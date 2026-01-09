After Days of Speculation, Trump Set to Meet With Machado

Earlier this week, I tried to clear up some myths about Venezuela that the MSM ran with and tried to turn into gospel. One of those was that the Donald Trump administration was snubbing María Corina Machado. I can't even count how many emails, comments, and social media responses I got about that because many of you were concerned as well.

What happened is that Trump said she wasn't popular and didn't have the respect to go in and take charge of the country. What he meant was that she didn't have the respect from Delcy Rodríguez and the rest of the regime and its thugs. This is what the regime has done to her over the years because she spoke up. This is why she's had to live in hiding since the 2024 elections:

Everyone who is out chanting about no kings and tyrants today, should be forced to go actually live under one in #Venezuela #Nicaragua or #Cuba and see what happens when they protest there. This is Nobel Peace Prize winner @MariaCorinaYA who has bravely done just that. https://t.co/7za7HjblHC — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) October 18, 2025

The U.S. media interpreted that as meaning she wasn't popular and didn't have the respect of the Venezuelan people. Some so-called "experts" made all of these long-winded social media posts backing that up, claiming the Trump administration basically thinks her schtick is cute but they don't respect her and don't think she has real plans for the future of that country. Not only is this not true, but it proves something I've been saying all along: Most people who claim to be experts on this subject couldn't point to Venezuela on a map a month ago.

First of all, there is probably no one on the planet who has a better plan for Venezuela than Machado. This has been her life's work for decades. She's not an idiot — far from it. The former engineer's professional, political, and academic accolades are too numerous for me to list right now, and without her, none of this would have happened. I know we don't think highly of the Nobel Peace Prize in these parts, but they actually gave it to her for a legitimate reason.

What's even funnier is that, while many in the United States were buying into the media hype that she would not be a part of Venezuela's plan going forward, her actual Venezuelan supporters had no doubts about what the president meant. I've had the opportunity to talk to a few this week, and they didn't see it that way at all because they do know what's happening in their country and aren't faking it to make headlines or get clicks.

Someone in a comment on another one of my articles this week said something about how the MSM has ruined us here in the United States. I agreed — I am often doubted, even by some of you, when I go against the MSM narrative. But talking and working with so many people outside our country and hearing what they think of Trump, Rubio, or the United States in general without having been exposed to our news cycle 24/7 is truly a breath of fresh air. They actually get to form their own opinions without bias, and more often than not, it's favorable.

Anyway, I say all of this to announce that Machado is coming to the United States next week, and Trump said he will meet with her. The president sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday and confirmed it. He also confirmed that new free and fair elections will be held once the country is under control. But it's a process.

"Yes, I do see that. But before we do that, it's going to take a while to do it," he said. "We have to rebuild the country — they wouldn't even know how to have an election right now."

🚨 | Trump le dice a Hannity que habrá elecciones libres en Venezuela:



“Sí. Yo veo eso. Pero antes de que hagamos eso, va a tomar un tiempo. Hay que recuperar el país. Ni siquiera hay cómo hacer elecciones ahora”.



pic.twitter.com/7yrSBVHgaJ — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) January 9, 2026

Earlier this week, after briefing members of the Senate, Marco Rubio spoke to the press and clarified that the situation in Venezuela will come in three phases, and some of them may overlap. The first is stabilizing the country. The second is what he called a recovery phase, which will make it so that "opposition forces can be amnestied and released and – from prisons or brought back to the country, and begin to rebuild civil society." The third is handing the country back to the Venezuelan people.

"The goal is to destabilize and neutralize these armed groups so that a secure transition becomes possible," Venezuelan opposition-aligned lawyer Estrella Infante told me when we talked earlier this week. "When that moment comes, María Corina will rise as the leader to guide Venezuela forward—toward reconstruction, stability, and a new role as an energy hub of the Americas. She has the people. She has the plan. What she has lacked is protection from a criminal system willing to kill to survive."

That's what the United States is providing her, and she has shown nothing but gratitude for it. As a matter of fact, her plan for the future of that country is something that will be benefit our nation and the entire region. We just have to get there first. You don't dismantle decades of dictatorship in a week.

I have no doubt that once we enter phase two of Rubio's plan, Machado will be a major player in Venezuela once again and a big part of the new leadership, if not the next president. But I'm glad she'll be visiting the United States next week and meeting with the president and several other dignitaries — maybe it will shut up a few useful idiots.

