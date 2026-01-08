You Should See What a Family Member of the ICE Attacker Had to Say About Her

A 37-year-old left-wing activist died in Minneapolis yesterday after accelerating her vehicle toward federal agents and getting shot by an ICE agent. It was an entirely preventable tragedy, as she put herself in harm's way during an immigration enforcement operation and then attempted to run over an agent with her car. Even though the video footage supports the agent's decision to fire, the left has completely lost its mind over the incident. However, the most brutally honest take came from someone who knew her well.

Joseph Macklin, Good's former brother-in-law, was surprisingly blunt about Good’s involvement in the incident putting her at fault. He told the Daily Mail that Good had zero business being there in the first place.

"She had no reason to be there, in my opinion," Macklin said. "It had nothing to do with her. She shouldn't have been in the way. She had nothing to do with the ICE agents or immigration, so she shouldn't have been there. She should have minded her own business.”

Joseph said Good had three children, including a six-year-old son she shared with his Air Force veteran brother, Tim Macklin Jr, who tragically died in 2023. Her older two children from a previous relationship are in the custody of their father, Joseph said. Macklin's father and Good's one-time father-in-law, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., told The Telegraph that her death constituted murder. 'It is horrible, it's murder. Everybody is terribly shocked right now,' he said. 'She was a good, outgoing person. I didn't agree with a lot of her ways, but it's really sad to see these things happen.' Now, his focus is on his orphaned grandson, noting: 'There's nobody else in his life. I'll drive. I'll fly. To come and get my grandchild.' Macklin Sr. said Good would bring his grandson to visit the family several times each year, adding his 'main concern right now is getting my grandchild'.

Good people tend not to drive into law enforcement officers, but I digress.

The Democrats own this mess. They've spent years demonizing ICE agents as fascists. Governor Tim Walz called ICE “Trump’s modern-day Gestapo” last year.

During a commencement ceremony speech at the U of M, Gov. Tim Walz described federal ICE agents as "Trump's modern-day Gestapo.” pic.twitter.com/D6mFIyH9Pm — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) May 18, 2025

Other Democrats compared agents to slave patrols and secret police as well. When you pour that kind of gasoline on the fire, you radicalize people into thinking they're justified in obstructing federal agents or even trying to kill them. And it’s not like this was the first time an ICE agent was targeted by someone with their car. As PJ Media previously reported, the ICE agent who shot Good in self-defense was previously attacked by an illegal immigrant with a car, who dragged him for a significant distance, causing injury. Good's death is a tragedy of the left's making. Their anti-ICE rhetoric convinced people like her that interfering with law enforcement was righteous. It wasn't.

It was reckless for Good, a mother of three, to do what she did, and now her three kids don’t have their mother anymore. She believed she was doing something righteous because Democrats made her think she was.

