Nick Shirley Just Took a Look at California Voter Rolls and OMG

Welcome to the party, pal. We've been covering and reporting on California's notoriously leaky voter rolls for more than ten years. Thank God, however, that Nick Shirley has stepped in to give his widely viewed and unvarnished reactions to the tomfoolery and dumb-effery surrounding California's notoriously insecure voter rolls.

In California, cities and towns may not require anyone to show an ID to vote — that’s just how insecure the voter rolls are in the Golden State.

Why do you think Gov. Gavin Newsom was more than willing to put a measure up for a vote to deny Republicans congressional House seats if he didn’t know how locked his party is on the voters in his state? And that “lock” isn’t just about numbers. It’s about the number of votes that have no real connection to the identities of actual voters on the rolls. Indeed, a shocking number of voters have little to no link to an ID or Social Security number tying a person to a vote in California. The same is true in Washington State and likely in other states that have heavily relied on mail-in voting.

This is why Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, wants to check the California voter rolls — and why a new video by Nick Shirley, who you last saw hunting down fake Somali "learning" centers in Minneapolis, is so impactful.

In his new 23-minute video in San Diego and Orange Counties — remember, the most “conservative” areas in California — Shirley casts a bright light on how “Californians” are registered to vote at illegal addresses such as office spaces, storage units, and PO Boxes throughout the state. These are all illegal residences.

Indeed, the California voter rolls are so leaky that multiple 125-plus-year-olds have been voting for years in the state. Quick! These people need to be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest voters ever!

I want you to watch Nick’s video, and then watch my interview with Linda Paine of Election Integrity Project California (below) to see, in even more granular detail, why “voter impersonation” — not what we typically think of as “voter fraud” — is the real problem in the Golden State.

If you don't check, then there's no problem, right?

🚨 California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your… pic.twitter.com/7nOIZe5x9D — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 16, 2026

This is an issue so important to the West Coast, Messed Coast™, and indeed the entire country, because California's breezy way of voting is so insecure it turns voter integrity on its head.

For years, Linda Paine and her volunteers at Election Integrity Project California have been documenting voter integrity. She told me that 2018 was a pivotal year in 40 out of California's 58 counties.

"[W]hat we found in 2018 was a massive corruption of the system connected with mismanaged voter roles so that ineligible ballots were sent out. We saw in 2018 that there were many congressional seats flipped. So if you all remember your history California, that's why this report is so important."

Paine said that in Riverside County they discovered that "you can pick up anyone's ballot."

Here's one example from 2016 of how this happens and how one person can "become" multiple people. Her entire story is in our interview below, but it is completely verified on her organization's website.

In California, it's the worst of the worst in which you can, you know, amass ballots and then take them in. So, in California, the important thing is to understand the how it's done. In 2016 we ran voter research on Riverside County and we noted all of the duplicate ballots and so back then as a research organization we had the ability to ask the registrar for hard copy vote registration affidavit so we could look at see what's the what's the difference in the duplicates and ... we saw the pattern where the duplicated ballot takes the name of the person [for example] Linda Paine and just adjusts it in the duplicate Linda Espane, then the birthday, just adjust it. They keep the the place where we live, they keep that address the same, but they have the material sent to a post office box or a house or anywhere because it's legal to send that anywhere. What we noted in 25 of the 200 sets of duplicates in 2016, we noted 25 of them [and] the duplicator signed their own name. Normally, they just signed the voters's name, Linda Paine. This time, they signed their own name. And on that duplicated ballot, it stamped the company or the organization that hired them. So, we met with the Riverside County office, the fraud department, three investigators from the DA's office. I mean, we had everyone there. We had a pro bono attorney and one of my investigators, my researchers, and we laid this out for them and showed them this is how it happens. And we asked, can you open an investigation into the fraudsters? They signed their own name and to the organizations, there was four of them. It's stamped right on there. And the the three investigators said, "We we can't do it because when we, if we take them to court, we're going to run into a he said, she said situation in that." No. Well, that's we all shaking our hands. Are you kidding? That's evidence, man.

Nick isn't the only one hot on the trail of voter impersonation or fraud. Watch the whole interview if you can.





Yeah, we know no one else is detailing these issue as deeply as PJ Media.