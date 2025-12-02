Harvard Hires Student Who Viciously Assaulted Israeli Classmate

Harvard University has reportedly rewarded a radical anti-Israel grad who was charged with assault and battery by hiring the antisemitic wacko. So much for institutional reform and rejecting antisemitic prejudice at the top-tier Ivy.

At an anti-Israel “die-in” protest in October 2023, soon after Hamas committed the deadliest day of slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, divinity school student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo was caught on camera committing assault and battery against an Israeli student. Tettey-Tamaklo was charged with a misdemeanor for the assault outside Harvard Business School, and a judge subsequently sentenced him to 80 hours of community service and an anger management class. But Tettey-Tamaklo has certainly not learned his lesson, unsurprising considering that his alma mater couldn’t wait to hire him, per the Washington Free Beacon.

NEW: Two Harvard grad students, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo and Ibrahim I. Bharmal, have been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and violating the MA Civil Rights Act for this well-known confrontation with a Jewish student during a protest last fall. pic.twitter.com/K1rQ3lXTKh — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 18, 2024

Elom’s latest post on LinkedIn, where his profile says he is now a teaching fellow at Harvard, is all about the importance of supporting “Palestine”:

It was an absolute joy spending time with the Muslim Public Affairs Council Foundation [MPAC] a few weeks ago for their Annual Benefit Gala in LA. MPAC has been so instrumental in shaping the discourse around faith and public policy in America. I shared some reflections on the importance of student activism and the need to keep Palestine at the forefront of our minds. (link to speech in comments)One of the highlights of the night was getting to meet and chat with the indefatigable Humza Yousaf-- former first minister of Scotland.

The Investigative Project on Terrorism accused MPAC of explicitly defending and promoting terrorism and its funders. As for Yousaf, he is “virulently” anti-Israel and openly racist against white people, according to JihadWatch. Yousaf also helped fund Hamas.

Another of Tettey-Tamaklo’s LinkedIn posts links to an article he wrote comparing support for Gazan jihadis and aggressive resistance to Trump administration immigration crackdowns to Biblical “holy resistance.” In supporting the anti-ICE protests, he endorsed illegal behavior. The article also celebrates the election victory of Jew-hating socialist Zohran Mamdani. So we know for a fact that Tettey-Tamaklo, now a “Graduate Teaching Fellow” at Harvard, is as radical as he ever was.

The Trump administration tried to make Harvard expel Tettey-Tamaklo, given the serious nature of the assault he committed. Harvard not only refused to expel Tettey-Tamaklo, but the university did not discipline him at all, refused to cooperate with prosecutors, and eventually hired the violent antisemite.

The Free Beacon noted that Tettey-Tamaklo’s “compadre” Ibrahim Bharmal also escaped discipline from Harvard.

From the Free Beacon:

Teaching fellows at Harvard are typically paid a minimum salary that ranges from $3,400 to $11,040, according to Harvard's graduate student union. They assist with courses, leading "sections," grading exams, and offering office hours. The positions are generally awarded to Harvard-enrolled graduate students, meaning Tettey-Tamaklo may be pursuing a Ph.D. Tettey-Tamaklo graduated with a master's degree from the divinity school in May, just weeks after he agreed to the pretrial diversion program in his assault case. It's unclear in which school Tettey-Tamaklo is serving as a teaching fellow; his LinkedIn profile only says the job is a "full-time" and "on-site" position at Harvard. It's also unclear if he's pursuing a Ph.D. at the divinity school.

It appears the Trump administration needs to withhold funding from Harvard again. Tettey-Tamaklo is a dangerous and violent terrorist sympathizer, and he should not be rewarded with a paid position at Harvard.

