Shocking Video Out of NYC Almost Makes Me Rethink This Whole 'First Amendment' Thing

I don't care if you call me "Islamophobic." I don't care if I am Islamophobic. Call me whatever you need to, but holy halal, Batman, what fresh hell is this?

NY City Hall under Mamdani. Not AI. pic.twitter.com/JEWfnB4co2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2026

I'll tell you what it is: It's the Islamist mayor of the erstwhile greatest city on the face of the Earth, turning the people's seat of power into a Muslim stronghold, much as he is turning the Big Apple into a sharia-friendly s**thole. On Wednesday, New York City Mayor Mamdani hosted an iftar — the meal at which Muslims stuff their faces after fasting through the daylight hours during Ramadan — in New York City Hall.

In this clip, the Muslim mayor gushes that "even just having you all here today, even just sitting on the floor — the transformation of a space that I've only ever known in one way, frankly — it is a gift."

Zohran Mamdani hosted his first iftar at New York City Hall and welcomed Ramadan to the people’s house.@NYCMayor @ZohranKMamdani pic.twitter.com/ZvZ2nnJ5mu — Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) March 11, 2026

Separation of church and state, anyone? Where are the lawsuits from the ACLU? The ADL?

Astute observers on social media spotlighted one of the guests giving an ISIS salute during the Religion of Peace festivities:

Left: Emir Balat giving the one finger ISIS salute after an attempted bombing in NYC.



Right: Zohran Mamdani’s guest giving the one finger ISIS salute as they celebrate Ramadan at City Hall in NYC.



Why is no one calling him out on this? pic.twitter.com/KjEpR7rR1y — Jason Jones (@jonesville) March 12, 2026

Mind you, Mamdani is doing this at a time when our country is literally at physical war with the exact same ideology in Iran. It boggles the mind.

I will also take this opportunity to remind readers that this travesty took place literally 800 feet from Ground Zero, the spot where Islamist fanatics murdered thousands of Americans on Sept. 11, 2021 — less than 25 years ago. As the great Ronald Reagan prophesied, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."

Just a few days earlier, Mamdani made a big show of hosting antisemitic activist and — please God — soon-to-be deportee Mahmoud Khalil and his wife and child at an iftar. But at least this one was at the mayor's private residence, Gracie Mansion:

For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship—and by profound courage.



A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana, and then held in an ICE… pic.twitter.com/6dBtLh0GeT — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 10, 2026

"Khalil, a Syrian-born social activist and former master’s student at Columbia University, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the beginning of last year. He now faces the threat of deportation after the Trump administration accused him of committing fraud in his green card application," The Jerusalem Post reminds us.

"The US administration, which claims that Khalil is a supporter of the Hamas organization, is using a rarely invoked legal provision that allows for the deportation of non-citizen residents if their beliefs and activities could pose a threat to the core interests of US foreign policy," writes the Post. That works for me, and I'll explain further at the end of this post.

Anyone can see that Islam is a threat to the Western way of life. Contrast Muslim-majority nations with those that answer to Jesus or Yahweh: One faith bends history towards totalitarianism and misery; the other two towards liberty and prosperity. Not to mention, as a woman, I am not at all pleased with what Islam does to my sex. One might say I'm downright Islamophobic.

Still, in the United States, Islam presents us Constitutionalists with a dilemma: We zealously defend our First Amendment freedom of religion, but we also understand that the Muslim religion is not compatible with our way of life. What is to be done?

Gen. Sir Charles James Napier GCB, a 19th-century British general and Commander-in-Chief in India, gave us a blueprint for how to handle this sort of thing. At one time, Hindu priests came to him to protest the ban on the Sati religious practice of burning widows alive on their husband’s funeral pyres. Napier responded with a marvelous solution that both allowed the Sati their religious custom and preserved the law and culture of England.

"Be it so. This burning of widows is your custom; prepare the funeral pile," he told the priests. "But my nation has also a custom. When men burn women alive, we hang them and confiscate all their property. My carpenters shall therefore erect gibbets on which to hang all concerned when the widow is consumed. Let us all act according to national customs."

Translated to modern America, this means that Muslims may practice their faith all they like, so long as they do not break the law. Luckily for us, our laws — like our country — were built on the bedrock of Judeo-Christian faith. And so, while we fret that perhaps the freedom of religion was not enshrined in our Constitution with the forethought that someday, Islamists might become a fairly common sight here, we may rest assured that the rest of the document will not permit this to subvert our way of life.

And so, when Muslim activists break the law in their dash to convert us infidels, let us be sure to enforce it. Pro-America leadership and law enforcement at every level, take note.

