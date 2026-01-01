Despite 1347% Increase in Assaults, ICE Had a Historic Year

Despite mounting violence, political activism, and weaponized justice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) closed out 2025 with historic achievements, securing our borders and keeping Americans safe.

ICE confirmed the 1,347% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats in a Dec. 31 press release. But the agency is also very proud of what it has accomplished as it approaches the one year anniversary of Donald Trump coming into office and enacting much stricter border and deportation policies.

“Every day, [ICE] ERO officers show up knowing the risks they face — and they choose to serve anyway,” said ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. “Courage is measured by actions, not words, and throughout the year, officers across the agency demonstrated professionalism, restraint and courage in moments that demanded all three. These stories remind us that law enforcement is about responsibility to the communities we serve, and I’m incredibly proud to be part of this organization.”

ICE has deported 622,000 illegal aliens and caused almost 1.9 million to self-deport; that makes around 2.5 million illegal aliens removed from the USA since the Trump administration took office. That’s a welcome alteration from the Biden administration, which allowed in up to eight million illegal aliens.

Democrat politicians, especially those in sanctuary states or cities, have absolutely fueled the violence against ICE. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Portland officials, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.), and Fairfax County (Va.) officials are just some of the Democrat officials who have tried actively to interfere with ICE operations in the past year, protecting foreign criminals and falsely accusing federal officers. We can now add New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to the list. They provide the impetus for the mobs on the streets attacking ICE, damaging vehicles, and rioting.

What makes this particularly awful is that interfering with federal immigration officers or protecting illegal aliens is actually against federal law, so all of these radicals are quite literally criminals themselves.

8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who “conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such [illegal] alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.” 18 U.S. Code § 111 penalizes one who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties,” including immigration enforcement.

God bless all of our brave federal immigration enforcement officers who are rounding up criminals regardless of political violence and woke judges.

