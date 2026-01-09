The Left REALLY Doesn’t Want You to Know This About Renee Nicole Good

The same party that brought you the “Maryland Dad” narrative for Kilmar Abrego Garcia now wants to sell you the narrative of the innocent “Minnesota Mom" for Renee Nicole Good. Good is not a MS-13 gang member or a human trafficker like Abrego Garcia, but she’s not the scared and confused mom who just happened to find herself caught up in an ICE operation that she didn't understand and panicked.

According to a new report, she was “an anti-ICE ‘warrior’ and was part of a group of activists who worked to ‘document and resist’ the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota.”

After Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, Good and her wife left the United States entirely and stayed in Canada for several months. When they decided to return, they chose Minneapolis specifically. The city declared itself a sanctuary city that limits local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. That wasn't an accident.

Good, who moved to the city last year, linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said. “She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a mother named Leesa, whose child attends the same school, told The Post at a growing vigil where Good was killed Wednesday. “I know she was doing the right thing. I watched the video plenty of times but I also know in my heart the woman she was, she was doing everything right.” Good and her wife, Rebecca, 40, were raising the boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.

Good fit right in with the neighborhood crowd, enrolling her son at Southside Family Charter School, a K–5 school whose entire mission is to brainwash children to become young left-wing activists. Here’s what the school says on its website:

The Southside Family Charter School (SFCS) is a small, K-5 school that meets the needs of a culturally and ethnically diverse population by engaging children in critical thinking and problem solving, involving children in political and social activism, encouraging creative expression, offering a wide range of electives and advocating for children and families.

“From my understanding, she was involved in social justice … we are a tight-knit community and a lot of parents are [activists],” former Southside gym teacher Rashad Rich told The Post. Rich resigned from the school last month.

According to Rich, contemporary political issues were routinely woven into classroom instruction. He said topics such as the killing of George Floyd were regularly discussed.

A mother at the school named Leesa explained to the Post that Renee Good “was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training… To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent.”

Like Kilmer Abrego Garcia before her, the left has rushed to cover up who Renee Good really is. She wasn’t some helpless bystander who simply wanted to leave. She was there for the purpose of obstructing ICE and received training to resist them. She moved intentionally to a sanctuary city for this purpose. She spent hours that day interfering with federal agents. This moment did not find her by accident. She was prepared for it.

She went where she meant to go, did what she had been trained to do, and paid the ultimate price for a series of poor decisions, which included trying to run over an ICE agent with her car. The left doesn't want you to know this because it undermines the fictions they've been telling you about her.

