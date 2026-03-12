The Morning Briefing: Never Forget How Quickly Everything Can Go 'Full Spanberger'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Full-contact Speedo bocce begins on the lawn at midnight.

There was a lot for Republicans to celebrate on the night of November 5, 2024, most of it obvious. Watching President Trump sweep the swing states was worth the price of admission, but something else happened that gave a lot of us hope for the future. Some of the deepest blue areas of the United States saw shifts to red in county and precinct voting. It wasn't enough to flip places like California, but it was encouraging.

Advertisement

This country has its decidedly blue and red territories, but there is a whole lot of purple going on out there as well. There are some recent history examples of purple shifting to blue. Colorado is perhaps the saddest of these tales. It's a glorious place that has lurched hard to the left after looking like it might be a model of purple statehood. Now the Centennial State is at the point where conservative residents might soon start fleeing it.

My native Arizona hasn't gone that far yet, but it's starting to make me nervous here. I moved back from California just over eight years ago and things have gone a little haywire since. We had two Republican senators and a Republican governor. OK, one-and-a-half Republican senators if we're being honest about Jeff Flake.

Now, we're saddled with two thoroughly awful Democrats in the Senate and a Dem governor who behaves as if she's going to get a huge bonus for how quickly she can run the state into the ground. The only thing keeping Arizona anchored in purple status right now is the fact that most of our House members in Washington are not only Republican, but members of the Freedom Caucus.

We also have a history of bouncing back-and-forth between Republicans and Democrats in the governor's office, which should be a positive. Unfortunately, the Arizona GOP is a clown car and hasn't inspired a lot of confidence with the candidates it's been fielding the past few elections.

Then there is Virginia, the place that's polluted with wealthy bureaucrats who vote for the Democrats who made them rich by bleeding the taxpayers dry. Back in 2021, it looked as if the Commonwealth might be turning a corner. Republicans Glenn Youngkin and Winsome Earle-Sears were elected as governor and lieutenant governor respectively. School boards were moving to the right. Everything was coming up Republican.

Advertisement

Virginia law doesn't allow governors to serve consecutive turns, so Winsome Earle-Seares ran to replace her boss. She was easily defeated by Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Worse yet, Virginia elected an attorney general who had openly fantasized about killing Republicans. That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a whiplash turnaround.

Spanberger is yet another Democrat who feigned being a moderate to get elected and is now governing as a radical leftist. She's about to sign an absolutely awful anti-Second Amendment gun ban into law, which Tim wrote about yesterday.

This is the Mother of all Cautionary Tales for Republicans. It doesn't take very long for things to go full Spanberger.

Paraphrasing Tropic Thunder: Never go full Spanberger.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

The moment when a sheep that grew up with goats realizes that he’s not a goat.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/7oXE1CLer5 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 11, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. IRAN: What Happens When the Money Runs Out?

¡Adiós! Ecuador Operation: Traffickers Lose 1.6 Tons of Drugs in U.S. Strike

About That Marine Protester at the Senate Last Week

Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for March 11

U.S. Has Destroyed Over 60 Iranian Vessels, Hit Thousands of Targets

Who do I root for? FBI Warns California That Retaliation From Iran May Be on the Way

Advertisement

'Magic City Monday' Was a Terrible Idea. Even the NBA Figured That Out.

Medical Tech Company Hit With Iranian-Tied Cyberattack

Watch This Shock Voter Fraud Video in California — Then Tell Your Senator to Pass the SAVE America Act

The Big Lie: America Is a Divided, Hateful Country With No Hope of Ever Being United Again

Latin America Swings Right: Chile Can Officially Breathe a Sigh of Relief

ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Voted in 7 Federal Elections

‘Moderate’ Gov. Abigail Spanberger Expected to Sign Sweeping Gun Ban Into Law

And the Next President of Venezuela Will Be...

👉Cuba Should Accept Trump's 'Friendly Takeover'

So, What Now for Iran?

Will Josh Shapiro Sign a Bill Into Law That Boldly Resurrects Transgenderism?

Federal Probe Targets Wisconsin School District Allowing Boys in Girls’ Restrooms

Is the Twelfth Imam Already Among Us?

Iranian Supreme Leader ‘Flat Stanley’ Versus America

The UN Warns Trump About Migrant Rhetoric. Seriously.

Stossel. The Reading Wars

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Trump’s Texas Deal Dilemma

Florida Teens Accused of Plotting to Kill Classmate to Resurrect Sandy Hook Shooter

Bombshell Federal Lawsuit Says Teachers Abused Students for Decades in Small Wisconsin School District

James Talarico Quietly Deletes Endorsement Page Showcasing His Most Radical Supporters

Op-Ed Contains Liberal Argument for Second Amendment

Cam&Co. Can the Divide Between 2A and Gun Control Advocates be Bridged?

Why Immigration Matters in Gun Rights Debate

👏👏👏Trump Administration Seems Likely to Win Lawsuit Against University of Pennsylvania

Advertisement

Wealth Migration from California is Changing the Landscape in Florida

Yet Another CNN Reporter Steps on the Rake

Why Can't Leftist Outlets Figure Out That It Goes Very Badly for Them When They Cross Karoline Leavitt?

Fetterman Torches Democrats for Refusing to Admit Trump's Iran Strike Made World Safer

UPDATED: Israel Begins 'Wave' of Strikes on Beirut, After Iron Dome Swarmed by Hezbollah Missiles

DYING. Hilarious Parody CPAC Line Up Revealed

Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for Two Days

ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastrous Iran Deal)

VIP

Please Just Leave the Clocks Alone

Let Our Troops Eat Steak and Lobster

The Idiocy of Muslim Liaisons and Willful Western Blindness

The Courage They Didn’t Teach: Phillis Wheatley and the Cost of Freedom

Loony Priorities: Lefties Whine That Wrecking Iranian Jihadis Will Kill the Climate

UK to Replace Churchill on Banknotes With a Squirrel, and That’s How Things Are Going There

The 'Worst Mayor in America' Has Moved to Georgia and Is Running for Office As a Republican

Democrats Never Want to Tell Us Who They Really Are

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: The Salem Witch Genocide

The Invisible Blockade: Iran’s GPS War in the Strait of Hormuz

Around the Interwebz

‘Bosch: Start Of Watch’ Adds Azita Ghanizada, William Fichtner & Kathleen Wilhoite To Recurring Cast

Google Play Games for PC is getting more premium titles and cross-buy with Android

Guy Fieri’s Daily Diet Is Very Different Off Camera

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Advertisement

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

When advertising was fun.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/11/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsweek

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: AP

New Media: The Lion



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY participate in a Women's History Month Event

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials

Sign-up link closes Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM TV Corr & Crew: NBCSecondary TV Corr: EWTNPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: NewsweekSecondary Print: APRadio: APNew Media: The LionThe White HouseClosed PressThe White HouseClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials here Sign-up link closes Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.