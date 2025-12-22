Bill Clinton’s FBI Buried Epstein Bombshell Allegations

Another bizarre piece of the Clinton-Epstein puzzle has come to light. And I have questions.

According to a report from the New York Times, Bill Clinton’s FBI sat on a bombshell complaint about Jeffrey Epstein for nearly a decade. This revelation has me wondering whether Bill Clinton's cozy relationship with the pedophile financier played any role in that inexcusable inaction.

Former Epstein employee Maria Farmer filed a formal report with the FBI on September 3, 1996, alleging that Epstein possessed child pornography and threatened to burn down her house if she spoke out. Yet, federal authorities under the Clinton administration did absolutely nothing with the information for almost 10 years.

An internal investigation of the Department of Justice’s handling of the Epstein case, released in 2020, made no mention of Ms. Farmer’s original complaint. The newly released report leaves Ms. Farmer’s name redacted, describing her only as a professional artist. She had been hired by Mr. Epstein to acquire art on his behalf. The complaint says that she had taken photos of her younger sisters — ages 16 and 12 — for her personal art work, and Ms. Farmer clarified in an interview that the photos included nude images. “Epstein stole the photos and negatives,” the handwritten F.B.I. report says. The report also says that Mr. Epstein had asked Ms. Farmer to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools and threatened to “burn her house down” if she told anyone about the photos. Ms. Farmer said she did not hear from the F.B.I. until a decade later, when a fuller investigation ensued, ending in a 2008 plea deal for Mr. Epstein in Florida. She said she had lived in fear after trying to report Mr. Epstein.

Farmer maintains that the 1996 complaint did not include all of her concerns, and she says she also provided information about Ghislaine Maxwell that was not reflected in the released document.

The timing of the FBI's inaction is impossible to ignore. During the years the complaint sat gathering dust, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell enjoyed extraordinary access to the Clinton White House. Visitor logs show that Epstein visited the White House at least 17 times between 1993 and 1995. In fact, Epstein’s ties to Bill Clinton go back to before his time at the White House, when he was just a presidential candidate in 1991.

Brad Edwards, an attorney representing numerous Epstein victims, said that if the FBI had heeded Farmer's warnings in 1996, the government could have stopped Epstein in the 1990s and prevented the abuse of hundreds of people. The fact that the FBI denied the existence of Farmer's report for years is shameful enough, but the decision to sit on credible allegations of child exploitation while Epstein enjoyed unfettered access to the most powerful man in the world raises uncomfortable questions.

Was the Clinton relationship a factor in the FBI's stunning failure to protect children from a predator? The American people deserve answers.

These revelations come in the wake of the latest tranche of Epstein files being released, including photos of Clinton in a jacuzzi and swimming pool with potential Epstein victims.

