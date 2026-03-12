[UPDATE] Active Shooter at Michigan Synagogue and School, Assailant Reportedly Dead

UPDATE, 2:39 p.m. Eastern: Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that the suspect was killed in a shootout with security.

BREAKING: I’m told by law enforcement source that the suspected shooter at the Michigan synagogue was armed with a rifle, rammed a vehicle into the building and was killed in shootout w/ armed security. I’m told vehicle caught on fire and the suspect’s body is burned. No ID yet. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2026

Original article:

Police are reportedly responding to an active shooter incident at a Jewish school and synagogue in Michigan, with no confirmed casualty numbers yet released.

Fox News reported Thursday on the active shooter alert from Temple Israel synagogue and school in West Bloomfield. The New York Post subsequently reported that a car deliberately smashed into the synagogue and that witnesses heard gunshots almost immediately afterwards.

🚨 BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Michigan synagogue and school Temple Israel, with a currently unknown amount of casualties



Pray for these children, this is horrifying 🙏🏻



pic.twitter.com/HNLvI2H2bT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 12, 2026

The Fox reporter explained sources “say an active shooter threat is underway at Temple Israel, and they say a major scene was reported there. If you're familiar with the area, this is located on Walnut Lake Road.”

Playing footage captured by a helicopter, she continued, “There is some smoke there from a building, and that seems to be where the helicopter is concentrating this live look. It's a little hard to tell, but we do see that emergency responders are surrounding this building. According to Fox 2 Detroit, there is a threat underway at Temple Israel there in Michigan.”

According to Fox, the sheriff says that temple security engaged the shooter, there are no reported injuries, and the shooter is not in custody yet.

The shooting comes amid controversy over the joint U.S.-Israeli operation against the genocidal, terror-sponsoring Iranian regime. A Senegal immigrant wearing a sweatshirt that said “property of Allah” murdered three young people in an Austin, Texas, bar almost immediately after Operation Epic Fury began. The Muslim terrorist reportedly had an Iranian flag in his vehicle at the time he committed the mass shooting.

World Population Review reported that as of 2024, 2.4% of Michigan’s population was Muslim, putting Michigan at number six among the United States that have the highest Muslim populations.

While less than 3% of the population might not seem significant, that means that hundreds of thousands of individuals practice a religion that explicitly condones Jihad, especially against Jews. It only took 19 terrorists on 9/11 to kill almost 3,000 Americans. And since Michigan has sanctuary policies and has welcomed in who knows how many Muslim illegal aliens without vetting them, we really don’t know how many radicals there are in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back on PJ Media for more details as they become available.

