Kash Patel Says the FBI Found Antifa’s Money

FBI Director Kash Patel made a statement that could reshape the national debate over Antifa.

Speaking on "The Dan Bongino Show," Patel said the FBI under President Donald Trump has been conducting a financial investigation into how demonstrations linked to the loosely organized far-left movement are supported. "These organizations don’t operate alone or in silence," Patel said. "They operate with a heavy, heavy stream of funding. And we started looking into it, and guess what? We found them."

Patel didn't name specific donors, financial institutions, or nonprofits, but he did confirm that federal agents are examining whether funding flowed through U.S.-based nonprofit groups, including some with tax-exempt status, and whether foreign sources played a role.

He said more details could emerge in the coming months as the investigation develops.

If proven, the implications are enormous.

Antifa has long described itself as an idea, not an organization. Members work in loose networks, often masked and decentralized, and deny the lack of a leadership structure.

Yet coordinated violence has appeared in city after city.

Portland endured over 100 consecutive nights of unrest in 2020. Minneapolis suffered extensive destruction following the death of St. George Floyd. Federal buildings were attacked, officers were injured, and businesses were looted and burned.

Insurance estimates placed the 2020 Summer of Love riot damage at billions of dollars.

Critics have argued for years that such sustained activity needed funding. Travel, communications, equipment, bail, and legal defense don't appear out of thin air.

Until now, federal authorities haven't publicly confirmed tracing a centralized funding stream.

Patel drew a line between peaceful protest and organized violence, saying the investigation focuses on funding tied to criminal acts.

He also confirmed that the FBI created a dedicated program to follow the money behind coordinated street violence. Agents are reviewing financial flows connected to nonprofit entities and potential foreign backers.

Patel didn't accuse George Soros, China, or any specific foundation. He didn't present the idea of indictments, stating that investigators located financial pipelines and that more details would follow.

It's a distinction that matters.

This idea doesn't rest on rumor, but on whether the FBI can substantiate criminal funding connections, while the investigation reportedly includes scrutiny of tax-exempt organizations.

Federal law prohibits nonprofits from supporting criminal conduct. If funds designated for charitable purposes were diverted to violent activity, federal charges could follow.

Campaign finance transparency groups have been tracking how money flows through complex nonprofit networks in American politics, with some organizations serving as pass-through vehicles for larger donors.

Whether any such structure connects Antifa activity remains unproven at the time Patel made his statement.

If links do emerge, the legal consequences could be severe.

Speculation is easy, but proof is so much harder.

If the FBI demonstrates that individuals or entities knowingly financed violent criminal acts, material support statutes, conspiracy charges, and potentially RICO provisions could apply.

If, however, the investigation falls short, any claims collapse under scrutiny.

Regardless, the stakes extend beyond Antifa.

Any finding of coordinated funding behind organized street violence would alter how Americans view protest movements, nonprofit oversight, and political agitation networks.

It would also trigger a political earthquake.

President Donald Trump labeled Antifa a domestic terrorist organization, a designation that sparked debate over legal definitions and federal authority.

Patel's investigation moves beyond rhetoric; it targets financial infrastructure.

Political violence often relies on money as much as, or more than, on ideology. Removing funding and networks weakens any political movement. Protecting the funding ensures networks endure.

If Patel produces indictments tied to nonprofit misuse or foreign support, pressure will intensify on lawmakers to strengthen oversight.

If there's no evidence, critics will accuse the FBI of overreach. The next few months will determine which narrative prevails.

Kash Patel's bold statement claiming federal investigators located the funding behind Antifa-linked violence is significant, and he's pledging more details.

Americans deserve clarity.

Peacefully protesting remains a core constitutional right; coordinated violence isn't.

If organized funding fueled destruction in American cities, those responsible must answer under the law. If the evidence fails to support the claim, then the public deserves that truth, too.

Following the money often reveals more than political promises ever could.

