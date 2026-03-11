Medical Tech Company Hit With Iranian-Tied Cyberattack

The medical technology company Stryker just suffered a massive cyberattack that is likely tied to Iranian assets as the U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury goes on full throttle.

An Iran-linked, pro-Hamas hacking group’s logo started to appear on login pages for users of Stryker in the wee hours of the morning of March 11, according to the Wall Street Journal. Stryker is a multinational medical technology corporation that is based in the United States. The cyberattack on its tech could be a backlash over America’s success in devastating the Iranian terrorist regime.

While the Iranian regime is on its last legs, there are terrorist and cybercriminal proxies around the world who are willing to make one last push to help or avenge their sinking masters in Tehran. Hamas is a terrorist proxy of the Iranian regime, and the group suspected of the cyber attack is in support of Palestinian Jihad, so that could be the motivation.

Because Stryker's technology has so many medical applications, the attack could impact numerous patients around the world. The Wall Street Journal explained the context of the cyberattack and how it affected the company:

The outages began shortly after midnight on the East Coast, according to people familiar with the matter. Staff found that remote devices running Microsoft’s Windows operating system—such as cellphones, laptops and others configured to connect to Stryker’s technology systems—had been wiped…The company advised employees not to turn on company-issued devices and to disconnect from all networks immediately, according to an email viewed by WSJ Pro Cybersecurity. The message urged employees not to click suspicious links and to remove mobile device management apps and work profiles from cellphones immediately.

A Stryker spokesperson confirmed to the press, “Our teams are actively working to restore systems and operations as quickly as possible. Stryker has business continuity measures in place, and we’re committed to continuing to serve our customers.”

A notice from the company stated, “Stryker is currently experiencing a severe, global disruption across the Windows environment impacting both client devices and servers. The issue is widespread and significantly affecting users’ ability to access systems and services.”

The Wall Street Journal added:

The logo of Handala, a pro-Palestinian hacking group, appeared on login pages, according to people familiar with the matter and social-media posts. Handala, which emerged around 2022, has been linked to Iran by several threat intelligence companies. It has claimed strings of attacks on Israeli companies and others in the Gulf in recent weeks. Iran is considered a dangerous cyber threat by experts, but often works through proxy groups such as hacktivists and ideologically aligned supporters, many of whom are supported by elements of the Iranian regime, such as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Cyberattacks continue to be a significant weapon of America’s enemies, not only Iran’s regime but the Chinese Communist Party and their proxies.

