Victims of Austin Jihad Shooting Revealed

Two young Texas students were among the victims of a deadly terrorist attack by a Quran-toting Muslim migrant at an Austin bar over the weekend.

The shooter, Ndiaga Diagne, was a naturalized U.S. citizen, originally from the Muslim nation of Senegal. Diagne had a Quran, was literally wearing a sweatshirt or sweater with the words “Property of Allah” on the front, and had a flag of the Islamic regime of Iran in his car at the time of the shooting. It is obvious that he murdered Savitha Shan, Jorge Pederson, and Ryder Harrington for one reason, tied to a religion whose sacred texts call for the murder of Jews and Christians.

Police have identified the second victim in the Austin Islamic terrorist attack as 21-year-old Savitha Shan.



She grew up in Austin and was a student at UT.



Her killer never should have been allowed to enter our country.



RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RS1MhSWUj9 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 3, 2026

The third death was Jorge Pederson, aged 30. Pray for the deceased victims and their families, and for the healing of those injured in the shooting.

RIP Ryder Harrington.



A beloved Texas Tech student— murdered while enjoying a night out in Austin by an Islamic terrorist who never should have been allowed in our country.



Pray for his family and loved ones. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UHA4Q08ydw — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 2, 2026

What is really shameful is that the locally-based FBI agents refused to acknowledge Diagne’s blindingly clear motivation at the beginning of the investigation. It was not only an act of terrorism, but Diagne literally did everything possible to label himself a Muslim terrorist, even one specifically motivated by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s regime.

This is yet another sign that there needs to be a more extensive and thorough cleansing of federal agencies — less than 1% of the FBI has been fired since Donald Trump took office, and most of the agents now are the same woke idiots who think it is worse to attend a traditional Catholic Mass or a TPUSA event than to shoot people in the name of Allah.

My colleague Robert Spencer wrote when the terror attack first occurred about the jihadi’s obvious motivation:

The shooter was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a slogan that made it clear that he was a member of a certain group that has been responsible for over 49,000 violent attacks worldwide since Sept. 11, 2001… Also, the shooter is a migrant from a country where 97% of the population belongs to this group that reveres the book that sanctifies violence. And so here’s what Alex Doran, an acting Special Agent who is in charge of the FBI’s office in San Antonio, said again: “Obviously it’s still way too early in the process to determine the exact motivation.”

But this is why these terrorist attacks keep happening: because woke authorities in the West stubbornly refuse to acknowledge reality.

So long as we welcome in endless Muslim migrant hordes and ignore the reality of Islam, these tragic terror attacks will occur. The Trump administration is finally recognizing the existential threat of the Islamic regime in Iran, and may God grant our troops success in exterminating it.

