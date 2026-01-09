This May Be the Best Analysis of the ICE Shooting Video Yet

Social media is crawling with self-proclaimed forensic analysts poring over footage of Wednesday’s ICE shooting in Minneapolis and insisting it shows the agent who shot Renee Nicole Good lacked justification. Some of the takes are downright embarrassing, with left-wing influencers confidently analyzing the wrong ICE agent altogether, pointing to the one at the side of the vehicle instead of the agent positioned in front of it. Some simply post the same footage we’ve all seen and merely declare the video proves the agent is a murderer.

I’ve seen it all, and let me tell you, of all the analyses out there, podcaster Tim Pool has delivered the clearest and most persuasive breakdown of the video evidence from the shooting I’ve seen yet.

After initially giving Good the benefit of the doubt, Pool says slowed-down footage forced him to reverse his position completely, and his frame-by-frame analysis is fantastic.

Pool began by acknowledging his earlier assessment and then explained why it no longer holds up. “While I initially said that I believed she wasn’t intending to hit the officer and was trying to flee, but still put the officer in fear of harm — uh, no, I’ve changed my mind,” Pool said.

What changed his view was a close examination of the video at reduced speed. And trust me, lots of people have slowed down and/or enhanced the video, but most have simply done so and claimed it only proved their original conclusion.

Pool, however, walked viewers through the footage and pointed out details that are easy to miss at full speed, details others either missed or ignored, starting with the officer’s feet.

“I’m gonna show you the slowed-down footage that I believe proves this woman was intending to kill that ICE agent. Watch the officer, who has his gun drawn,” he said.

Pool highlights the moment the vehicle makes contact. “Look at his feet right here in the back left. … Notice his feet both slide backwards,” Pool explained. “You see his foot sliding? Yeah, he’s not taking a step. He’s being hit by the vehicle.”

Anticipating the usual defenses, Pool concedes a narrow point before dismantling the broader claim. “Now, I can already hear you saying, ‘Hold on, Tim, if you’re up against a vehicle and it accelerates and it pushes you out of the way, that doesn’t warrant shooting somebody.’ Agreed,” he said.

From there, Pool reversed the sequence to show how the officer ended up directly in harm’s way, and it’s a critical detail.

“Here’s the vehicle reversing. The officer is not in front of the vehicle,” Pool said. “She reverses and now he is in front of the vehicle.” He adds critical context about timing and positioning: “He initially is to the right of the vehicle. By all means argue he should not have placed … himself in this position. We’re talking about seconds.”

The most damning detail comes next.

Pool paused the footage at the exact moment the vehicle stops. “The vehicle stops here. The wheels are pointed left. As you can see, the officer is standing right in front of the vehicle,” he said. Then comes the acceleration. “Watch the front tire right here. The wheels are pointed left, and she accelerates.”

What happens next undercuts the claim that Good was merely trying to escape. “The wheel spins out on ice,” Pool explained. “Then, with the wheels pointed at the officer, having spun out already, meaning the officer can hear the engine rev with it pointed at him, he draws his weapon.”

Pool stresses that the ice plays a crucial role in what viewers are seeing. “I wanna stress this again. Her tire, her front tire on her SUV, is spinning out on the ice,” he said. “You can see it right there. It spins on the ground. It slips.”

As the slow-motion continues, Pool describes the final seconds. “And in a second, ’cause this is slow mode, she then begins to turn right, hitting him, and he shoots,” he said.

Pool acknowledged one potential counterargument — that the turn came after the gun was drawn — but explains why it doesn’t change the outcome. “Now, of course, people have said, ‘Oh, like, she only tried to turn right after the gun was drawn-’ Maybe,” he said.

For Pool, her intent is now beside the point when you take the physical reality into account. “I don’t know what her intentions were, and it’s immaterial what her intentions were,” he said. The mechanics of the vehicle tell the story on their own. “The tire’s spinning out and slipping on the ice before stopping.”

Pool closes with what may be the most important takeaway of all. “There are two points that I think are important. Were it not for the ice, which you can see on the ground, the vehicle would have just lurched forward, run this guy over,” he said. “Seriously.”

Tim Pool presents slowed-down footage “proving” the 37-year-old woman shot by ICE intended to “kill that ICE agent.”



“Watch the officer who has his gun drawn… You see his foot sliding? Yeah. He’s not taking a step. He’s being hit by the vehicle.”



“Were it not for the ice,… pic.twitter.com/bLpn93pue6 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 8, 2026

So many left-wing influencers are taking to social media and putting out bogus video analyses that are trying to tell people what they want to see, not telling them what they are seeing. Pool’s analysis is factual, level-headed, and more accurate than anything left-wing influencers are putting out there to gaslight the public. It’s a meticulous breakdown grounded in the footage itself — and it obliterates the claim that this shooting was reckless or unjustified.

