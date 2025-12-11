Biden Admin Let at Least 18,000 Terrorists Into America

The Biden administration allowed nearly 20,000 known or suspected terrorists into the United States, the Trump administration can now confirm.

The National Counterterrorism Center’s (NCTC) Director Joe Kent revealed the horrifying statistic at a Thursday hearing: “So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country.” That alone ought to be enough to destroy the Democrat Party, but unfortunately, Democrat voters are too far gone into insanity. Kent specifically referenced the Afghan whom Biden brought in who killed National Guardsman Sarah Beckstrom in D.C. last month.

.@NCTCKent: "So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country." pic.twitter.com/XPrHdKMICK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 11, 2025

The Biden-Harris administration's open borders allowed millions of barely vetted or completely unvetted illegal aliens from countries and territories around the world, including many hostile to us, such as China, Iran, Gaza, and Venezuela. For those illegal aliens, the Trump administration still doesn’t know for certain how many terrorists were mixed in. So the 18,000 terrorist number is actually much higher. And yet Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) actually referred to the murder of Sarah Beckstrom as an “unfortunate accident” during the same hearing. There is no level too low for Democrats.

🚨VILE: Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson just referred to the terrorist attack against two National Guardsmen in DC as an "unfortunate accident."



Noem: "You think that was an 'unfortunate accident'!? He shot our National Guardsmen in the head." pic.twitter.com/d8Bpt2xN4J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2025

Kent said, “We have a persistent threat from the individuals that were allowed into this country by the previous administration. The number one threat that we have right now, in my view, is the fact that we don't know who came into our country in the last four years of Biden's open borders.” No kidding.

“We just recently put out a warning… of the heightened risk of terrorist attacks posed to the homeland by terrorists, pretty much of all stripes, but in particular from ISIS and from al Qaeda,” Kent explained. He affirmed:

NCTC has been crunching the numbers and going through the sheer volume of known and suspected terrorists that are in the country that came in under the Biden administration. So far, NCTC has identified around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country. These are individuals who, under normal circumstances, would never be allowed to enter our country because of their ties to jihadi groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda. Yet the Biden administration not only let them into the country and in many cases, facilitated their entry into the country

Kent noted that for Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan who shot Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, the “Biden administration essentially used his tactical level vetting as a ruse to bring him here and to bring him into our communities, and we've seen the tragic results of that now. That Afghan, that attacker, that terrorist, is just one of 88,000 we've identified — 2,000 of that group of 88,000 who have ties to terrorist organizations.” He added there are also “16,000 individuals with ties to terrorist organizations that Biden let into our country, that is probably the top terrorist threat that we face.”

The Democrats not only love to support Islamic terrorist organizations overseas, but they are also happy to allow in massive numbers of jihadis right here at home. That is how the FBI discovered one of the Oct. 7 jihadis living in Louisiana this year, with a fraudulent visa that the Biden administration granted to him.

The Biden administration provided $14 billion to Islamist organizations and terrorist entities worldwide, and it imported terrorism both from Islamic and other third-world countries into our communities. This is the shameful and bloody legacy of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their entire administration and party.

