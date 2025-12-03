Illegal Alien Policeman Busted by ICE… Returns to Duty?!

Catherine Salgado | 12:59 PM on December 03, 2025
An illegal alien who was working as a police officer in Illinois before federal authorities busted him has not only been released, but he has been reinstated in his job with back pay. What an outrageous use of taxpayer money.

The Trump administration definitely needs to get involved in this case again, since Radule Bojovic should not be in our country at all, let alone receiving a salary through public funds to wear a uniform and arrest his fellow criminals. Bojovic is himself in violation of federal law, so how can he possibly be allowed to enforce Illinois law? How can he be a police officer when it is a felony for him to carry a gun?

The Village of Hanover Park Police Department issued a statement Dec. 2 that Bojovic was released on bond. “Given that his bond was not contested and he remains authorized to work by the federal government, the Hanover Park Police Department determined that he may return to work,” the statement claimed.

When Bojovic, a Montenegrin whose B-2 tourist visa expired way back in 2015 — 10 years ago — was originally arrested, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin criticized Illinois authorities: “Gov. Pritzker doesn't just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois communities. He allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers. It's a felony for an alien to even possess a firearm, yet this so-called law enforcement officer was breaking the law every day.” Democrats sure love to protect and promote criminals.

It is unclear exactly how Hanover Park police are claiming Bojovic’s employment is lawful in light of all these facts, but the police are brazenly asserting that they hired him in full compliance with federal and state law. Bojovic supposedly had a work authorization card, but since the Trump administration says he’s not allowed to be in the country, the Hanover Park police are obviously leaving something out of their statement.

The Hanover Park release ended by confirming that Bojovic will be receiving back pay for the time he was in detention. So he is actually being financially rewarded for having been imprisoned as a criminal illegal alien. And yes, every illegal alien is a criminal, because being in the country illegally is itself a crime. So the whole “no criminal history” lecture from Hanover Park police is bogus.

The Department of Homeland Security does not appear to have commented as yet on Bojovic‘s return to duty.

Bojovic should not be wearing a uniform and receiving back pay in Illinois. He should be leaving the country. And there is yet another job taken by an illegal that should go to an American, which Democrats keep denying is happening.

