Here’s What Dems Don’t Want You to Know About the Woman Who Attacked ICE Agents

On Wednesday, an anti-ICE protester thought it would be a good idea to attempt to run over ICE agents in Minneapolis. She learned the hard way that attacking a federal law enforcement officer is not a good idea, and officers wound up shooting and killing her.

Ever since, the left has been gaslighting the public, claiming that the ICE agent shot her without provocation, that he wasn’t in front of the car when she hit the gas, that she was just turning her vehicle when she was shot, and that she wasn’t even involved in the anti-ICE protests.

An eyewitness to the incident has completely blown apart the left’s false narratives and even directly contradicted claims from the victim’s own mother that she had nothing to do with the protest that turned violent.

The woman who was killed was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. After her death, Good’s mother insisted that her daughter was “not part of anything like that at all” when it came to the anti-ICE protests.

The witness account tells a very different story, one that places Good at the center of an organized effort to obstruct federal agents.

The witness said the incident began early in the morning after hearing an unusual noise outside.

“I woke up to some commotion. I heard some whistles going on out front, so I came downstairs to see what was going on,” the witness said.

The scene quickly came into focus. Traffic was blocked, and Good’s vehicle was positioned to halt movement entirely.

“There was a car, the Honda Pilot, that’s crashed over there now,” the witness explained. “There was a car blocking the two lanes of Portland traffic.”

According to the witness, ICE agents exited their vehicles and ordered Good to leave the area. The witness described Good actively maneuvering her vehicle during the confrontation.

“The ICE agent was in front of her car, and he pulled out a gun and put it right in, like, he was, his midriff was on her bumper, and he reached across the hood of the car and shot her in the face like three, four times,” the witness said.

Of course, anyone who has watched the videos of the incident could see that Good attempted to run over the ICE agent. As for whether Good was even a part of the effort to impede ICE, the witness did not hesitate.

“Definitely, yeah,” the witness said. “That was her goal.”

The witness went further, explaining that Good was not a peripheral figure but the lead vehicle in the protest.

“They clearly wanted her out of there, um, because she was the main car leading the, um, the protest is my understanding,” the witness said. “I talked to another guy who was driving behind her.”

The witness continued, “She was very — she was very successful in blocking traffic. She was doing what she was, what she was set out to do, and so they wanted to get her the hell out of there.”

That account undercuts the narrative being pushed by Democrats and their allies in the legacy media. By the witness’s own account, Good was actively participating in the protest, leading it, and intentionally obstructing ICE vehicles, and the ICE agent was in front of her bumper when she accelerated, not to the side.

NEW: Witness to the Minneapolis ICE shooting says the woman driving the car was purposely impeding ICE vehicles.



"She was very successful in blocking traffic. She was doing what she was set out to do," she claimed.



The woman who was shot has been identified as 37-year-old… pic.twitter.com/VS845Mqk4v — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2026

Leftists are trying to gaslight the public about what happened. They want to cause riots, which is why we need to make sure the facts are out there before they inspire more violence.

