Newsom Won't Honor ICE Detainer for Killer of 11-Year-Old

Just before Thanksgiving, an illegal alien killed an 11-year-old boy in California in an hit-and-run incident. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is preventing federal officers from taking over custody of the deadly criminal.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced in a press release yesterday that an immigration detainer request was lodged with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office for Mexican illegal Hector Balderas-Aheelor. The day before Thanksgiving, Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz was outside his home chasing a soccer ball in Escondido, California, when Balderas-Aheelor ran over the young boy and fatally injured him. Aiden passed away on Thanksgiving morning.

In a subsequent X post today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that Newsom is in fact refusing to turn the killer over to federal authorities. “When will Governor Newsom stop releasing criminals into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk?” DHS asked.

Governor Newsom is REFUSING to honor the ICE detainer for an illegal alien who killed an 11-year-old boy.



Hector Balderas-Aheelor was previously removed FOUR times before he illegally re-entered the country and killed an 11-year-old boy in a hit-and-run. On Wednesday, November… pic.twitter.com/oxayvLPwmT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 3, 2025

ICE was already anticipating trouble with California authorities in their detainer request for Balderas-Aheelor, given that California is a sanctuary state. It is profoundly disturbing, however, that so many Americans still vote for Democrats when the Democrats are completely open about the fact that they are happy to protect foreign criminals like Balderas-Aheelor, who was previously deported four times before returning yet again and killing young Aiden in the felony hit-and-run.

The 11-year-old’s death is an unspeakable tragedy. “Thanksgiving should be a day of celebrating family and giving gratitude, but instead the family of Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz mourned this beautiful child’s death because a criminal illegal alien stole his life. Now, sanctuary laws threaten to put this killer back onto California’s streets,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She added, “Hector Balderas-Aheelor was previously removed FOUR times before he chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the country a fifth time. Gavin Newsom, we are calling on YOU to do the right thing and honor ICE’s arrest detainer.”

But for Gavin Newsom, Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz’s life doesn’t matter. He was a victim of sanctuary policies, but that does not faze California Democrats in the least.

The news about Newsom‘s shameful refusal to allow federal accountability for Balderas-Aheelor comes the day after a deranged leftist serial criminal threw Molotov cocktails into a federal building in Los Angeles while screaming his desire to blow up the building and harm ICE officers. There has been a 1,153% surge in attacks on ICE this year. Democrats are fueling the problem, and they have little Aiden‘s blood on their hands.

