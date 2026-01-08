ICE Agent Who Shot Woman Had Survived Being Dragged by Illegal Immigrant Last Year

The ICE agent who was forced to shoot and kill Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday after she tried to run him over had already survived a harrowing attack last June, when an illegal immigrant dragged him 100 yards during a traffic stop after trapping his arm in the vehicle.

“The ICE agent who opened fire in Minneapolis Wednesday was dragged 100 yards by an illegal migrant in Minnesota last June after his arm was trapped inside the vehicle during a traffic stop,” the New York Post has learned. “The attack on the officer, whom The Post is not naming, happened June 17 in Bloomington, Minnesota, exactly a month after embattled Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz labeled ICE agents ‘modern-day Gestapo’ while speaking at a University of Minnesota Law School graduation in May.”

ICE agents conducted a traffic stop on Roberto Carlos Munoz, a serial illegal immigrant from Guatemala with a lengthy rap sheet with charges including domestic assault and sex crimes against an underage teenager, according to records. Munoz refused to exit his vehicle when officers approached his car, and the officer broke the back window in order to open the vehicle from the inside. The suspect then sped away with the ICE agent’s arm caught between the seat and the car frame, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors said he was violently dragged more than 100 yards as the suspect weaved back and forth in an attempt to shake him loose from the car. The agent was hospitalized with “significant injuries to his arm and hand,” requiring 33 stitches, but made a full recovery, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement at the time.

CBS Minnesota shared a photo showing the agent lying in a hospital bed after that incident, his arm covered in blood from several deep gashes. Munoz was arrested, charged with assaulting a federal officer, and convicted by a federal jury last month.

When you consider the facts that the agent who shot Good was previously attacked with a vehicle, that protesters have attacked many ICE agents with their cars, and the video evidence literally showing Good accelerating and hitting the agent with her Honda Pilot, it’s infuriating to think that Democrats are trying to demonize the agent and accuse him of murder.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey portrayed ICE agents enforcing federal law as villains terrorizing his city. “What they are doing is not to provide safety in America,” Frey declared. “What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They’re ripping families apart, they’re sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people.”

He then had the audacity to claim that the video didn’t show the agent was acting in self-defense.

“Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bulls—t,” Frey claimed. “This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

What Democrats don’t want people to realize is that they’ve put targets on the backs of ICE agents, and they’re putting their lives on the line daily to enforce the law.

