NBC News Analysis Destroys the Left’s Narrative on the ICE Shooting

Democrats and their media allies spent the last day pushing a narrative that the Minneapolis ICE shooting was unjustified. We even have Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz out there claiming they watched the video and concluded that the ICE agent wasn’t acting in self-defense.

But NBC News did something unexpected.

The network aired a frame-by-frame breakdown of surveillance video that actually showed what happened.

The conclusion vindicated the ICE agent.

NBC correspondent Tom Winter walked viewers through the footage in real time. He showed the angle where the ICE agent is clearly visible, struck by the vehicle Good was driving. Winter's initial on-air description focused on what the video actually showed rather than on partisan rhetoric.

NBC News correspondent Tom Llamas noted that authorities had already made one key point clear. “Stuff we’re learning from the get-go, again, the police chief saying this vehicle was blocking the federal agents right there,” Llamas said.

Winter then revealed a key point. “We don’t know what happened before this, but they’re definitely gonna look at the fact this is an unmarked vehicle, but the lights are on, these are clearly members of law enforcement, so that’s at least known to this driver,” he explained.

As the footage played, Llamas pointed out that agents moved directly toward the vehicle and attempted to make contact. “Let’s play the video, because something else happens right here. Those officers approach the vehicle, they try to open the door,” he said.

That interaction, Winter explained, is critical to determining whether the agent perceived an imminent threat. “Whatever is said here, what these officers say, if the driver said anything or not, could really help them understand whether or not they thought there was some sort of an imminent threat. Was this person trying to listen to them? Were they scared?” Winter said, underscoring why investigators scrutinize every second.

Moments later, the situation turned deadly. “And then, of course, what the driver does next — let’s play that video — trying to leave there. One of the officers felt like they were forced to fire, and they do,” Llamas said as the footage showed the vehicle moving.

A reverse angle made the danger even clearer. After freezing the frame, Llamas asked what investigators would take from it. Winter’s answer highlighted the core self-defense issue. “Well, this appears to show an officer right in front of the vehicle. That, and between the way that the vehicle was moving and the timeline of that, how was the officer responding in that split second gonna be critical for investigators,” he said.

Taken together, NBC’s own breakdown shows agents confronting a vehicle that was blocking them, a driver who knew law enforcement was present, an officer positioned directly in front of a moving car, and a split-second decision to fire as the vehicle moved forward.

Will this stop the left from exploiting the situation with misinformation? It won’t. You have Democrats already declaring the ICE agent guilty, hellbent on convicting him in the court of public opinion because they want to exploit the situation for political purposes.

