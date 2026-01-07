Minneapolis Mayor Completely Loses It In Profanity-Laced Presser Attacking ICE Agents

In the wake of a fatal shooting involving ICE agents, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey aimed his anger not at the woman who tried to run over the agents with her car, but instead at the agents themselves. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Frey used the opportunity to go on an unhinged rant, despite all evidence proving the woman was at fault and the agent was justified in using deadly force to protect himself and other agents.

“Collectively, we're gonna do everything possible to get to the bottom of this, to get justice, and to make sure that there is an investigation that is conducted in full. But what we do know is that a 37-year-old woman is dead and that she was shot by ICE. We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis,” Frey said. “Not only is this a concern that we’ve had internally, we’ve been talking about it. They are not here to cause safety in this city.”

Frey only escalated from there, portraying ICE agents enforcing federal law as villains terrorizing communities. “What they are doing is not to provide safety in America,” Frey declared. “What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They’re ripping families apart, they’re sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people.”

Frey saved his most inflammatory language for claims of self-defense by the ICE agent involved, dismissing them outright after reviewing video of the incident. “So, they are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense,” he said. “Having seen the video of myself, I want to tell everybody directly, that is bulls—t. This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

SHAMELESS!



Jacob Frey absolves the victim who tried to run over ICE agents of any responsibility and blames ICE for "killing people." pic.twitter.com/p6alPKJkJf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Frey continued his attack on ICE, directing expletives at federal immigration agents and blaming them for chaos in the city.

“…for our city, and I have a message for ICE,” Frey began, before dropping the expletive-laden warning. “To ICE, get the f—k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here.”

He accused agents of doing the opposite of their stated mission, claiming, “Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite.” In Frey’s telling, federal officers were responsible for chaos and fear, even death. “People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart,” he declared.

Frey went further, addressing long-term residents of the city and blaming ICE for a fatality. “Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized, and now somebody is dead. That’s on you,” he said, holding the federal agency fully accountable.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: "To ICE, get the f*ck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here...Somebody is dead. That's on you." pic.twitter.com/ERZjvTwIVv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Frey even had the audacity to claim that he had seen the video of the incident and that it did not show the ICE agent acting in self-defense.

“She wasn't driving the car toward him using her vehicle as a weapon?” a reporter asked.

“That does not appear to be the case at all.”

Reporter: She wasn't driving the car toward [the ICE agent], using her vehicle as a weapon?



Mayor Frey: That does not appear to be the case at all. pic.twitter.com/LofdWh6OEo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

That is patently false.

Video of the incident from multiple angles makes it clear that the woman accelerated while an agent was in front of her car.

🚨 BREAKING: Another video was just released CLEARLY showing the leftist RAMMING an ICE agent, who discharges his firearm at her in self-defense



He was literally standing RIGHT there. And she FLOORED IT.



Pray for ICE. Wow.pic.twitter.com/ViMqpauupB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

SOUND ON: Video clearly shows vehicle driven by woman striking ICE agent on a Minneapolis street a split-second before shots are fired. pic.twitter.com/zCQyzFei7F — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) January 7, 2026

Make no mistake about it, ICE officers are performing a dangerous and essential duty, enforcing federal immigration law and protecting Americans. Frey’s comments tell us that Democrats don’t care about the facts or even the safety of Americans. They will always side with the illegal immigrants.

