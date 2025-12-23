Christmas at the White House: Home Is Where the Heart Is

“This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities.”

With those words, Mrs. Trump explained why she chose the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is” to tie together the 2025 White House Christmas decorations. “…home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings,” said the first lady about the décor.

Each historic room highlights the theme differently. In the Blue Room, the official White House Christmas tree honors Gold Star families. Its ornaments reflect each state’s official bird and flower. The State Dining Room holds the White House Gingerbread House, a massive creation made from over 120 pounds of gingerbread, 100 pounds of pastillage dough, and five pounds of royal icing. Crimson and gold-decorated trees line the Cross Hall, and the Grand Foyer boasts the White House creche.

The Washington Post focused on the portrait of President Donald Trump made of Legos in the Green Room, but their report didn’t include the fact that the theme of the room was the “playfulness and imagination that make a house a home.” The theme of the room was games and crafts. Paper chains and a domino village complete the décor.

The Red Room’s theme is “Fostering the Future,” a nod to one of the first lady’s favorite causes, foster care. Over 10,000 blue butterflies adorn the tree, mantel, and room, vividly contrasting with the red walls. “Be Best” ornaments highlight Mrs. Trump’s signature program for youth.

Patriotic Decorations

Our first family is already celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary in the East Room, the room where Abigail Adams famously hung her washing in the unfinished White House. Patriotic red, white, and blue ornaments and garlands decorate the trees in the large room.

This year’s tour is a little shorter than previous years because the ground floor serves temporarily as offices for the first lady and her staff. Previously, she worked out of the East Wing, which crews demolished to make way for the construction of the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom. For 2025, the Library, China Room, Vermeil Room, and others remain off the tour and will probably remain that way until workers finish the ballroom.

Volunteers Make it Possible

If you ever have the chance to visit the White House and take the tour, consider doing it at Christmas time. The “People’s House” is even more lovely once the crew of volunteers from across the nation brings to life the Christmas theme planned by the first lady.

For about six years, starting in the Obama years and working through President Trump’s first term, my sister-in-law and her sister, both talented florists, served as first volunteers and then paid staff on the Christmas decoration team. Each year, they’d leave their homes on the day before Thanksgiving to fly to Washington, D.C. The crew started work the day after Thanksgiving and spent an entire week making the White House spectacular. You’ve probably seen their work on HGTV’s specials.

Each volunteer could invite one person as their guest to the first Christmas party of the season: a thank you from Mrs. Trump to the volunteers. In 2020, I was lucky enough to be a guest. Even the minor indignity of wearing a mask during that first “COVID Christmas” couldn’t dim the glorious Christmas spectacle. I still have my copy of that year’s White House Christmas Tour Book we all received.

