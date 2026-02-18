CNN Panel Explodes After Kevin O’Leary Calls Them ‘Nuts’

Kevin O’Leary was on CNN’s NewsNight again on Tuesday night. For nearly an hour, he battled with the overwhelmingly leftist panel, which was determined to cast President Trump as an authoritarian.

The segment opened with Abby Phillip laying out a controversy over Stephen Colbert’s abrupt exit from CBS, with the table quickly buying into the conspiracy theory that the Trump administration was using the FCC to silence critics. Ana Navarro claimed CBS had “capitulated to Donald Trump,” while podcaster Leigh McGowan declared it “another blatant attack on America’s constitutional rights,” even as CBS insisted it was merely following “equal time” guidance rather than political pressure.

As Phillip walked through Commissioner Brendan Carr’s threat to apply an obscure rule to late‑night shows like Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, John Tabacco of Newsmax pointed out that Colbert “was not canceled; he was fired because his ratings were horrendous.” This prompted Cari Champion to snap, “John, must you be a jerk?” while Phillip struggled to keep order.

When the discussion shifted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez’s viral stumble in Munich about Taiwan, McGowan insisted, “stumbling over your words for 15 seconds is not the same as being incoherent or uneducated on foreign policy.” But O’Leary dismissed her defense, calling AOC’s answer “terrible” and advising, “watch the tape, don’t do that again.”

By the time the panel reached Fulton County’s accusation that the DOJ “duped” a judge to raid its election office, the set was getting even more rowdy, with McGowan calling the Trump administration’s investigation “dictator playbook stuff,” and Navarro charging, “This government lies.”

By the end of the segment, O’Leary had naturally grown frustrated, and when host Abby Phillip turned to him to offer a “quick last word,” his response was brutal.

“Oh, wow,” he began, almost laughing, at which Phillip clearly began to regret giving him the opportunity.

Then he dropped the hammer: “My last word is, you’re all nuts.”

The table erupted. CNN contributor Cari Champion gasped, “Oh, my God,” and the panel started to get very loud.

Phillip tried to regain control. “Guys, guys, please. We got to keep it together.” She insisted, “We’ve got to keep it together here, okay?”

O’Leary replied, “We are,” but the liberals on the panel looked angry, and Phillip clearly wasn’t satisfied. “Honestly, I mean, there’s a way to talk about these things," she said. "If you don’t have anything to say, just say that, and I won’t come to you next time.”

Ana Navarro jumped in with a swipe of her own: “You don’t have basic information, Kevin.”

Now, look, Kevin O’Leary is a smart guy. He has more knowledge in his little finger than Ana Navarro has in her entire body, and she had the audacity to claim he doesn’t have basic information? Really?

Meanwhile, Phillip kept trying to close the segment, with little luck as the fighting continued in the background.

O’Leary wasn’t backing down. “That was a stretch. It was insane,” he said.

Phillip tried to shut it down. “Excuse me. Stop. Kevin, stop.” Meanwhile, Navarro kept talking over everyone, repeating, “The federal government lies.”

O’Leary: You’re all nuts.



Phillip: If you don't have anything to say, just say that and I won't come to you next time… Everyone, thank you for being here.



O’Leary: A SHOVEL!



Phillip: Excuse me, stop. pic.twitter.com/R9fvimiw3y — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2026

In just a few words, O’Learly triggered the delicate leftist snowflakes on the panel, and I have to say, it was pretty awesome, especially since they proved his point.

