Is This the Most Disgusting Thing Alec Baldwin Has Ever Said?

I haven't actually met Alec Baldwin, but he's never done anything publicly that makes me think he's a particularly decent human being. He's said a lot of nasty things to a lot of people. And now it seems like the actor is going through some, uh, tough times, and he's chosen to speak out about it on a podcast called "“Dopey: On the Dark Comedy of Drug Addiction."

No, the tough times have nothing to do with the control-freak fraudster who somehow tricked him into marrying her and having like 12,000 children. I'm talking about this woman (if you think I'm just being catty and haven't seen this video, you must give it a watch):

Alec Baldwin’s wife talking to Alec Baldwin. pic.twitter.com/CUsfXKhzUv — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 3, 2025

What has actually had a major negative impact on Baldwin's life was shooting and killing a woman in 2021. But it's not the grief he feels for being the person who shot her or for the loss of her life — it's more about the fear that he was actually going to get into trouble for it.

Look, we all know the story by now. Baldwin was using a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust and shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him, which he settled in 2022, and in 2023 he was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charges were eventually dropped, but in 2024 a grand jury indicted him on an involuntary manslaughter charge, and that case was eventually dismissed by a judge.

Everyone has their opinions on the matter and how it should have been handled, whether you like Baldwin or not. But all of that aside, what the 67-year-old actor said on this podcast left me feeling like he didn't learn a darn thing from the situation. He talked about how the incident left him in a bad place, mentally and physically. Someone get out the tiny violin...

"What it’s done to my health. I mean, if I told you what my health conditions have been since October 21st of 2021 — it’s taken 10 years off my life," he said. “It’s taken at least 10 years off my life."

I think Halyna Hutchins, who was just 42 at the time of the shooting, might have something to say about how many years it took off her life. That is, if she was alive and able to speak.

Had that been all Baldwin said, I probably wouldn't have even written about this. Yes, the "10 years off my life" phrasing was crass, but we all say things without thinking sometimes. However, it was all part of a longer "woe is me" moment.

He talked about how rough the years since the shooting have been on him, how much he's worried about his wife and kids, how he would sit in a corner and couldn't even move.

"There was a point in time where I took a nap every day for a year, right after they announced they were going to raise the charges again," he said.

Awww, poor millionaire who doesn't have to work every day. Life sure does sound rough.

"I don’t want to dwell on this, I just want to say that this was very painful for my wife and my family, my sisters and brothers and so forth, my colleagues," he said. "And I can tell you, it broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, my career, my wife, my kids, my friends, my health."

He said at times he was suicidal, "And for me, I remember, I used to lay there in bed and go, ‘Oh God, I can’t wake up another day and have it be the same.' It’s the same every day. And I can’t do it. But somehow I found the faith in God to, you know, not kill myself tomorrow. Let’s wait one more day."

He also claimed the prosecutors in New Mexico, where the movie was filmed, were simply out to make a name for themselves.

And perhaps they were. I honestly don't know enough about the case to judge, but for the love of God, just shut up. I'm sorry this man is having issues, I suppose, but given the situation, keep them to yourself. See a therapist. Talk to a friend. Talk to your wife, if she'll allow it.

Go spend time with people who couldn't afford fancy lawyers for their trials. Go listen to people who think having time for a nap sounds heavenly, but they can't because they're working three job to support their kids. Go volunteer in a place where people have nothing and see how hard life can truly be.

Everything doesn't have to be said publicly, especially when it's this tone-deaf. I stand by my assertion that Baldwin doesn't come across as a particularly decent human being.

