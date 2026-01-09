Portland Lefties Riot Over Tren de Aragua Would-Be Murderer’s Shooting

Yesterday, Border Patrol officers had to shoot a dangerous criminal gang member in self-defense after he committed a vehicular assault on them to evade arrest. Leftists in the sanctuary city of Portland, Ore., promptly turned out to protest his shooting — and apparently to try to accomplish his deadly intention against federal officers.

Advertisement

In case you still have any illusions that the Democratic Party is not essentially a criminal organization, just look at the fury and violence the last few days in blue cities over the shootings of individuals who deliberately tried to seriously injure or kill Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or Border Patrol officers. Renee Good in Minnesota and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua member in Oregon were both violently and dangerously ramming their vehicles into officers at the time they were shot. That makes them leftist heroes and martyrs, it seems.

🚨 BREAKING: Police and leftist rioters actively clash outside ICE Portland after Border Patrol shoot a Tren de Aragua gang member who tried to RUN THEM OVER



Democrats DOUBLING DOWN on their support for foreign gangs



Run this as an AD for 2026! pic.twitter.com/BJiZzcyunP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

The American left is trying to do a repeat of the summer of love and mostly peaceful protests in 2020. They want to burn down what is still standing after their previous riots. With Democrat politicians and media lying to fuel violence and their followers cheering for murder, how can we avoid the conclusion that the Democratic Party is acting like a terror organization?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a CNN clip and labeled it “REVOLTING LIES! The two criminal illegal aliens who attacked Border Patrol in Portland are a gang member and his prostitute NOT an innocent ‘married couple.’” Mainstream media hacks are shameless in their propaganda.

Advertisement

DHS explained that Luis David Nico Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is suspected of affiliation with the foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua. Moncada illegally entered the U.S. back in 2022, when the Biden administration released him into our country. He has since been arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and does have a final order of removal. As for his prostitute:

The passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with Tren de Aragua. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland.

What admirable candidates for the left’s empathy.

For Our VIPs: ICE Arrested a Murderer in Minneapolis Just Before Assault That Triggered Shooting

Many of the violent rioters are no doubt professional agitators, but some of them are also useful idiots brainwashed into believing that they are the new Underground Railroad helping persecuted victims of white supremacy to secure freedom. Either way, they are a threat, as rioter Renee Good proved when she tried to kill an ICE officer this week. Regardless of how she perceived herself, she almost cost lives with her deranged ideology. And she did end up getting herself killed. She was in empathy with human debris like Moncada and Zambrano-Contreras. And many of those rioting on behalf of these three would-be killers are violating 18 U.S. Code § 111.

Advertisement

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Portland, OR (January 8th) — Antifa is swarming again; blocking streets, chanting, and attempting to overwhelm federal agents like it’s riot season all over.



Led by insurrectionist 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻, the mob showed up fully intending to unleash… pic.twitter.com/SV0HWoLDpu — Rhein Amacher (@RheinDAmacher) January 9, 2026

Pray for our brave federal immigration officers facing a 1347% increase in assaults.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal immigration enforcement and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.