Iranian Regime Strikes Jerusalem Right Next to Holy Sites

The increasingly desperate and enraged Islamic regime of Iran continues to fire missiles at targets in Israel while its terrorist proxies in Lebanon also pepper the country with rockets. One Iranian strike hit right next to two of the holiest sites in the Jewish and Christian religions, and close by a famous Muslim mosque.

The Holy Sepulcher, where Jesus was buried and rose again, and the wailing wall of the last Jewish Temple were in jeopardy Thursday from Iranian strikes, based on the video below posted by the Israeli Foreign Ministry:

The Iranian regime is firing missiles at Jerusalem, Israel's capital.

One of them struck a few hundred meters from the Old City, the Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.



Protecting lives & worshippers' safety comes first. That is why prayer at all… pic.twitter.com/9xh6SEARmA — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 12, 2026

The Iranian regime would probably love nothing more than to wreck those Jewish and Christian holy places. After all, the Muslims have been turning Christian churches and Jewish synagogues in Jerusalem and other towns in Israel into rubble for centuries. In fact, Muslims knocked down the older Church of the Holy Sepulcher in the eleventh century. And as recently as the late 1940s, the Jordanians leveled the Jewish Quarter of Jerusalem to the ground.

Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah is attacking Israeli families non-stop with deadly rockets but UN officials and their friends in the we-respect-international-law crowd can't seem to find the provisions in the UN Charter and Geneva Conventions that outlaw targeting civilians. pic.twitter.com/ViBs0d68vO — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 11, 2026

As someone who thinks the desecrating Al Aqsa mosque compound should have been removed years ago when the Israelis retook Jerusalem from the jihadi Jordanians, since the mosque desecrates the Temple Mount that ought to belong to the Jews, I would not exactly be sorry if the Iranians accidentally destroyed that mosque, except that they might take out some innocent civilians at the same time. After all, Iranian proxy Hamas uses Al Aqsa’s presence as an excuse for claiming Jerusalem for Islam, hence the Oct. 7 massacre was “Al Aqsa flood.” It would be both ironic and somehow fitting if the Iranians accidentally destroyed their whole excuse for claiming Jerusalem for Islam.

That said, it is obvious that the Iranian regime is attempting not only to kill civilians, but to destroy cultural and religious landmarks of great importance also. The Iranian dictators know that Israelis value individual human life much more than they do, and they are probably trying to force Israel to stop striking them by terrorizing the population in that Holy Land. Because the only thing that the Iranian regime is really talented and effective at is terrorism.

Remember that “death to Israel” is almost as important a slogan to the Iranian regime as “death to America.” Fundamentalist Muslims like the ayatollahs absolutely believe that Jerusalem should be a Muslim capital, that there should not be a single Jewish nation in the world, and that any means are justified in pursuing those goals.

We can only pray that the joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion will be so successful that not only will it make the Iranian regime incapable of these mass strikes, but that the regime itself will collapse. As long as the Islamic regime exists in Iran and holds power, there will continue to be terrorist strikes on Israel.

