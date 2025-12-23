Democrats Sweating Bricks After Clinton’s Epstein Ties Nuke Their Narrative

As PJ Media previously reported, the Justice Department has been releasing more from the Epstein files. Instead of the incriminating information about Trump, it was former President Bill Clinton’s long‑standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein that came under scrutiny again.

The tranche, released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by President Donald Trump, included photos of Clinton shirtless in a hot tub next to a person whose face is redacted as a victim, as well as images of him in a pool near Ghislaine Maxwell and socializing with Epstein and various celebrities.

Clinton’s office has responded with a sharply worded statement on X, accusing Trump’s White House of timing the Friday document dump to distract from its own problems and insisting the photos reveal nothing new about Clinton’s conduct.

“The White House hasn't been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Bill Clinton's chief of staff, Angel Ureña, said in a statement shared on X Friday evening. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they'll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be. Even Susie Wiles said Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton.”

Democrats were forced to discuss the photos on the Sunday shows, and naturally, it was quite embarrassing not just for Clinton but for the entire Democratic Party. Well, Ureña has released a new statement, and the panic from Clinton’s camp is very, very real.

In the statement, which was posted to X, Ureña claimed that “what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” adding, “We do not know whom, what or why.” He then sought to distance Clinton from any need for shielding, declaring, “We need no such protection.”

Sure, you don’t.

Ureña then called on President Trump to order Attorney General Pam Bondi “to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton.” The request was sweeping, covering “without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119-38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” which Ureña noted had been “referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump’s first-term Attorney General.”

The statement closed with a warning that reeked of phony bravado. Any refusal to comply, Ureña said, would “confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation,” accusing the DOJ of “using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties.”

Isn’t that rich? After weeks of Democrats on the House Oversight Committee releasing cherry-picked and doctored emails and photos from the Epstein estate files to falsely imply wrongdoing by Trump, the Clinton camp has the audacity to accuse the Department of Justice of “using selective releases to imply wrongdoing.”

Have you noticed that when Democrats are guilty of something, they accuse Republicans of the very crimes their own party has committed? There’s a reason these files weren’t released under Joe Biden. Democrats protect their own and weaponize the government against their enemies. The Trump administration won’t protect the Democrats who have committed crimes. That’s why the left is panicking.

