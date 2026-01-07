Nick Shirley Drops Another Video, and It Will Blow Your Mind

Independent journalist Nick Shirley's back at it, and his second Minnesota fraud video packs the same explosive punch as the first.

That original 42-minute bombshell ripped the lid off Somali-run daycares that are raking in millions from taxpayers while sitting empty, while the Walz administration did nothing to stop it.

The legacy media have been aggressively trying to discredit Shirley and his reporting, but he’s not backing down. In fact, he's doubling down with fresh footage that makes his first video look like small beans. Last month, after his team dug up over $110 million in shady dealings in just one day, Tim Walz clearly felt the heat. The Democrat governor bailed on his reelection bid, and Shirley took a much-deserved victory lap.

I ENDED TIM WALZ — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 5, 2026

Since then, the situation has gotten worse for Walz. As we previously reported, Minnesota’s legislative auditor dropped a bombshell report this week, revealing that. Walz's Department of Human Services cooked the books, skipped controls, and blew oversight of $400 million-plus in grants. Employees faked documents to dodge audits.

I suspect this could shove Walz out the door for good—and potentially land him in cuffs.

Shirley's new video dials things up to 11.

David Hoch, co-founder of Minnesotans for Responsible Government, joined him on the ground in Minneapolis, revealing an insane truth: this fraud hits hundreds of billions nationwide. Minnesota's slice? At least $80 billion. Layers of shell companies obscure the cash trail, including 1,200 medical transport outfits in the area that do nothing while collecting taxpayer dollars.

Hoch swears by his evidence. "I have been to many of these transportation companies, and I've been time-stamping my photographs for a whole year at one facility in Minneapolis, and those vans in that parking lot had not moved one inch in an entire year. They're all still sitting there."

Nick Shirley exposes there are 1,200 medical transport companies in Minnesota. For a year, photos with timestamps were taken of the vans that are supposed to be used by these companies



NONE MOVED IN A YEAR. They sit parked, but are getting paid to transport patients



pic.twitter.com/YPEYvhmCkf — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 6, 2026

Hoch also revealed a widespread ballot-harvesting operation tied to Somali communities in Minnesota, claiming the scale of the activity is “way beyond anybody’s imagination,” adding that “the state doesn’t even know” and “the feds don’t even know.”

Shirley asked Hoch why a judge would allegedly defer to what he described as the “head of the Somali mafia.” Hoch responded that the influence stems from raw political power. He described the Somali community as a unified voting bloc that has effectively held Minnesota Democrats hostage. “What they say is if you do something to go against our community, we're gonna vote for, and they all vote together, and there's ballot harvesting, I've seen them do it, that, "We're gonna vote for your opponent, unless you do what we tell you to do."

“And so it's all purely for votes?” Shirley asked.

“Yes,” Hoch replied.

The conversation then turned to Cedar Riverside, a massive apartment complex in Minneapolis. Hoch said it was just one of many similar developments. “You’ve got 20 more just like this around the Twin Cities, and they’re all Somali,” he said. Hoch estimated “probably 100,000 or more people,” claiming they live rent-free and receive taxpayer-funded benefits. “They’re driving a vehicle that you paid for. They’re eating food that you paid for. Everything they do is, is something that you paid for,” he said.

Hoch also described how he claims the voting process works within the bloc. He alleged that a single individual collects ballots for large numbers of residents, with little oversight. “They’ll have one person go there and collect all the ballots and nobody tracks,” Hoch said. He added that apartments can claim inflated numbers of residents: “They could say they have nine people living in an apartment. They’re gonna send them nine ballots,” which are then gathered by a designated collector.

Nick Shirley interview exposes Somalians go block to block ballot harvesting in Minnesota



They'll have 1 Somalian go collect all the ballots for entire complexes, sometimes '9 ballots' per apartment home, and then submit them all for Democrats, "nobody tracks"



pic.twitter.com/o9d4Syq8wc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 6, 2026

It’s all starting to add up, isn’t it? This level of fraud doesn’t happen accidentally. It doesn’t happen without someone noticing. It was allowed to happen because the Somali community has essentially blackmailed Minnesota Democrats to keep the gravy train flowing in exchange for power.

You can watch the full video here:

We Exposed Tim Walz Billion Dollar Fraud Scheme:

In this sit-down interview I interview "David" a man who helped expose Minnesotas billion dollar fraud scheme in our viral video that led to Tim Walz dropping out of re-election and federal investigations launching inside… pic.twitter.com/4l6UzEpTro — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) January 6, 2026

