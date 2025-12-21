The Minnesota Fraud Scandal Is So Much Worse When You Put It This Way

The scale of the Minnesota fraud scandal keeps getting larger, and the political consequences keep getting closer to “Tampon Tim” Walz.

During an interview on Jesse Watters Primetime on Friday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller discussed just how much taxpayer money vanished under Walz and what the consequences could be.

Miller immediately zeroed in on Minnesota and the broader refugee resettlement apparatus that Democrats championed for years. “Well, first of all, regarding the situation in Minnesota, by the way, not just Minnesota — we have Somali refugees that were dumped here by Democrats in Ohio and Massachusetts,” Miller said. He argued that the fraud revelations should surprise no one, given the lack of accountability baked into the system.

Minnesota has already become synonymous with massive pandemic-era fraud, particularly the Feeding Our Future scandal, which siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars meant to feed low-income children. Federal prosecutors have described it as one of the largest COVID-related fraud cases in the country. Given that Walz was governor the entire time and that his administration approved the programs and contracts that allowed the money to flow with minimal oversight, the situation is quite serious for him.

Walz, in typical Democrat fashion, blames Republicans and the Trump administration for unfairly singling him out. Watters summarized the governor’s complaint succinctly: “Okay, well, Tampon says you guys are after him, and it’s mean and it’s unfair, Miller.”

Miller went further, hammering Walz directly and tying the scandal to Democratic governance. “So … this corrupt, incompetent loser has presided over the largest theft of American taxpayer dollars in history. It’s never been equal before,” Miller said.

The numbers are staggering.

Prosecutors estimate that more than $250 million was stolen through the Minnesota scheme alone, and additional cases continue to surface, so who knows how much bigger it may get. Miller used a stark comparison to drive home just how large it really is. “The amount of money that’s been stolen is larger than the entire GDP of Somalia,” he said. “In other words, the Somalians they brought here have thefted more than all the Somalians in Somalia have ever created for themselves in all the time that has existed up until now.”

The scandal is actually so much worse when you put it that way.

He added, “So there needs to be a lot of people going to jail. And I can promise you, the Department of Justice is launching an investigation that is commensurate in force and in purpose with the scope, scale, size, and magnitude of this controversy.”

Watters responded with biting sarcasm, highlighting how damaging those figures are politically for Walz. “Okay, so they just doubled their GDP, thanks to Tampon. Way to go!” he quipped, using the nickname Republicans have attached to Walz since his embrace of progressive social policies.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller just called TIM WALZ an “INCOMPETENT LOSER” after SOMALIS STOLE $9 BILLION from HIS STATE 🚨



“This CORRUPT, incompetent LOSER has presided over the largest theft of American taxpayer dollars in history.” 🔥



“The… pic.twitter.com/KwMiwy6Y5C — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 20, 2025

That promise of accountability matters here because Walz’s national profile has grown inside Democratic circles thanks to Kamala Harris selecting him as her running mate last year. Walz can complain about being targeted, but over 400 Minnesota Department of Human Services employees have accused Walz of being "100% responsible" for the fraud. And accountability is most certainly coming. As investigations widen and court cases proceed, the question is no longer whether this scandal matters. The question is how long Democrats can protect one of their own from the consequences.

