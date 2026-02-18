Faith All Over the Place, Episode 26: Let's Talk Lent

We're back with another freewheeling episode of Faith All Over the Place. We recorded this one on Ash Wednesday, which, of course, is the beginning of Lent. In my Christian Church-non-denominational upbringing, Lent hasn't been much of an emphasis for my church or family, but in the last couple of years, I've begun practicing it.

Advertisement

My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, pointed out that at the time of recording, he hadn't been to Mass yet to receive his ashes — largely because he had to work out, and working out and ashes can get messy. But we talked about how spiritual and physical disciplines often go hand in hand.

Kruiser and I discussed our practices this year. Kruiser is giving up cheese, basically continuing his Whole30 discipline when it comes to cheese. Instead of giving up something, I'm picking up a different spiritual discipline: memorizing scripture. I'm going to memorize my favorite chapter of the Bible, Romans 8. It's 39 verses in 40 days, and I'm stoked about the challenge.

We talked about prayer and about how sometimes prayer can feel rote. We discussed ways to freshen up our regular prayers and how praying while walking or driving can make our prayers more focused.

Advertisement

Our diversions included talking about how the left hates Christianity and wants to drive it from the public square. And we talked college baseball — because college baseball.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 25: Being Disciples and Making Disciples With Pastor Kurt Petersheim

Check it out on the PJ Media podcast page or below; you can also find us on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to leave us a five-star rating and review if you really love what we do.

Faith All Over the Place is our one PJ Media podcast that’s always free — and that’s intentional. We want these conversations about faith, culture, and the Christian life to be accessible to everyone.

But this podcast exists because of our PJ Media VIP members. Their support helps make Faith All Over the Place possible — from production to distribution and everything in between.

If you enjoy the show and want to help keep it going, consider becoming a PJ Media VIP. You’ll get access to all of our VIP content across the site, and you’ll be directly supporting the work we do here — including this podcast.

Right now, you can join with 60% off using the promo code FIGHT.

That’s FIGHT for 60% off PJ Media VIP — and thank you for being part of this community.