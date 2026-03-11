U.S. Has Destroyed Over 60 Iranian Vessels, Hit Thousands of Targets

The U.S. military has taken out or damaged 60 Iranian ships since the start of its joint operation with Israel against the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime.

The Americans have been sinking Iranian ships almost continuously since the operation’s start, it seems, with the count of ships sunk being updated almost daily. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has also periodically released footage of ships sinking/exploding:

U.S. forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/371unKYiJs — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 10, 2026

On Tuesday, March 10, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social, “I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!”

As noted above, CENTCOM periodically updates its information about naval activities during Operation Epic Fury on social media, but in this case, the 60 ships sunk or damaged number came as part of Admiral Brad Cooper’s message.

Cooper, who is the CENTCOM commander, announced that to date, the United States has eliminated or struck not only the 60 Iranian vessels but also over 5,500 targets within Iran itself. The Soleimani-class fleet is entirely gone. This is particularly satisfying since Qasem Soleimani, eliminated during the first Trump administration, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. As Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dryly joked, President Trump took out Soleimani twice.

As far back as March 4, I reported:

Hegseth assured America and the world that the Iranian regime’s “navy is not a factor. Pick your adjective, it is no more.” He continued, “In fact, yesterday, in the Indian Ocean, … an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo, quiet death.” That is particularly impressive because it represents the U.S. Navy’s “first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II. Like in that war, back when we were still the War Department, we are fighting to win,” Hegseth declared.

Seven American service members have died in Iranian counterstrikes, while an eighth individual, a “U.S. National Guard Soldier died in a health-related incident in Kuwait on March 6 during a medical emergency,” according to CENTCOM on Sunday. The official military account has not subsequently added an update or explanation of the latter.

During a Monday press conference, President Trump replied to a question about the casualties, “Well, as I said before, when you have conflicts like this, you always have death. And I was at Dover yesterday. I met the parents, and they were unbelievable people. They were unbelievable people, but they all had one thing in common. They said to me one thing, every single one: 'Finish the job, sir. Please finish the job.' And I'll leave you at that.” Trump went to Dover to meet the remains of six of the fallen troops.

May God keep all of our troops still deployed overseas safe and bring them home to their families.

