BREAKING: Oct. 7 Jihadi Arrested in Louisiana by FBI

One of the murderous attackers who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel was just found and arrested in the United States of America, living here with a fraudulent visa.

If ever a story illustrated our urgent need for serious reform of our visa/immigration system, this is it. Mahmoud Amin Ya'Qub Al-Muhtad participated in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and his location was pinpointed to one of the kibbutzim where one of the worst massacres of that 2023 day occurred. Afterwards, he moved from Gaza to the United States after obtaining a visa, while not admitting his connection to paramilitary organizations in his home territory.

The FBI finally caught up with Al-Muhtad, per a Justice Department press release. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg provided some details. “As set forth in documents filed yesterday, on October 7, when Al-Muhtadi learned of the unfolding barbaric attack on Israel and civilians from multiple nations, including the United States, he sprang into action. He armed himself, recruited additional marauders, and then entered Israel, where there is evidence placing him near one of the worst-hit Israeli communities,” said Eisenberg.

He added, “Subsequently, Al-Muhtadi fraudulently obtained a visa to enter the United States where he hoped to remain undetected. This arrest is the first public step in bringing to justice those responsible for harming Americans on that day.” It is not clear whether Al-Muhtadi killed anyone, but he was certainly in the thick of the action on Oct. 7.

According to the complaint, Al-Muhtadi’s phone utilized a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel – the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters resulting in the deaths of many civilians, including at least four American citizens.

“After hiding out in the United States, this monster has been found and charged with participating in the atrocities of October 7 — the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi. U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana agreed: “October 7 is a day that lives in infamy for so many, Gentile and Jew alike, because of the terrorist attack on Israel that began a wave of antisemitic violence.”

From the DOJ press release:



Al-Muhtadi’s presence in the U.S. was discovered by JTF 10-7. Established in February 2025 by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, JTF 10-7 was created to spearhead the Justice Department’s ongoing investigations into the perpetrators of the heinous October 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, in which approximately 1,200 people were murdered by Hamas, including 49 U.S. citizens, and approximately 250 additional people were abducted by Hamas, including 8 U.S. citizens.

Did other Oct. 7 jihadis move to America?

