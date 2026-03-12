The Morning Briefing: Never Forget How Quickly Everything Can Go 'Full Spanberger'

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Full-contact Speedo bocce begins on the lawn at midnight.
There was a lot for Republicans to celebrate on the night of November 5, 2024, most of it obvious. Watching President Trump sweep the swing states was worth the price of admission, but something else happened that gave a lot of us hope for the future. Some of the deepest blue areas of the United States saw shifts to red in county and precinct voting. It wasn't enough to flip places like California, but it was encouraging.
This country has its decidedly blue and red territories, but there is a whole lot of purple going on out there as well. There are some recent history examples of purple shifting to blue. Colorado is perhaps the saddest of these tales. It's a glorious place that has lurched hard to the left after looking like it might be a model of purple statehood. Now the Centennial State is at the point where conservative residents might soon start fleeing it.
My native Arizona hasn't gone that far yet, but it's starting to make me nervous here. I moved back from California just over eight years ago and things have gone a little haywire since. We had two Republican senators and a Republican governor. OK, one-and-a-half Republican senators if we're being honest about Jeff Flake.
Now, we're saddled with two thoroughly awful Democrats in the Senate and a Dem governor who behaves as if she's going to get a huge bonus for how quickly she can run the state into the ground. The only thing keeping Arizona anchored in purple status right now is the fact that most of our House members in Washington are not only Republican, but members of the Freedom Caucus.
We also have a history of bouncing back-and-forth between Republicans and Democrats in the governor's office, which should be a positive. Unfortunately, the Arizona GOP is a clown car and hasn't inspired a lot of confidence with the candidates it's been fielding the past few elections.
Then there is Virginia, the place that's polluted with wealthy bureaucrats who vote for the Democrats who made them rich by bleeding the taxpayers dry. Back in 2021, it looked as if the Commonwealth might be turning a corner. Republicans Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Earle-Sears were elected as governor and lieutenant governor respectively. School boards were moving to the right. Everything was coming up Republican.
Virginia law doesn't allow governors to serve consecutive turns, so Winsome Earle-Seares ran to replace her boss. She was easily defeated by Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Worse yet, Virginia elected an attorney general who had openly fantasized about killing Republicans. That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a whiplash turnaround.
Spanberger is yet another Democrat who feigned being a moderate to get elected and is now governing as a radical leftist. She's about to sign an absolutely awful anti-Second Amendment gun ban into law, which Tim wrote about yesterday.
This is the Mother of all Cautionary Tales for Republicans. It doesn't take very long for things to go full Spanberger.
Paraphrasing Tropic Thunder: Never go full Spanberger.
