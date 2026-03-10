Fallen Troops’ Families Told Trump ‘Finish the Job’ on Iran

“Finish the job.” President Donald Trump revealed that as the message he received from the families of the American military heroes who died overseas during the ongoing joint operation with Israel against Iran’s terrorist and America-hating regime.

Seven U.S. troops have tragically died in Iranian regime counterstrikes since the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, and the president paid his respects to the remains of six of them last week at Dover. Subsequently, Trump also spoke to the press on Monday and emphasized that parents of the service members who gave the last full measure of devotion want the president to finish off the task that their loved ones offered their lives to achieve. This must be no Vietnam War, no waste of the lives of our most courageous and honorable young men and women.

A reporter asked Trump on March 9, “As of today, there have been eight U.S. military fatalities associated with the war in Iran. How many American deaths are you willing to have in this war?”

🇺🇸🚨@POTUS says the parents of the fallen soldiers all had ONE message for him at Dover:



"I met the parents and they were unbelievable people. They said one thing to me. 'Finish the job sir, finish the job.'" pic.twitter.com/a6DUAeokIp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2026

Trump responded, “Well, as I said before, when you have conflicts like this, you always have death. And I was at Dover yesterday. I met the parents, and they were unbelievable people. They were unbelievable people, but they all had one thing in common.”

The thing, Trump said, was, “They said to me one thing, every single one: 'Finish the job, sir. Please finish the job.' And I'll leave you at that. Thank you very much, everybody.”

Townhall’s Dmitri Bolt wrote:

Just in the past week, CNN reported that veterans as a voting bloc strongly support the president’s actions in Operation Epic Fury, further undercutting claims that the conflict is destined to become another wasteful war in the Middle East.

The president already made his terms clear regarding Operation Epic Fury. “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday morning.

He laid out his goals, “After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’ Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

It seems that Democrats and weak RINOs want the Iran operation to be another Vietnam, the war that their presidents used for power politics before Richard Nixon also decided to pull out suddenly and lose the war in which we had won every battle. Both Republican and Democrat leadership failed the Americans who died in Vietnam like my great-uncle Bruce Webb, and that should never happen again.

No more pointless military conflicts, no more blood-letting with no gain. President Trump, finish the job and finish the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime along with it.

