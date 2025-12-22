The Democrats Need to Start Panicking About the Epstein Files

It looks like Democrats realize that the unfolding Epstein files saga is fast becoming a political nightmare — for them. For months now, they’ve been trying to turn the Epstein files into a political cudgel against Trump, but each release has been more problematic for the Democrat Party—the latest release being no exception. Newly released photos show former President Bill Clinton not only chummy with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, but also lounging in a hot tub and swimming in a pool with apparent victims.

To say it wasn’t a good look for the party is an understatement, and I think the party is panicking. Sen. Tim Kaine voiced that panic on Meet the Press on Sunday. When the conversation turned to the recently released batch of Epstein materials, Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, didn’t hold back.

Obviously, Kaine spent the first half of the interview blaming Donald Trump for not releasing enough documents when he had the chance. He recounted Trump’s “much-touted event” with Pam Bondi at the White House earlier this year, where he promised transparency on the Epstein materials. But Kaine fumed over how the Justice Department only released a “fraction of what’s available” and even “pulled material back” after publishing it, which has become the left’s newest favorite conspiracy theory, and which has already been addressed by the Trump administration.

But then Kristen Welker turned up the pressure with the one question I’m sure Democrats were hoping she wouldn’t ask.

“Former President Bill Clinton is featured prominently in the first batch,” she said, before noting that “simply being in the Epstein Files doesn’t imply any criminal wrongdoing.” Still, she asked the obvious: Shouldn’t Clinton explain himself?

The look on Kaine’s face was brutal, like he clearly hated that he would have to answer the question, and he did his best to deflect. “You know, I actually haven’t tracked what President Clinton has said,” he replied. “And if there are unanswered questions, you know, he should address them, and I suspect he will.”

He didn’t even try to dismiss the photos as unimportant. That says a lot.

Then, of course, he tried to change the subject, pivoting to boilerplate Democrat criticism of Trump. “Let’s just make sure that we meet the promise that President Trump made as a candidate,” Kaine said, “that all these files will be released. Let’s put all the facts and all the material out on the table, and then folks can reach their own judgments about anybody connected with this horrible, horrible case.”

For all his efforts to redirect the heat back toward Trump, his carefully measured language and vague acknowledgment that Clinton “should address” the issue underscored a growing truth that they’ve lost control of the narrative, and when Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate says that Bill Clinton should address the latest Epstein files release, it’s likely time for the party to panic.

For sure, the images of Clinton that the administration released don’t prove wrongdoing, but they are far more incriminating than anything Democrats have released about Trump. That’s a problem the party can’t ignore. Clearly, even the media isn’t pretending it isn’t a problem for them.

