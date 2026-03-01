Two Dead in Texas as Muslim Migrant With Qur’an Shoots Up Bar, Cops Search for Motive

A man walked into a bar in Austin, Texas early Sunday morning and started shooting. Two people are dead and fourteen others are wounded, and an FBI agent has said: “Obviously it’s still way too early in the process to determine the exact motivation.”

Advertisement

Well, sure. Of course it is. The shooter was wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with a slogan that made it clear that he was a member of a certain group that has been responsible for over 49,000 violent attacks worldwide since Sept. 11, 2001. Many of those attacks were carried out with random people as victims, like the attack in Austin. He also had in his car a copy of the book that the members of that group revere. That book contains numerous exhortations to members of the group to do violence to those who are not members of the group.

Also, the shooter is a migrant from a country where 97% of the population belongs to this group that reveres the book that sanctifies violence.

And so here’s what Alex Doran, an acting Special Agent who is in charge of the FBI’s office in San Antonio, Texas, said again: “Obviously it’s still way too early in the process to determine the exact motivation.”

Right, Alex. But what you really mean when you say that is this: “This guy’s motivation is as obvious as the nose on your face, but when we’re too forthright about identifying it, members of this group and their friends and allies start claiming we’re ‘racist’ and ‘bigoted,’ so we try to avoid being too explicit about it.”

And so the mystery endures. Yet the weight of reality is getting heavier by the day, and authorities are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain the façade. Even Doran added that “there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism.”

Terrorism is a tactic, not a group or an ideology, and so even in granting that much, Doran didn’t bring the public much closer to the Austin shooter’s motive, and that was once again because the kind of terrorism that the Austin attack was an example of is one that most officials in the U.S., Canada and Europe have decided doesn’t exist, cannot exist, and must not exist, and must never, under any circumstances, be named for what it is.

Advertisement

Here is the Austin, Texas jihad mass murderer, a Muslim migrant from Senegal named Ndiaga Diagne. Cops are searching for motive. Have they searched the words on his sweatshirt? https://t.co/lIMQOHqJe3 — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) March 1, 2026

For Ndiaga Diagne, who murdered two people at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, is a Muslim. He hails from Senegal, and the New York Post reported Sunday that he “was naturalized in 2013 and applied for asylum in 2016,” which must be backwards unless there is some strange chicanery going on here.

Whatever may be the case with his immigration status, when he went into Buford’s, Diagne was wearing a hoodie that said “Property of Allah.” He had a copy of the Qur’an in his car. The Post also noted that he was “possibly out for vengeance over the US attack on Iran,” for he was “possibly also wearing an undershirt featuring the Iranian flag or other Iranian symbols.”

Yet despite the numerous pieces of evidence that indicate that Diagne was an Islamic jihadi killing non-Muslims for the sake of Allah, it is quite likely that he will not end up being classified as a terrorist at all. This is because Diagne “was a known emotionally disturbed person in both the Big Apple and Texas.”

Ah, of course. He was mentally ill. American authorities, like their counterparts all over the West, routinely treat terrorism as a mental illness rather than a threat. This is because they are so cowed and terrified by the prospect of charges of “Islamophobia,” and so abjectly ignorant of the actual teachings of Islam, that they assume that Islam simply cannot possibly be the motivation for jihad terror activity. They therefore have to look for that motivation elsewhere.

Advertisement

Related: UN to Convene ‘Islamophobia’ Summit as Muslim Persecution of Christians Increases

It is unlikely that Diagne’s attack, like all the others before it, is going to change that situation significantly, because if the authorities start to get close to the truth about jihad violence, the “Islamophobia” charges will ring out thick and fast.

And so here is yet another jihad attack. Those investigating it don’t dare call it that, and it will likely end up being classified as something else, and everyone will go on his merry way. But one lingering question remains: can the U.S. really hope it defeat a foe when it refuses either to name that foe or confront its motivating ideology?