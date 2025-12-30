After Nick Shirley Exposé in MN, Others Begin Digging for Empty Somali Daycare Centers in Their States

The Trump Justice Department has now descended upon Minnesota to assess if there's been gambling found at Rick's empty Somali daycare centers. That follows the Department of Homeland Security site inspections of alleged fraud fronts. But it took citizen journalist Nick Shirley showing the childless daycare centers and being run off by angry Somali immigrants to prompt people in other states to begin looking for similar kinds of fraud. Let's just say that it's a target-rich environment.

Shirley released a 42-minute video of multiple government-funded daycare centers in one building in Minneapolis, all of which were empty.

The fraud reportedly involves parents being paid off to list their children on the daycare rolls, but who don't bother to bring them to the facility. The money is moved to Somalia or turned into new cars and sports tickets. Some people have been prosecuted, yet the brazen fraud continues.

Payoffs are so prolific that the fraud nearly equals the Gross Domestic Product of Somalia itself.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

One of the daycare centers Shirley visited was shut down.

The breadth of the graft is so great that it's said, "The largest funder of al-Shabab is the Minnesota taxpayer," a source told the New York Post. Al-Shabab is an Al Qaeda-affililated terrrorist organization.

Now people in other states are asking questions about taxpayer money going to yet more daycare centers and other facilities run by immigrants from Somalia.

Fraud: West Coast, Messed Coast™ Year in Review!

In the state of Washington, one internet sleuth began going through the grants and found 539 Somali daycare centers. Some of these centers are in people's homes. Many of these taxpayer-subsidized centers do not list an address.

Looking up the businesses from the first 41 seconds of the video reveals $978,898 tax dollars distributed to them in just July - October of this year. pic.twitter.com/SDBfAGFG2S — Josh Johnson (@n3rdyhick) December 29, 2025

Kristen Mag points out that the list above names only a few, but notes that there are "5046 childcare centers in WA state. So over 10% of childcare centers in the state list Somali as the primary language. And most are concentrated in the Seattle/Tacoma/Western WA region."

This woman in Columbus, Ohio, says a huge number of low-income housing units go to Somalians.





Back in Minnesota, the "First Assistant" U.S. Attorney (who's not approved by the U.S. Senate yet), Joe Thompson, believes that a majority of the the $18 billion in Medicaid funding to the state is fraudulent. “What we see in Minnesota is not a handful of bad actors committing crimes… it’s swamping Minnesota,” he said in a news conference earlier this month.

Good grief, no wonder the federal government's going broke.

But beyond the dollar loss to taxpayers, there's also worry that voter fraud scams are well entrenched as well.

Conservative voter registration activist Scott Presler points out that under Minnesota law, people who work in residential facilities can "vouch for an UNLIMITED number of facility residents" under their care for voter registration purposes. Considering that Minnesota officials have allowed this brazen fraud in daycare centers continue for so long, it's likely that similar fraud is happening in adult care facilities as well.

"HOLY COW, MINNESOTA VOTER FRAUD," says the guy who's seen just about everything in his years of looking into election law.

HOLY COW



MINNESOTA VOTER FRAUD



This is the form used to vouch up to 8 voters on Election Day (for people that don’t have IDs).



If you read closely it says,



“Employees of residential facilities may vouch for an 👉UNLIMITED👈 number of facility residents.”



This is legal.… pic.twitter.com/gg25yEid14 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 29, 2025





What's that old saying by a Supreme Court justice about the Constitution not being a "suicide pact", again?

