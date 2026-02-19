Former Prince Andrew Arrested After Epstein Files Revelations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew and brother of the UK’s King Charles III, has been arrested.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course,” the king said in a statement. "As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all."

Thames Valley Police did not identify the individual but confirmed in a statement the arrest of a man “in his sixties” from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

Thames Valley Police has opened an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office. As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court. Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office. “It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

In October, the royal family stripped Mountbatten-Windsor of his royal titles and privileges over his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who committed suicide last year, alleged in her memoir that he had sex with her while knowing she was just 17. She recounted how Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly instructed her, “When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.”

“He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright,” she wrote. The following morning, she said, Maxwell told her, “You did well. The prince had fun.” According to Giuffre, Epstein later handed her $15,000 for servicing him.

Mountbatten-Windsor has denied those allegations.

Giuffre’s family responded to the arrest with a pointed statement: “At last. Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Police are reportedly searching two addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk linked to Mountbatten-Windsor.

