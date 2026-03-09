Iranian Women’s Soccer Players Seek Australian Asylum; Iranian Crown Prince Reacts

After the Iranian national women’s soccer team defied their Islamic regime and some claimed asylum in Australia, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whom many Persians hope will return to lead the country, praised the women for joining the revolution.

The Persian people rose up against their terrorist Islamic regime, and in January, Ayatollah Khamenei’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) murdered over 40,000 of them. But then Israel and the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury, eliminating Khamenei and many of his top dogs (emphasis on dogs). Pahlavi is now referring to the uprising of the Persian people as the Lion and Sun Revolution, the two symbols of the ancient Persian Empire.

The official X announcement said, “Prince Reza Pahlavi’s office has been informed that five players from the Iranian women's national football team: Fatemeh Pasandideh, Zahra Ghanbari, Zahra Sarbali, Atefeh Ramazanzadeh, and Mona Hamoudi, have left the team’s training camp and successfully sought refuge in Australia.”

Pahlavi praised them, “These five courageous athletes, currently in a safe location, have announced that they have joined Iran’s national Lion and Sun Revolution.” They are officially refugees from their country, but hopefully, they will be able to return soon after their country is freed from the oppressive tyrants.

The Iranian athletes fear reprisals because during the recent opening match of the Women’s Asian Cup, they refused to sing or acknowledge what is the national anthem of Iran under the Islamic regime. Then, as the New York Post reported on March 9:

Members of the Iranian women’s soccer team appeared to flash a “help” hand signal following their Women’s Asian Cup loss in Australia over the weekend — as several players scrambled to seek asylum amid fears they’ll be persecuted if they return home. Fears have been mounting for the players’ safety ever since the female athletes were branded “wartime traitors” by Iranian state media for refusing to sing their national anthem ahead of one of their matches last week.

At least five players subsequently fled their hotel. Those were apparently the women to whom the crown prince referred.

Soon after Pahlavi’s announcement that the women had officially bid defiance to the Iranian Islamic regime, as my colleague Sarah Anderson reported, President Donald Trump issued a statement urging Australia to officially grant asylum to the athletes. “Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Pahlavi responded simply:

The Iranian women soccer athletes might have lost their match over the weekend, but they won a much more important moral victory.

