Is Iran’s Regime Trying to Trigger Sleeper Cells in the USA?

A new report claims that the United States has intercepted communications from the Iranian regime attempting to activate terrorist sleeper cells within the United States.

We have to take anything ABC News reports with a grain, or perhaps a shaker, of salt, but its report that the Iranian regime is hoping its terrorist proxies around the world are going to rise up and help it as they have been doing for so many years would almost be predictable rather than surprising. This is precisely why we need to cut off the head of the snake in Iran, because they do have terrorist proxies in dozens of countries. Fortunately, if there was such an encrypted message, the United States has intercepted it and is aware.

We know for a fact that tens of thousands of terrorists came into the United States under the Biden administration, including jihadis from Iranian-backed Hamas and Hezbollah. Almost as soon as the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, an immigrant from Senegal wearing a sweatshirt that said “property of Allah” and who had an Iranian flag and a Quran, murdered three young people in Austin, Texas. And last week, two Muslims with ISIS sympathies attempted to attack a crowd of New York City protesters with improvised explosive devices. The Islamic Iranian regime has built up a massive international network, and even many terrorists not directly connected to it are in sympathy with it.

But as for the new report from ABC News, it claimed the following:

The U.S. has intercepted encrypted communications believed to have originated in Iran that may serve as "an operational trigger" for "sleeper assets" outside the country, according to a federal government alert sent to law enforcement agencies. The alert, reviewed by ABC News, cites "preliminary signals analysis" of a transmission "likely of Iranian origin" that was relayed across multiple countries shortly after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, was killed in a U.S.-Israeli attack on Feb. 28.

The transmission was encoded, the outlet added, and was supposedly going to “clandestine recipients” who would know how to decipher it. Such messages do not require the internet to reach “covert operatives or sleeper assets.”

The federal government alert cautiously predicted that the encrypted message could “be intended to activate or provide instructions to prepositioned sleeper assets operating outside the originating country.”

The alert further reportedly stated, “While the exact contents of these transmissions cannot currently be determined, the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants heightened situational awareness.”

So, in other words, the Iranian regime is desperate and is taking desperate measures, but that doesn’t mean that terrorists across our country or other countries are immediately going to rise up en masse and start killing people. In fact, if the U.S.-Israel operation against the Iranian regime continues to do as well as it has, there will soon be no regime left to send out alerts at all.

