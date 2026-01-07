The Woman Who Tried to Run Over an ICE Agent Has Now Been Identified

A woman who tried to run down an ICE agent with her car in Minneapolis on Wednesday ended up shot and killed, and now local Democrats like Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz and even Democrats in Washington, D.C. are scrambling to blame everyone except the person who weaponized her vehicle.

Video footage circulating online shows a woman using her vehicle to hit the ICE agent, who then fired his weapon.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Video from another angle is even more helpful in showing what happened.

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Here, you can see the agent was struck by the car before he fired at her.

The Star Tribune has now identified the woman behind the wheel as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

The woman shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 7, was identified by her mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter lived in the Twin Cities with her partner. In a joint statement, several Minneapolis Councilmembers confirmed she lived in the city. Ganger said the family was notified of the death late Wednesday morning. “That’s so stupid” that she was killed, Ganger said, after learning some of the circumstances from a reporter. “She was probably terrified.” Ganger said her daughter is “not part of anything like that at all,” referring to protesters challenging ICE agents. “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” she said. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Naturally, Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz are rejecting claims that an ICE officer acted in self-defense in an apparent deliberate attempt to stir up civil unrest.

Walz announced that he’s issued a “warning order” for the Minnesota National Guard in preparation for… well, probably riots.

“Donald Trump and his administration may not care much about Minnesota — that’s been pretty evident — but we love this state,” Walz told reporters. “We won’t let them tear us apart. We will not turn against each other.”

Can you hear me rolling my eyes?

Walz’s comments came as the state braces for potential protests and unrest. National Guard Joint Staff Director Simon Schaefer said Minnesota’s 13,000 soldiers and airmen are “always prepared to respond and support state agencies and the citizens of Minnesota.”

Minnesota National Guard Joint Staff Director Simon Schaefer said the state’s guard consists of 13,000 soldiers and airmen and that the guard is “always prepared to respond and support state agencies and the citizens of Minnesota.” In response to the governor’s warning order, Schaefer said the agency has begun preparations in the event the guard is activated, including equipment checks and notifying service members. “To Minnesotans, on the National Guard, they’re there to protect you and protect your constitutional rights,” Walz said. “These are our neighbors. They don’t wear masks. They don’t bust in from somewhere else. They’re not here to cause hassles to you or what we saw today, the tragedy.”

Walz even seemed to invite people from other cities to riot.

“To Americans who are watching this, if you’re in Portland or you’re in L.A., or you’re in Chicago, or you’re wherever they’re coming next, stand with us,” Walz said. “Stand with us against this.”

As I said before… they’re trying to create George Floyd 2.0.

