The Governed found that one in seven voters in that West Coast, Messed Coast™ state was illegal, so you can see why Washington's Secretary of State Steve Hobbs sent a howler back to the DOJ saying he wouldn't share the voter information with that Bad Orange Man.

They don't know. They don't want to know. And they really don't want you to know.

To increase the Somali intrigue, there have been connections between Somalis in Washington and Minnesota, where untold billions in fraudulent payments have been made to Somalis running bogus care centers or other programs.

In 2021, the Minnesota Somali-owned daycare and adult centers maxed out their donations to a Seattle-area Somali woman who ran for King County Council.

Childcare centers in Minnesota were donating money to a Somali political candidate in Washington state whose campaign unraveled after it was revealed that she boarded a bus full of kids and threatened to blow it up. https://t.co/yOZlHRvr0k — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) December 28, 2025

Ubax Gardheere abandoned her campaign when it was learned that in 2010 she boarded a middle school bus and told the children that she had a bomb.

She mocked the children as they fled the bus out the windows and emergency exit, calling after them, "Cowards, cowards, cowards!"

Washington's in trouble.

As I've said for years, these people aren't pro-gressives, they're o-ppressives. And this proves it.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!