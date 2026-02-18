CNN Panel Explodes After Kevin O’Leary Calls Them ‘Nuts’

Matt Margolis | 10:07 AM on February 18, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Kevin O’Leary was on CNN’s NewsNight again on Tuesday night. For nearly an hour, he battled with the overwhelmingly leftist panel, which was determined to cast President Trump as an authoritarian.

Advertisement

The segment opened with Abby Phillip laying out a controversy over Stephen Colbert’s abrupt exit from CBS, with the table quickly buying into the conspiracy theory that the Trump administration was using the FCC to silence critics. Ana Navarro claimed CBS had “capitulated to Donald Trump,” while podcaster Leigh McGowan declared it “another blatant attack on America’s constitutional rights,” even as CBS insisted it was merely following “equal time” guidance rather than political pressure.

As Phillip walked through Commissioner Brendan Carr’s threat to apply an obscure rule to late‑night shows like Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, John Tabacco of Newsmax pointed out that Colbert “was not canceled; he was fired because his ratings were horrendous.” This prompted Cari Champion to snap, “John, must you be a jerk?” while Phillip struggled to keep order.

ICYMI: President Trump Posts Tribute to Rush Limbaugh on the Anniversary of His Death

When the discussion shifted to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez’s viral stumble in Munich about Taiwan, McGowan insisted, “stumbling over your words for 15 seconds is not the same as being incoherent or uneducated on foreign policy.” But O’Leary dismissed her defense, calling AOC’s answer “terrible” and advising, “watch the tape, don’t do that again.”

Advertisement

By the time the panel reached Fulton County’s accusation that the DOJ “duped” a judge to raid its election office, the set was getting even more rowdy, with McGowan calling the Trump administration’s investigation “dictator playbook stuff,” and Navarro charging, “This government lies.”

By the end of the segment, O’Leary had naturally grown frustrated, and when host Abby Phillip turned to him to offer a “quick last word,” his response was brutal.

“Oh, wow,” he began, almost laughing, at which Phillip clearly began to regret giving him the opportunity.

Then he dropped the hammer: “My last word is, you’re all nuts.”

The table erupted. CNN contributor Cari Champion gasped, “Oh, my God,” and the panel started to get very loud. 

Phillip tried to regain control. “Guys, guys, please. We got to keep it together.” She insisted, “We’ve got to keep it together here, okay?” 

O’Leary replied, “We are,” but the liberals on the panel looked angry, and Phillip clearly wasn’t satisfied. “Honestly, I mean, there’s a way to talk about these things," she said. "If you don’t have anything to say, just say that, and I won’t come to you next time.”

Ana Navarro jumped in with a swipe of her own: “You don’t have basic information, Kevin.”

Advertisement

Now, look, Kevin O’Leary is a smart guy. He has more knowledge in his little finger than Ana Navarro has in her entire body, and she had the audacity to claim he doesn’t have basic information? Really?

Meanwhile, Phillip kept trying to close the segment, with little luck as the fighting continued in the background.

O’Leary wasn’t backing down. “That was a stretch. It was insane,” he said. 

Phillip tried to shut it down. “Excuse me. Stop. Kevin, stop.” Meanwhile, Navarro kept talking over everyone, repeating, “The federal government lies.”

In just a few words, O’Learly triggered the delicate leftist snowflakes on the panel, and I have to say, it was pretty awesome, especially since they proved his point.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. 

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CNN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Jesse Jackson and the Golden Age of Not Getting Along With Each Other Stephen Kruiser
Look at the Defensive Gun Uses that Hawaii Wants to Criminalize Amy Swearer
War With Iran 'Imminent'? Trump Could Give the 'Go' Order at Any Time Rick Moran
So Another Blue State Just Lost Another Company to Guess Where Stephen Green
Epstein, The View, and the Permanent Double Standard Eric Florack
Buffalo Bill Neuters Himself With a Pathetic Apology A.J. Christopher

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Remembering That One Time Jesse Jackson Cracked Me Up in a Good Way
The Creepy Media Cover-Up of Gov. Pritzker’s Family Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
They Burned the Church With the Pastor Inside — and the World Moved On
Advertisement