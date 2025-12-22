The DNC’s 2024 Election Autopsy Was So Bad That They’re Hiding It

DNC Chairman Ken Martin has a problem, and it’s one his own party doesn’t want to talk about. Democratic insiders are reportedly furious that he has decided to keep the party’s internal 2024 election postmortem under wraps, never to see the light of day.

You would think that a party that insists on “transparency” from everyone else would welcome a little honesty about its own failures. Instead, Martin decided to bury it.

As is usually the case after an election loss, the Democratic National Committee spent months commissioning an exhaustive internal review of the 2024 cycle. As we know, Kamala Harris blew through more than $1 billion and lost every single swing state, helping Trump do something that a Republican hadn’t done since 2004: win the national popular vote.

I think we all have an idea of what the election autopsy says, but voters, donors, or even most party staff won’t get to see it. According to multiple reports, Martin and his team have decided that the people footing the bill for the Democrats’ losing streak don’t need to know what went wrong, which suggests that what they found is even more damning than we can guess on our own.

Predictably, this decision isn’t going over well within the party. Strategists are warning that hiding the report only reinforces the growing trust gap between Democratic leadership and everyone else. One insider told The Hill the party has a habit of “glossing things over” and pretending there’s “nothing to see here.” That’s a nasty case of denial right there. It’s also a pretty good explanation for why Democrats keep losing elections they expect to win.

Another prominent Democrat, strategist Jamal Simmons, argued that volunteers, donors, and voters "deserve to know what went wrong" and that the DNC should tell them. That criticism goes to the heart of what conservatives have long argued, that the Democrat Party is increasingly run like a brand-management operation, quick to message and slow to confront reality. Democrats can tout midterm hopes all they want, but refusing transparency about a historic defeat looks like avoidance, not confidence. The New York Times, which first detailed the internal review, reported that the DNC conducted more than 300 interviews with Democrats in all 50 states. Martin, however, decided not to publish the findings and will keep them under seal, believing a public look back would be "counterproductive" as Democrats try to win seats in 2026. Martin summed up the rationale bluntly: If it doesn't help the party win, it's a "distraction," according to the Times.

Yikes! It’s even worse than we thought.

The whole situation episode exposes a deeper problem with the Democratic Party, and not just their hypocrisy on transparency. I am sure the autopsy likely confirms what many long suspected: the party has drifted too far left for the electorate it seeks to lead, and the DNC would rather hide that reality than confront it. This, of course, is good news for Republicans because Democrats appear determined to keep making the same mistakes. And that’s one postmortem we don’t need a secret report to see coming.

